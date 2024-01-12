Hellbound and other K-dramas to watch on Netflix if you liked Gyeongseong Creature

If you have already binged your way through some of the best K-drama romances and comedies and would like to broaden your horizon with shows like Gyeongseong Creature, then these Netflix Korean thriller series are just what you need.

While thriller has proven to be one of the most successful genres in the Korean entertainment world, it is today an umbrella term, with sub-genres, including psychological, horror and fantasy. Netflix’s Gyeongseong Creature, with themes of fantasy and horror, is a mind-bending thriller of two strangers on a quest to save the people of Gyeongseong from mysterious kidnappings. According to the streaming giant, the critically acclaimed K-drama has garnered over 3 million views and 24 million viewing hours, just three days after its release on 22 December 2023.

Keeping up with this appeal of fantasy-horror thrillers is a range of other popular Netflix titles like Sweet Home (2020) and Hellbound (2021). The former, one of the best webtoon-based apocalyptic horror thriller K-dramas, was viewed by 22 million Netflix subscribers worldwide in the first four weeks of its release, according to Variety. Meanwhile, the pilot episode of the series Hellbound premiered at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival in the “Primetime program of TV series” category and became the first Netflix thriller Korean drama to make it to the prestigious event.

Not to forget crime thriller shows like the Cho Ui-seok directorial Black Knight, which will definitely remind one of Jung Dong-yoon’s Gyeongseong Creature. Starring Korean heartthrob Kim Woo-bin, this Netflix original thriller K-drama became one of the most-watched non-English shows on the platform after its release on 12 May 2023. According to Netflix, the Korean thriller series amassed over 35 million hours viewed in the first week of its release.

8 best thriller shows like Gyeongseong Creature to add to your Netflix K-drama binge-list