10 most-watched Netflix movies of all time to steam this week

As the OTT boom continues to influence pop culture, ‘the Netflix effect’ seems to be sweeping over the world of entertainment. So much so that the streaming giant’s most watched movies of all time — a metric measured through hours viewed — managed to rope in A-listers such as Sandra Bullock, Ryan Gosling and Meryl Streep.

The most-viewed movies on Netflix span an array of genres, including satire, dark comedy, romance, action and drama. And by making numerous films and TV shows available on the streaming platform, it has reshaped the way we watch new and old releases. The OTT also airs original content on a weekly basis to cater to the massive global fan base it has created. As per an April 2023 update by Statista, Netflix had nearly 232.5 million global paid subscribers in the first quarter of the year. This marked a spike of around 1.75 million subscribers from its previous quarter.

Consequently, Netflix has garnered an immensely high viewership because of movies, such as The Adam Project (2022), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and The Rock-starrer Red Notice (2021), which remains the most-watched Netflix movie of all time. It has a staggering viewership of 364 million hours approximately.

(Hero and featured image credit: Paul Abell/Netflix)

Here are the most-watched movies on Netflix