8 best movies and TV shows starring the suave Jung Kyung-ho to watch

From pursuing acting against his father’s wishes to becoming one of the most successful stars in the nation, South Korean actor Jung Kyung-ho has built a remarkable career with a list of movies and Korean dramas that are binge-worthy. Here’s a look at some of his best, career-defining masterpieces.

Born in Gwangmyeong, South Korea, Jung Kyung-ho is the son of Jung Eul-young, a veteran TV director, and frequent collaborator of writer Kim Soo-hyun in award-winning TV shows like My Husband’s Woman (2007). While the latter discouraged Kyung-ho from pursuing a career in acting, the Prison Playbook (2017) star got himself enrolled for a theatre course at Chung-Ang University. Shortly after, he passed a KBS audition and was signed by leading talent agency SidusHQ.

Jung made his acting debut in 2004 with 5 Stars, produced by SidusHQ. A few minor roles later, Jung bagged his first leading role in the Park Ki-hyung directorial Gangster High (2006).

However, it was only after playing the mysterious Jung Shi-hyun in the 2013 noir crime drama Heartless City that Jung became a household name in Korea. His other hits include the critically acclaimed 2020 medical drama Hospital Playlist and the 2023 romantic-comedy Crash Course in Romance.

Jung Kyung-ho also made a special appearance in Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s 2019 hit TV show Crash Landing on You as the ex-boyfriend of Yoon Se-ri (Son).

The actor will be next seen in the upcoming JTBC legal K-drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin. According to Soompi, the show is helmed by Kim Bo Tong, the writer of the hit Netflix series D.P.

8 best Jung Kyung-ho movies and TV shows that will keep you hooked

Crash Course in Romance (2023)

Directed by: Yoo Jae-won

Other stars: Jeon Do-yeon, Lee Bong-ryun, Shin Jae-ha

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Retired national athlete Nam Haeng-sun (Jeon) is the owner of a side dish shop. In a bid to help her daughter, she gets into the private education field and comes across popular private instructor Choi Chi-yeol (Jung), also known as the 1 Billion Won Man. Despite their different approaches, their shared love for teaching brings the two closer.

Men of Plastic (2022)

Directed by: Im Jin-soon

Other stars: Ma Dong-seok, Oh Na-ra, Oh Yeon-seo

Synopsis: Apgujeong native Dae Gook (Ma) is desperate to start his own plastic surgery business. He comes across Ji Woo (Jung), a surgeon in search of his lost medical licence. Dae decides to help Woo and make him his partner. Together, the duo opens a new plastic surgery business in the prime of the neighbourhood.

About the movie: One of the latest Jung Kyung-ho Korean movies, Men of Plastic is also known as Apgujeong Report.

Hospital Playlist (2020)

Directed by: Shin Won-ho

Other stars: Yoo Yeon-seok, Jo Jung-suk, Kim Dae-myung, Jeon Mi-do

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Five doctors — Lee Ik-jun (Jo), Ahn Jung-won (Yoo), Kim Jun-wan (Jung), Yang Suk-hyung (Kim) and Chae Song-hwa (Jeon) — have been friends since they first stepped into medical school in 1999. Now working in the same hospital, the group cope with everyday hurdles while sharing their passion for music.

About the show: This Jung Kyung-ho TV series was renewed for a second season, which was released simultaneously on tvN and Netflix in 2021.

DAEMUGA (2020)

Directed by: Lee Han-jong

Other stars: Park Sung-woong, Ryu Kyung-soo, Yang Hyun-min

Synopsis: Three shamans — an amateur Shin Nam (Ryu), the dedicated Chung Dam (Yang) and a quack Song Joon (Park) — are desperate to prove their worth. The three compete to seize a redevelopment district and become the best shaman. However, making things difficult for them is powerful gangster Son Ik-soo (Jung), who has a vested interest in the project.

Life on Mars (2018)

Directed by: Lee Jung-hyo

Other stars: Park Sung-woong, Ko Ah-sung

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: A fatal accident leads crime investigator Han Tae-joo (Jung) to wake up in the year 1988. Now a detective working at a city police station, Tae-joo discovers that in order to travel back to his present, he must solve a serial murder case.

About the show: The Jung Kyung-ho sci-fi K-drama is a remake of the BBC One series of the same name.

Prison Playbook (2017)

Directed by: Shin Won-ho

Other stars: Park Hae-soo, Lee Do-hyun, Krystal, Lim Hwa-young

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Ahead of his major league baseball debut, star pitcher Je-Hyeok (Park) lands in prison under false charges. However, he is relieved to see his old friend Joon-Ho (Jung) there, who now works as a prison officer. With Joon-ho’s support, Je-Hyeok learns to navigate his new life of imprisonment.

About the show: One of the most popular Korean dramas of Jung Kyung-ho, Prison Playbook enjoys a solid 8.4 rating on IMDb.

One More Happy Ending (2016)

Directed by: Kwon Sung-chan

Other stars: Jang Na-ra, Kwon Yool, Yoo In-na, Yoo Da-in

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Former idol group members Han Mi-mo (Jang), Baek Da-jung (Da-in), Go Dong-mi (In-na) and Hong Ae-ran (Seo) lead diverse lives away from the entertainment world. What happens when a reporter and a single father, Song Soo-hyuk’s (Jung) life gets entangled with the four women?

About the show: One of the most loved Jung Kyung-ho Korean TV shows, One More Happy Ending is also best known as Happy Once Again.

Beating Again (2015)

Directed by: Ji Yeong-su

Other stars: Kim So-yeon, Yoon Hyun-min, Jin Goo

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Investor Min-Ho (Jung) is desperate to take over his deceased father’s company, which is now run by his uncle. However, a series of unfortunate events causes the competitive materialist Min-ho to undergo heart transplant surgery. After recovery, Min-ho’s personality changes, and he falls for a woman named Soon-jung (Kim).

About the show: Also known as Falling For Innocence, this Jung Kyung-ho K-drama has a 9.4 rating on Viki and 7.6 on IMDb.

