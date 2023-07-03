6 new K-dramas releasing in July 2023 to add to your watch list

From Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung starrer Korean drama Not Others to the crime romance My Lovely Liar, take a look at some of the most exciting new K-dramas set for a July 2023 release.

While June offered viewers a slew of fascinating K-dramas like Bloodhounds, King The Land and Revenant, the new roster of Korean dramas arriving in July 2023 promises a dose of suspense, romance as well as comedy.

Director-actor duo Han Chul-soo and Kim Ji-eun, who previously worked together in the 2022 SBS drama Again My Life, are back with the mystery thriller Longing For You. This month will also see the return of several hit Korean shows from past years such as the Disney+ series Shadow Detective and the Netflix original military drama D.P.

The latter, which spent eight weeks in the top 10 in South Korea after the premiere of its first season in 2021, is ready to win audiences again with its second instalment from 28 July 2023.

Make your July 2023 binge special with these new K-dramas

Shadow Detective Season 2

Directed by: Han Dong-hwa

Cast: Lee Sung-min, Kyung Soo-jin, Lee Hak-joo

Release date: 5 July

Episodes: 8

Synopsis: Detective Kim Taek-rok (Lee) has been transferred to the police force’s Women and Juveniles Unit since the sudden disappearance of the blackmailer criminal ‘friend’. There, he is made a part of the collaborative investigation after an explosion shakes Geumo City. Is ‘friend’ back?

Not Others

Directed by: Lee Min-woo

Cast: Jeon Hye-jin, Sooyoung, Ahn Jae-wook

Release date: 17 July

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: Physical therapist Eun-mi (Jeon) is a single mother in her 40s living with her 29-year-old daughter Jin-hee (Sooyoung), a police officer. When a mysterious doctor, Jin-hong (Ahn), appears in Eun-mi’s life, things start changing for the unusual mother-daughter duo.

About the show: Also known as Strangers, this new 2023 release is a K-drama adaption of the webcomic Namnam by Jung Young-rong.

Longing For You

Directed by: Han Chul-soo and Kim Yong-min

Cast: Na In-woo, Kim Ji-eun, Kwon Yool

Release date: 26 July

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: Detective Oh (Na) is made part of a special investigation team looking into a murder case in the countryside. While solving the mystery, Oh also tries to avenge his younger brother, who dies under strange circumstances.

About the show: The new crime K-drama on Disney+ is also known as I’ve Been Waiting For You For a Long Time, and is one of the most anticipated shows for July 2023.

D.P. Season 2

Directed by: Han Jun-hee

Cast: Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Ji Jin-hee

Release date: 28 July

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: Soldiers An Jun-ho (Jung) and Han Ho-hyeol (Koo) are back with thrilling new adventures, this time away from their military camp. Jun-ho, who abandoned his unit despite 500 days of mandatory service left, has official orders for arrest looming over his head. His experience in deserter patrol might be the only key to his escape now.

About the show: The series has been inspired by the webtoon D.P. Dog Day (2015) by Kim Bo-tong. However, Netflix has kept the exact plot details of season 2 under wraps.

The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch

Director: Yoo Sun-dong

Cast: Cho Byeong-kyu, Yoo Joon-sang, Kim Se-jeong

Release date: 29 July

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Leading dual lives as noodle shop employees, Counters are unique entities with a special mission on earth. Their primary task is to catch malevolent forces trying to feed on humans with the help of their superpowers.

About the show: This 2023 supernatural Korean drama is based on the webcomic Amazing Rumour by Jang Yi.

My Lovely Liar

Directed by: Nam Sung-woo

Cast: Kim So-hyun, Minhyun, Yun Ji-on

Release date: 31 July

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: Mok Sol-hee (Kim), who is unable to trust people because of her unique power to see through liars, considers it a bane in her life. In a twist of fate, she meets (Minhyun), a murder suspect who pleads not guilty. Will she make use of her ability to know his truth?

(Hero and featured image credit: Disney+)