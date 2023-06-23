LSA Exclusive: EXO’s Sehun, Jo Joon-young, and Jang Yeo-bin on K-drama ‘All That We Loved’

LSA Singapore speaks to the main cast of Viu Original South Korean drama All That We Loved, starring Oh Sehun of K-pop boyband EXO, Jo Joon-young, and Jang Yeo-bin.

True friendship should be able to withstand trials and tribulations. But how will cam this bond affect two high school best friends when they have to vie for the attention of a female transfer student? Add to that the fact that the chummy boys share more than just a friendship; they’re also bound by a kidney, which Go Yoo (Sehun) donated to Go Joon Hee (Jo Joon Young).

The pair, although best friends, are polar opposites. While Go Yoo (the drama’s narrator) is a basketball ace and an all-around athletic jock, Go Joon Hee is a quiet but book-smart introvert with poor eyesight and other health ailments. Of course, the two 18-year-old pals are classmates too.

Enter Han So Yeon, a female transfer student portrayed by Jang Yeo-bin, who appears as the boys’ love interest. Both of them are attracted to Han and this common pursuit is caused by Cellular memory (CM) syndrome, a parallel hypothesis to Body Memory (BM) positing that memories can be stored outside the brain in all cells. In the quest for love and friendship, a dark secret will be unveiled.

As audiences around the world anticipate the drama’s climax, we speak to its leads Oh Sehun of EXO, Jo Joon-young, and Jang Yeo-bin on the dynamics of friendship and love.

Interview with All That We Loved cast Oh Sehun of EXO, Jo Joon-young and Jang Yeo-bin:

Lifestyle Asia Singapore (LSA): What personality traits do you resonate with in your respective roles on All That We Loved?

Oh Sehun: I don’t think there’s a specific resemblance, but there were a lot of things that I could relate to and understand in terms of his mood, behaviour, and things that Goo Yoo had, so I think that’s why I could better immerse myself in the character.

Jo Joon-young: Joon-hee is someone who doesn’t seem to express himself much to his friends but on the inside, he’s actually happier than anyone else when it comes to spending time with them. He would sometimes find it hard to hide his feelings of joy, and in that sense, we are similar because I too don’t express myself much when I’m with my friends. I am just happy to be with them.

Jang Yeo-bin: I actually have a completely different personality when compared to Han So-yeon, but I think the similarity is that we both have the tendency to feel lonely. If you watch the drama, whenever the cold So-yeon is alone, she feels empty in the absence of Goo Yoo and Go Jun-hee, but she also smiles when she remembers the times they have spent together. Therefore I felt that So-yeon is someone lonely in her own way and I empathise with her, thinking that we’re both similar.

LSA: What is the most memorable incident when filming All That We Loved?

Oh Sehun: I was working with a number of actors and got along with everybody, so every scene was fun and memorable. I think that kind of vibe came through and everybody was happy with it, hence I had a really good time during the filming.

Jo Joon-young: I remember clearly the scene where So-yeon first made her appearance. It was when she opened the curtain in the school’s health room and saw Go Yoo and Joon-hee fall in love with each other at first sight. We were all trying to get a grip of ourselves because we were laughing too hard. [Laughs]

Jang Yeo-bin: There are many scenes that come to mind, but the ending of episode 1, which we all filmed together, is the most memorable because it is a scene where So-yeon mistakes Jun-hee for her brother and goes ahead to hug him.

At that time, I had to run to Jun-hee and hug him from behind just in time for the arrival of the subway train. I still remember everyone on set checking the arrival time of the train and shouting for me to run. It was hard to get the timing right but it was fun. The director captured that moment so beautifully and I’m really happy with the result!

LSA: Go Yoo showed a big act of kindness by donating his kidney in the show. Is there something similar you had done for someone?

Jo Joon-young: It wasn’t anything noble but I do deeply remember how I gave my parents and my grandmothers money to spend after I received my very first paycheck.

Jang Yeo-bin: I think my personality is such that I take care of and help people I like and care about without even realising it. In a way, it can be said that I am a big-hearted person. I enjoy taking care of and helping those I care for, and I think I feel a sense of pride when the person I have helped appreciates it. It is difficult to pinpoint a specific instance^^;;

LSA: How did you portray the strong friendship and camaraderie between Go Yoo and Go Joon-hee in such a short time?

Oh Sehun: Joon-young and I shared a lot of scenes and hence I thought we should get to know each other first. We met each other before the filming began, ate delicious food and chatted a lot. Also, when we went to film in the provinces, we would chat in my room until midnight. I think we showed a lot of our human sides to each other in the process. Such exchanges and efforts helped us a lot when we were filming as Go Yoo and Go Jun-hee.

Jo Joon-young: We did meet each other in private before we started filming. We ate and talked and became close to each other, and that probably got reflected naturally in the drama.

LSA: What were you most excited about when acting as a high school student and your respective roles in All That We Loved?

Oh Sehun: I was trying to convey what being an 18-year-old is like, when we’re just having fun and hanging out with our friends thinking that was the most fun. Therefore I was really immersed in it and it was always a lot of fun during the filming, and it felt like I have once again turned 18 years old and am always hanging out with my friends.

The best part was being able to goof around with the other actors who became like friends to me and it felt as if I was back in my school days again while I was acting out my role.

Jo Joon-young: I had a lot of fun filming alongside my dear friends Go Yoo and Soon Tak, and it really felt like we were back in our school days. I was also really happy to act alongside Jung Hye-sun who played the role of my character’s grandmother in the drama.

Jang Yeo-bin: It was fun reading the script and getting to know So-yeon because she is someone who is completely different from me. I did think about what I would do and how So-yeon would act and speak instead. It was fun analysing her as a character and getting to know her better, which in turn allowed me to create the character So-yeon.

LSA: [To Jang Yeo-bin] How did you prepare and who did you look up to portray the mysterious vibe needed for the role of Han So-Yeon?

Jang Yeo-bin: Since So-yeon isn’t a very verbal person, she often expresses her emotions through her facial expressions, so I have probably practised a lot to be able to portray her various emotions through her eyes, and facial expressions such as surprise and excitement. I also prepared for the shoot by paying attention to such details.

LSA: What have you discovered more about yourself after filming All That We Loved?

Oh Sehun: The character of Go Yoo is one that acts cute a lot and so when I played him, it led me to discover that I had such a side to me too. A side that has no difficulty in trying to be cute. [laughs]

Jo Joon-young: I usually get really nervous in front of the camera and hence I tried to focus on myself in order to play my role well.

In the case of All That We Loved, I did begin to feel less nervous because I got to interact with the cast members beforehand and therefore I was able to chat with them more about the drama. I also got to know the film crew working alongside me and so this production, to me, was a really meaningful one.

LSA: After filming All That We Loved, how do you view love and friendship, and are they equal?

Jang Yeo-bin: I think love comes in many forms, for example, love between family members, love between friends, love between lovers, and so on. In that sense, I think love includes friendship. If you want to feel different kinds of love, go on and watch All That We Loved right now!

