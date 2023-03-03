10 new Korean dramas in March 2023 you shouldn’t miss

From Song Hye-kyo’s revenge thriller The Glory Part 2 releasing amid massive fan fervour to new ventures such as Pandora: Beneath the Paradise, Divorce Attorney Shin and Romantic Guest House, here’s a glimpse of the new Korean dramas all set for their March 2023 releases.
Taking things a notch higher, Korean dramas have been currently ruling both OTT platforms and television broadcasts alike. So much so that streaming giants such as Netflix ensure that the supply of new Korean drama content remains uninterrupted for their viewers every month.
K-dramaland is filled with new offerings of late. The returning series The Glory, which reportedly recorded over 25.4 million hours of worldwide viewership in just three days after release on 30 December 2022 as per Soompi, has recently dropped its trailer for part two. It is all set to air on 10 March 2023.
On the other end of the spectrum, the upcoming sci-fi thriller Duty After School aligns with hit shows like All Of Us Are Dead (2022) and promises an in-depth look into a world plagued by sinister slime-like creatures that threaten human life.
So, if you are all set to enjoy a K-drama-inspired month, spanning various genres, here’s everything new you need to binge on. Save the list!
10 new Korean dramas to keep you enthralled in March 2023
Directed by: Kang Sol and Park Dae-hee
Cast: Yoon Chan-young, Bang Min-ah, Kim Min-suk
Episodes: 12
Release date: 1 March
Synopsis: This Genie TV Original follows an intelligent young taxi driver Seo Young Min (Yoon) whose life is turned upside down because of his ability to see ghosts, but he makes sure to grant them their last wishes. He soon meets a ghost who suffers from memory loss (Bang) and both get attached. The story takes a different turn when both join forces to solve a crime and start tracing a serial killer.
(Image: Courtesy kstudiogenie/Twitter)
Directed by: Kim Seung-ho and Lee Han-joon
Cast: Bona, Woo Do-hwan, Cha Hak-yeon
Episodes: 16
Release date: 31 March
Synopsis: This webtoon-based historical drama of the same name follows the story of a lawyer named Kang Han-soo (Woo) in Joseon Dynasty, who takes revenge against the perpetrator who caused his parent’s death.
He later becomes an attorney with a motive to help the common people and is helped for the same by an honest judge, Yoo Ji-Sun (Cha). The much needed romantic angle of this legal K-drama is brought in with Han-soo eventually falling for princess Lee Yeon-joo (Bona).
(Image: Courtesy mbcdrama_now/Instagram)
Directed by: Lee Jae-hoon
Cast: Cho Seung-woo, Han Hye-jin, Kim Sung-kyun, Jung Moon-sung
Episodes: 12
Release date: 4 March
Synopsis: One of the much-awaited courtroom K-dramas releasing in March, this show follows the story of a talented music professor turned divorce lawyer Shin Sung-han (Cho). Fueled by childhood woes, Sung-han mostly deals with misfortunate clients and tries to help them get justice. Additionally, his journey from Germany to South Korea to become a divorce lawyer might also have a hidden motive.
About the show: This new K-drama is based on a webcomic called Shinsunghan, Yihon (2019) by Kang Tae-kyung, and published by Kakao.
(Image: Courtesy jtbcdrama/Instagram)
Directed by: Han Hee
Cast: Jang Dong-yoon, Seol In-a, Choo Yeong-woo, Do Sang-woo, Seunghee
Episodes: 16
Release date: 6 March
Synopsis: The upcoming drama revolves around two childhood rivals cum friends named Lee Du-hak (Jang), a poor yet smart high school student and hot-headed Choi Cheol-woong (Choo). The show’s 1990’s setting is a perfect match to the innocent love blossoming between Du-hak and a student named Oh Jung-shin (Seol), who has been newly transferred. However, with Cheol-woong too falling for Jung-shin, the path to love doesn’t seem easy.
(Image: Courtesy KBS_Drama/Twitter)
Directed by: Ahn Gil Ho
Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Lim Ji-yeon, Lee Do-hyun
Episodes: 8
Release date: 10 March
Synopsis: The first part of The Glory saw the mercilessly abused high schooler Moon Dong-eun (Song) wait for years to avenge her bullies. In part two, audiences will see the fight between Dong-eun and Park Yeon-jin (one of the main bullies, played by Lim) which is to finally begin.
About the show: Although the makers have been tight-lipped about the plot for part two, director Ahn reveals that “the story of the perpetrators getting punished will be told dynamically in a way that will have your eyes glued to the screen. All the loose ends will be tied up,” as per Soompi.
(Image: Courtesy Netflix/Twitter)
Directed by: Choi Hyeong-Hun
Cast: Lee Ji-ah, Lee Sang-yoon, Jang Hee-jin, Park Ki-woong, Bong Tae-gyu
Episodes: 16
Release date: 11 March
Synopsis: Hong Tae-ra’s (Lee Ji-ah) peaceful married life with her husband Pyo Jae-hyun (Lee Sang-yoon) is disrupted when her long lost memory comes back, and she faces an unnerving past. Now, Tae-ra must become the First Lady of Korea to protect her husband and their little daughter.
(Image: Courtesy CJnDrama/Twitter)
Directed by: Shin Chang Seok
Cast: Shin Go-eun, Choi Yoon-young, Lee Chae-young
Episodes: 100
Release date: 14 March
Synopsis: When Jung Gyeol (Shin) loses her eyesight and starts suffering from the ‘Locked-In Syndrome’ because of her husband and his mistress, she goes through the greatest transformation ever to win her life battles again.
(Image: Courtesy KBS_drama/Twitter)
Directed by: Kim Jung-min
Cast: Shin Ye-eun, Ryeoun, Kang Hoon, Jung Gun-joo,
Episodes: 18
Release date: 20 March
Synopsis: The drama series revolves around the story of Yoon Dan-o (Shin), who runs the Ihwawon Inn and attends its scholarly guests including Kang San (Ryeoun), Kim Shi-yeol (Kang) and Jung Yoo-ha (Jung), who visit Hanyang to appear for a government exam.
(Image: Courtesy SBSNOW/Twitter)
Directed by: Han Joon-seo
Cast: Baek Jin-hee, Ahn Jae-hyeon
Episodes: 50
Release date: 25 March
Synopsis: One of the highly anticipated upcoming romantic K-dramas, The Real One Has Appeared! revolves around two strangers — Yeon-doo (Baek), a single mother and Tae-kyung (Ahn), a single OB-GYN. With the latter having no faith in love and family, will he be able to recognise his ‘real one’?
(Image: Courtesy KBS_drama/Twitter)
Directed by: Sung Yong-Il
Cast: Shin Hyun-soo, Lee Soon-won, Lim Se-mi
Episodes: 10
Release date: TBA
Synopsis: Keeping in mind an ongoing alien attack on earth, the Korean government orders universities and high schools to organise student reserve forces to increase their military power. When allotted a high school of 2nd and 3rd graders, platoon leader Lee Choon-ho (Shin), sergeant Kim Won-bin (Lee) and Park Eun-young (Lim) together try to keep things at bay throughout the human-alien war.
About the show: This upcoming show based on Naver published webcomic Banggwa Hoo Jeonjaenghwaldong by Ha Il-Kwon (2012), makes for one of the most refreshing K-dramas releasing in March.
(Image: Courtesy tvingdotcom/Twitter)