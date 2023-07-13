About Netflix’s ‘Zombieverse’, the new Korean reality apocalypse survival series

Do you think you can survive a zombie apocalypse? Straight out of shows like The Walking Dead, All of Us Are Dead, and Kingdom, the cast of the Korean reality show Zombieverse by Netflix is set to survive a zombie apocalypse in Seoul, where the zombies are showing unusual and violent symptoms.

Created by Park Jin-kyung and Moon Sang-don, Zombieverse stars Sweet Home actress Lee Si-young, Ro Hong-chul, Park Na-rae, Tsuki from Billie, and more.

The synopsis of Netflix’s Zombieverse reads “In Seoul, where a zombie virus outbreak has run amok, who will outwit the undead in the face of challenging quests and come out alive?”

As seen in the official teaser, the cast has to complete daily tasks, survive by finding food, transportation, shelter, and any other necessary items to survive without getting bitten in order to stay in the game.

You don’t have to worry if the zombies will be realistic enough because the cast members are evidently terrified of the zombies. One of the cast fearfully shouts, “We’re going to die. We will all be killed.” It has been reported that the fine arts and makeup artist team in charge of All Of Us Are Dead and Kingdom’s zombie action choreographer has participated in the upcoming shows.

More Korean reality shows on Netflix such as Physical: 100 and Single Infernos have been able to garner attention from around the world because audiences don’t necessarily have to overcome the cultural barrier to enjoy the show. With such a strong cast line-up and exciting concept, Zombieverse might just be the next big thing that’s streaming on your TV.

Stay tuned for more updates on Zombieverse, until it releases on 8 August 2023.

(Images: Netflix)