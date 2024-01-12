Hellbound and other K-dramas to watch on Netflix if you liked Gyeongseong Creature

If you have already binged your way through some of the best K-drama romances and comedies and would like to broaden your horizon with shows like Gyeongseong Creature, then these Netflix Korean thriller series are just what you need.
While thriller has proven to be one of the most successful genres in the Korean entertainment world, it is today an umbrella term, with sub-genres, including psychological, horror and fantasy. Netflix’s Gyeongseong Creature, with themes of fantasy and horror, is a mind-bending thriller of two strangers on a quest to save the people of Gyeongseong from mysterious kidnappings. According to the streaming giant, the critically acclaimed K-drama has garnered over 3 million views and 24 million viewing hours, just three days after its release on 22 December 2023.
Keeping up with this appeal of fantasy-horror thrillers is a range of other popular Netflix titles like Sweet Home (2020) and Hellbound (2021). The former, one of the best webtoon-based apocalyptic horror thriller K-dramas, was viewed by 22 million Netflix subscribers worldwide in the first four weeks of its release, according to Variety. Meanwhile, the pilot episode of the series Hellbound premiered at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival in the “Primetime program of TV series” category and became the first Netflix thriller Korean drama to make it to the prestigious event.
Not to forget crime thriller shows like the Cho Ui-seok directorial Black Knight, which will definitely remind one of Jung Dong-yoon’s Gyeongseong Creature. Starring Korean heartthrob Kim Woo-bin, this Netflix original thriller K-drama became one of the most-watched non-English shows on the platform after its release on 12 May 2023. According to Netflix, the Korean thriller series amassed over 35 million hours viewed in the first week of its release.
8 best thriller shows like Gyeongseong Creature to add to your Netflix K-drama binge-list
Directed by: Lee Eung-bok
Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Kim Hyo-jin
Episodes: 8
Synopsis: After fighting off strange creatures at the Green Home apartment, Cha Hyun-soo (Song), Sang Wook (Lee) and other survivors find their lives at risk once again. Will the group be able to survive in a world where the difference between humans and monsters is blurred?
About the show: One of the best horror thriller K-dramas, Sweet Home is all set to return to Netflix with its third instalment in the summer of 2024.
Directed by: Cho Ui-seok
Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Song Seung-heon, Kang Yoo-seok, Esom, Kim Eui-sung
Episodes: 6
Synopsis: In a dystopian 2071, the world is heavily polluted and oxygen masks are the new norm. The survival of humanity depends on Black Knights — delivery men who risk everything to supply people with their necessities. When a mysterious enemy starts eliminating average humans to create a new world with the most superior genes, famous delivery driver Knight 5-8 (Kim) takes it upon himself to unmask the culprit.
About the show: One of the best thriller K-drama shows to watch on Netflix if you liked the series Gyeongseong Creature, Black Knight is based on the Korean webtoon Taekbaegisa by Lee Yoon-kyun.
Directed by: Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok
Cast: Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-a
Episodes: 6
Synopsis: Dread ensues in South Korea when people start hearing prophecies about the exact time of their death. Things worsen when, at the said time, a death angel appears in front of the people and condemns them to hell. The bloodshed created by these mysterious beings gives rise to Saejinrihwe — a new religion with cryptic notions about righteousness.
Directed by: Lee Dan
Cast: Lee Je-hoon, Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin, Bae Yoo-ram
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: A normal taxi company for the public, Rainbow Taxi, led by Kim Do-gi (Lee), secretly seeks revenge on criminals and delivers justice to the victims who are snubbed by Korean law. However, with the police department declaring them most wanted, Rainbow Taxi has to rethink its ways of punishing the culprits.
About the show: This crime thriller series is based on the Korean webtoon The Deluxe Taxi by Carlos and Keukeu Jae-jin. Additionally, Taxi Driver renewed for a second season, which was released on 17 February 2023 on Prime Video.
Directed by: Lee Kyung-mi
Cast: Jung Yu-mi, Nam Joo-hyuk, Lee Joo-young, Go Yoon-jung
Episodes: 6
Synopsis: Ahn Eun-young (Jung) is a young woman with a special ability to see and defeat fantastical creatures called jellies. When she starts her new job at a high school, Eun-young notices unusual occurrences on the school premises. She soon learns about Chinese teacher Hong In-pyo (Nam), who, similar to her, is immune to jellies. The duo then team up to unravel the truth behind the paranormal activities.
About the show: A K-drama adaptation of the award-winning novel of the same name by acclaimed Korean writer Chung Serang, The School Nurse Files was one of the best thriller series to release on Netflix in 2020.
Directed by: Lee Eung-bok Jang, Young-woo and Park So-hyun
Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin-uk, Lee Do-hyun
Episodes: 10
Synopsis: Introverted high school student Cha Hyun-soo (Song) moves to a new apartment in the Green Home complex only to witness his neighbours turn into deadly monsters. Hyun-soo must now join a group of survivors led by the brave Lee Eun-hyuk (Do-hyun) and fight his way to safety.
About the show: One of the most popular Netflix K-dramas starring Song Kang, this apocalyptic horror thriller is an adaptation of the 2017 webcomic of the same name by Kim Carnby.
Directed by: Kang Shin-hyo and Jo Nam-hyeong
Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Jo Bo-ah, Kim Jung-nan, Kim Beom, Hwang Hee
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: Aloof city dweller Lee Yeon (Lee) works with agent Taluipa (Kim) of the Afterlife Immigration Office to fight otherworldly beings that threaten the mortals. However, Lee Yeon soon catches the attention of TV producer Nam Ji-ah (Jo), who suspects him of being a dangerous Gumiho — a nine-tailed mythical fox.
Directed by: Park Hong-kyun, Kim Jung-hyun and Kim Byung-soo
Cast: Son Oh-gong, Lee Seung-gi, Cha Seung-won, Oh Yeon-seo
Episodes: 20
Synopsis: Mythical creature Son Oh-gong (Lee) visits Earth with the sole purpose of attaining invincibility. When he comes across Jin Seon-mi (Oh), a woman with the ability to see otherworldly beings, she suspects him of being a ruthless murderer. With Seon-mi now keeping an eye on his every move, will Oh-gong be able to fulfil the task at hand?
About the show: One of the best K-drama series to watch on Netflix, this supernatural thriller is a South Korean reinterpretation of the 16th-century Chinese classic Journey to the West by Wu Cheng’en.
(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Netflix)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
–Which is the best thrilling Korean drama?
Some of the best thriller K-dramas are Squid Game, Taxi Driver, The Glory, Vincenzo, Gyeongseong Creature, Sweet Home, Hellbound, A Korean Odyssey and Duty After School.
–Which is the new Netflix thriller K-drama?
Some of the new thriller K-dramas to release on Netflix are Sweet Home 2, Hellbound, Gyeongseong Creature and Black Knight.
–Which is the best Korean drama of 2023?
Some of the best K-dramas of 2023 are My Demon, King The Land, Death’s Game, Sweet Home 2, All The Rage and Welcome to Samdal-ri.
–Where can I watch monster-themed thriller K-dramas like Gyeongseong Creature?
If you are a fan of thriller shows like Gyeongseong Creature that involve monster hunting, then Netflix is one of the OTTs that offers a great line-up of such K-dramas. Some of the best thriller K-dramas on the streaming platform like Gyeongseong Creature are Sweet Home, Sweet Home 2, Hellbound and Tale of the Nine-Tailed.
–Is Gyeongseong Creature worth watching?
With a stellar cast and gripping plotline, Gyeongseong Creature is considered by fans as one of the best thriller K-dramas to release on Netflix in 2023. Starring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee in lead roles, the Netflix K-drama Gyeongseong Creature has grabbed a limelight similar to Park Chan-wook’s hit period thriller War and Revolt and is a must-watch series for Korean drama fans.