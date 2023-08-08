7 best Korean dramas and movies starring ‘Revenant’ star Kim Tae-ri

Kim Tae-ri is a true gem in the Korean entertainment industry. With her versatile skills and remarkable talent, she has captivated audiences both locally and internationally. She has also gained immense popularity and recognition for her exceptional performances in a variety of roles, ranging from lead to supporting roles. Her ability to bring depth and nuance to her characters has earned her numerous accolades and nominations, further cementing her position as one of the most talented actresses in the industry, which comes as no surprise then that Kim Tae-ri has a growing list of the best dramas to watch today.

What sets Kim Tae-ri apart from other actresses is her ability to seamlessly transition between roles, whether it’s a historical drama like The Handmaiden, a romantic Korean drama like Twenty Five, Twenty One, or an action-packed thriller like Revenant. Her dedication to her craft is evident in every scene she’s in, making her a true force to be reckoned with in the K-drama industry.

For those who have yet to experience the magic of Kim Tae-ri’s performances, we’ve curated a list of some of her best dramas and movies. From her breakout role in The Handmaiden to her recent hit drama Revenant, this list showcases the breadth and depth of her talent. So sit back, relax, and get ready for some truly binge-worthy viewing.

7 best K-dramas and movies starring Revenant star Kim Tae-ri

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One (2022)

Starring: Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk, Bona, Choi Hyun-wook, Lee Joo-myoung, Seo Jae-hee, Choi Min-young, Kim Hye-eun

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One is a South Korean romantic drama featuring the talented actress Kim Tae-ri as Na Hee-do and Nam Joo-hyuk as Baek Yi-jin. The series follows the love story of the two characters as they navigate through the challenges of pursuing their dreams amidst the South Korean financial crisis.

Na Hee-do, a member of her high school fencing team, faces a setback when the team gets disbanded due to the financial crisis. However, she remains resilient and manages to become a member of the sabre fencing national team. On the other hand, Back Yi-jin’s father’s business goes bankrupt, drastically changing his life from one of luxury to poverty. He takes up a series of part-time jobs such as delivering newspapers while studying and later lands a job as a sports reporter for a broadcasting network.

The show explores the challenges both characters face while pursuing their individual goals and the love that blossoms between them. It is a heartwarming and emotional story that captures the spirit of resilience and the power of love amidst adversity.

Mr. Sunshine (2018)

Starring: Lee Byung-hun, Kim Tae-ri, Yoo Yeon-seok, Kim Min-jung, Byun Yo-han, Lee Jung-eun, Shin Jung-keun, Kim Bo-yoon, Kim Hye-eun

Mr. Sunshine centres around Eugene Choi played by Lee Byung-hun, who was born into slavery in Joseon. He became an American soldier after escaping to the United States at the time of the 1871 Shinmiyangyo. Returning home years later for a mission, Choi unexpectedly meets Ae-shin played by Kim Tae-ri who is part of the Righteous Army—an irregular force of freedom fighters that resist invasion and occupation.

As the two begin spending time with one another, love starts to blossom. However, he discovers a plot by the Empire of Japan to colonise Korea and is determined to fight for his birth country’s sovereignty.

The Handmaiden (2016)

Starring: Kim Tae-ri, Kim Min-hee, Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong, Moon So-ri, Kim Hae-sook, Lee Dong-hwi, Lee Yong-nyeo

The Handmaiden is a critically acclaimed film that is set in the 1930s in South Korea and Japan. It tells the story of four individuals whose lives intersect in unexpected ways. The first character is a noble lady who has inherited a fortune, while the second is a swindler count who is determined to obtain the noble lady’s fortune. The third character is a young female pickpocket who is hired by the swindler, while the fourth character is the noble lady’s uncle, who serves as her guardian.

The movie explores the complex relationships between these four individuals and the unexpected twists and turns that their lives take. With stunning cinematography and powerful performances from the cast, The Handmaiden is a must-see for anyone interested in Korean cinema (and Kim Tae-ri, of course).

