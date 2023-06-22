How to watch the missing submarine documentary ‘Titanic Sub: Lost At Sea’

While rescue teams are busy searching for the missing submarine that was making its way to explore the Titanic’s wreckage, others are busy making a documentary (very quickly, might we add) about the tragedy. Titled Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea, the new documentary about the missing Titan submersible is set to air on 22 June 2023 evening, according to UK’s Channel 5.

The documentary will focus on the nail-biting mission to locate and save the passengers within the Titan submarine before its four-day air reserve is ultimately used up.

Titanic-tour submarine now has around 4 hours of oxygen supply. It will take the submarine around 3 hours alone to get to the surface. pic.twitter.com/vAFSQk2H9A — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) June 22, 2023

For the uninitiated, Titan, a submersible roughly the size of a truck, disappeared on 18 June in the Atlantic Ocean. The submarine was carrying a crew of five individuals and was on its way to the site of Titanic’s shipwreck. Unfortunately, the Titan lost communication about one hour and 45 minutes into its descent. Since its disappearance, extensive rescue efforts involving government agencies and deep-sea specialists are underway.

With less than four hours remaining, the air supply for the Titan submarine is also rapidly depleting. The timing of the documentary has sparked backlash, mostly because it will be airing just hours after the oxygen supply in the Titan submersible has run out.

The five confirmed individuals on board the Titan are Hamish Harding, a British businessman, Shahzada Dawood, a British-Pakistani businessman, his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a former French Navy diver, and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate.

‘Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea’ – What will the documentary focus on?

Produced by ITN, the documentary about the missing Titanic submarine will go beyond the existing news coverage and provide comprehensive updates on the Titan as well as its rescue mission. It will also delve into the broader context surrounding Titan’s voyage, including a profile of all of its passengers and the enduring allure of Titanic’s shipwreck.

Additionally, the film will feature interviews with experts and explore the phenomenon of extreme tourism.

Ian Rumsey, the Managing Director of Content at ITN, expressed that the documentary will cover various aspects including the exploration mission and its rescue efforts.

But above all, it will tell a very human story that has captured the nation which is about five people, all with families, who are trapped at the bottom of the ocean. Our expertise and heritage in fast-turnaround documentaries and reputation for responsible filmmaking means we always treat such stories with great sensitivity.

How to watch the ‘Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea’?

The documentary about the missing Titanic submarine will air on UK’s Channel 5 at 7pm BST (2am SGT). It will be hosted by Dan Walker.

(Hero and feature image credits: OceanGate Expeditions/Twitter/FILE)