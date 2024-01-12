The true story behind the gripping Netflix drama series Killer Soup

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma are stellar performers, and when the duo comes together, one can be assured that something good is cooking. Ever since Netflix announced the release date of its upcoming web series Killer Soup, the audience has been waiting with bated breath to witness Bajpayee and Sharma’s magic on the screen. What adds more spice? Well, the story of Killer Soup is based on true events which makes this series even more exciting.

A look at the trailer of the Netflix web series, and you will find out that the makers of Killer Soup have taken inspiration from true events based on a “very very real headline” to create the gripping story of the show. Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, the web series is all set for release today, 11 January 2024 on Netflix and here are some real-life incidents that is supposed to have inspired the story of Killer Soup.

What is the true story that inspires the plot of Netflix’s Killer Soup?

The web series revolves around the character of an aspiring yet talentless home chef named Swati Shetty (Konkana Sen Sharma). While she is married to Prabhakar (Manoj Bajpayee), Swati is in love with Umesh Pillai (also played by Manoj Bajpayee), who looks exactly like her husband. She along with Umesh devises a plan to kill Prabhakar and replace him with Umesh. How does she do it? Well, we think it is the ‘Killer Soup’ that will kill the husband.

Real-life incidents that might have inspired the plot of Killer Soup

Man kills sisters by serving them soup

One of the very recent incidents that took place in Maharashtra could be the true events that have inspired the story of the Netflix web series Killer Soup. The incident took place in Raigad in October 2023 where a man poisoned and killed his two sisters over a property dispute. The two sisters passed away within four days after drinking a soup made by their brother.

Wife kills husband after poisoning his favourite soup

This incident took place in Brisbane where a woman fatally poisoned her husband by feeding him vegetable soup spiked with a drug called Lorazepam, after which she slashed his wrist with a sharp knife. She reasoned that her husband’s escalating mentally ill and abusive behaviour served as a motive for her to murder him. You can read about the incident in detail online.

Tempted with soup, killed because of an extramarital affair

This spine-chilling crime took place in Lebanon where a woman served poisoned soup to her husband, resulting in his instant death. When confronted by the police with evidence, the woman confessed to having an extramarital affair with a Syrian man. She revealed that her husband’s suspicion of it was the reason why she killed him. The lover aided in moving the victim’s body for burial. The true story of this Lebanese woman sounds quite similar to the plot of the Netflix web series Killer Soup.

Woman kills husband with poisoned soup at the request of an online scammer

This murder took place in Massachusetts where a woman killed her husband by feeding him poisoned soup. The woman believed that she met the dashing daytime soap opera star Thorsten Kaye of The Bold and the Beautiful online, when it was just an online scammer. In a private chat, the woman is seen telling her lover, “Making an amazing soup. Special potion. He will be hungry when he gets back. Just enough for him,” after which she served him the spiked soup. She then informed her lover, “Hubby got back not feeling well. Maybe I can collect life insurance.”

The curious case of Swathi Reddy

The true events of the 2017 Telangana murder case also sound very similar to the story of Killer Soup. M Swathi Reddy killed her husband Sudhakar Reddy and burned his body with the help of her lover Rajesh. She then tried to convince Sudhakar’s family that Rajesh is Sudhakar by throwing acid on his face and rushing him to the hospital for plastic surgery. However, when Sudhakar’s family offered Rajesh some mutton soup, he refused saying that he is vegetarian. That is when they realised that the man in front of them was not Sudhakar as he loved meat. You may want to dig a little more about the true story of Swathi before watching the Netflix web series Killer Soup.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb