Entertainment
14 Jun 2023 05:35 PM

Netflix announces season 2 of reality show ‘Physical: 100’

Jimin Park

If you enjoyed the blood, sweat, and tears that came with Physical: 100, we have good news. Netflix just announced the second season of the first unscripted show that became the platform’s most popular non-English TV series. The series ranked top 10 in 82 countries, with 192.63 million hours of viewing in just 6 weeks.

The breakthrough reality competition series on Netflix gathered 100 individuals from various athletic backgrounds, ranging from Olympians, firefighters, and former soldiers, to bodybuilders, and more. The show gained interest from the public as the show featured prominent figures such as Yun Sung-bin, a skeleton racer who won the 2018 Olympics Gold, Yang Hak-seon, a gymnast who won the 2012 Olympics Gold, and Choo Sung-hoon who is a former MMA fighter.

They all fiercely competed with each other through a series of physically enduring games to win 300 million Won (approx. SGD 315,000). The show now embarks to find the answer to “What defines the perfect physique?” Is it strength, endurance, agility, balance, or willpower?

About Physical: 100 Season 2

Continuing the success of season 1, the director Jang Ho-gi is even more confident for Season 2 of Physical: 100 as he states, “The second season will surpass its predecessor in every aspect.”

Jang shares that although they will retain the essence of the show, they plan to add fresh elements that will keep the audience on their toes.

“I’m honored to meet a lot of contestants whom I feel are overqualified. And I’m also collaborating with many experts to make sure we have even more electrifying and well-designed quests that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats,” Jang stated.

Catch up on season 1 of Physical: 100 on Netflix here.

(Image: Netflix)

Entertainment Streaming Neflix game show Physical: 100
