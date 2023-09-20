Netflix’s Money Heist spinoff, ‘Berlin’, premieres on December 29 

The infamous Money Heist character returns for his own series on December 29 when Berlin premieres on Netflix.

It’s been almost two years since La Casa De Papel, otherwise known as Money Heist, ended with The Professor and the gang flying off to enjoy their new lives. But fans of the series have since been clamouring for more. The South Korean adaptation of the series premiered last year, but fans will see a familiar face from the series return to grace their screens—and Netflix has revealed just when they can expect him.

[Hero image: Netflix]

Berlin premieres on Netflix on December 29

Pedro Alonso reprises his role as Andrés de Fonollosa, better known by his codename, Berlin, in the eponymous new series. The mastermind of the original Money Heist, he would (spoiler) meet his demise at the end of Part 2 but have his story continue to be fleshed out in succeeding parts. Evidently, this new series takes place before he meets The Professor and the heist on the Royal Mint of Spain.

At this point in his life, Berlin is living a carefree life not knowing yet about (again, spoilers, but Part 1 has been out for years now) his terminal illness and planning a heist in the city of love: Paris. This time, the target is 44 million in jewellery, and he’s going to need to assemble his own team to pull it off.

Netflix announced the spin-off back in 2021. “We loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state,” said Money Heist creators Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina. The Hollywood Reporter said that “Lobato and Pina co-wrote the first, eight-episode season”, hinting that perhaps a second or multiple seasons may be possible. Despite all these details, it was only yesterday that Netflix finally confirmed that Berlin will be premiering on December 29 on the streaming service.