Revenant (2023)

Starring: Kim Tae-ri, Oh Jung-se, Hong Kyung, Kim Hae-sook, Lee Gyu-hoe, Park Ji-young, Yang Hye-ji, Kim Won-hae

Revenant is a Korean thriller drama series that follows the story of Gu San-yeong, a young woman who becomes possessed by a demon from another world. In the series, Yeom Hae-sang, a university professor who has the ability to see demons, comes to her aid as they try to unravel the mystery behind the demon’s presence and its connection to a series of mysterious deaths.

The story of Revenant is further enriched by the involvement of Lee Hong-sae, a police lieutenant who becomes involved in the case, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the series. As the story progresses, Gu San-yeong discovers her own personal connection to the demon, and the trio work together to uncover the truth behind the demon’s presence and the five sacred objects.

With its gripping plot, strong character development, and remarkable performances from the cast, Revenant is a must-watch for anyone interested in Korean dramas. The series offers an immersive experience, as it explores the themes of supernatural possession, mystery, and suspense, making it a perfect choice for those who love to delve into intriguing and captivating stories. It’s also one of Kim Tae-ri’s best dramas to date.

Space Sweepers (2021)

Starring: Kim Tae-ri, Song Joong-ki, Jin Sun-kyu, Yu Hae-jin, Park Ye-rin, Kim Moo-yul, Oh Ji-yul, Kim Hyang-gi, Anupam Tripathi

Set in the year 2092 and follows the crew of a space junk collector ship called The Victory. When they discover a humanoid robot named Dorothy that’s known to be a weapon of mass destruction, they get involved in a risky business deal.

Space Sweepers is an exciting science fiction movie that takes place in the year 2092. It tells the story of a group of space junk collectors who work on The Victory, a spaceship designed to collect debris and trash from space. One day, while on a routine mission, the crew discovers a humanoid robot named Dorothy, who is rumoured to be a weapon of mass destruction. As they investigate the robot’s origins, they get involved in a dangerous business deal that could have disastrous consequences for humanity.

The movie is filled with stunning visuals and action-packed sequences that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It also explores themes of humanity, redemption, and sacrifice in the face of insurmountable odds. The characters are intricately developed, and their individual stories add depth and complexity to the plot.

Space Sweepers is a thrilling adventure that will captivate audiences of all ages. It is a must-watch for anyone who loves science fiction and action movies, as well as for those who appreciate movies that delve into deeper themes and explore the human condition. With its excellent storytelling, impressive special effects, and talented cast, it is a movie that you won’t want to miss.

1987: When The Day Comes (2017)

Starring: Kim Tae-ri, Kim Yun-seok, Ha Jung-woo, Yu Hae-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Hee-jun, Kim Jong-soo, Ko Chang-seok, Moon Sung-geun, Jo Woo-jin

1987: When the Day Comes is a 2017 Korean movie that portrays the story of a university student named Park Jong-chul, who was also a pro-democracy movement member. In the year 1987, Park Jong-chul was captured by the police and subsequently tortured to death. The government and police tried to hide the truth about his death, but the media and university students were determined to uncover the truth and bring justice to Park Jong-Chul.

This movie is a gripping account of a true story that highlights the power of determination, courage, and solidarity in the face of injustice. It is a must-watch for those who are interested in Korean cinema and politics, as it provides an insight into a significant moment in Korean history.

Through its portrayal of the struggles and sacrifices made by the people who fought for democracy, the movie serves as a reminder of the importance of standing up for what is right, even in the face of adversity.

Moon Young (2015)

Starring: Kim Tae-ri, Jung Hyun, Park Wan-kyu, Park Jung-sik

The movie Moon Young tells the story of a young girl named Moon-young who is mute and always has a camcorder in her hands to capture people’s faces. Despite her disability, Moon-young’s curiosity and interest in others drive her to secretly record their lives. One day, while wandering around, she meets Hee-soo, who is in the midst of a heartbreak after breaking up with her boyfriend. Moon-young sympathises with Hee-soo’s pain and the two slowly start to develop a relationship, forming a strong bond that transcends their differences.

The movie portrays the growth of their relationship and how it helps them overcome their respective struggles. Through this touching story of friendship and understanding, Moon Young highlights the importance of empathy and the power of human connection.

