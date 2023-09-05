6 best dramas starring Korea’s wildly popular actress Park Eun-bin

Having debuted as a child model and dabbled in music videos, endorsements, movies, and dramas for decades — few Korean stars can claim to know the entertainment industry as well as Park Eun-bin. We’re watching our way through some of her best, most career-defining shows.

Although best known for her stellar portrayal of a young lawyer with Asperger’s Syndrome in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Park Eun Bin boasts some of the most versatile roles in the industry. This includes the likes of an eccentric student of journalism, a fierce assistant to a paranormal detective, and a Joseon-era princess who has to hide her identity to secure the throne.

Currently, she’s in the headlines for playing the role of a media personality lost at sea in Diva of the Deserted Island — a romantic title set to release in late 2023. This unique filmography is courtesy of her early head start, marked by several childhood roles. The highlight of this was The Iron Empress, which won her the Best Young Actress title at the 2009 KBS Drama Awards.

“I had to go to school and work at the same time, so I had no time to relax. I never really went out or broke the rules to have fun. That was a little difficult for me at the time,” South China Morning Post quotes her as saying. The dedication translated to career has gone from strength to strength and is reflective of her passion for her craft. “Through acting, I experience things that I can’t do as the human Park Eun-bin. That’s why I have more fun and feel free when I act. Acting is my way of communicating. Of course, I lose strength [doing it], but through it, I repeat the process of recharging and releasing energy,” she adds.

This has earned her the reputation of being one of the most bankable stars. We’re taking a look at a few titles that helped her get to this point.

Best dramas starring Korean actress Park Eun-bin

Age Of Youth

Directed by: Lee Tae-gon, Kim Sang-ho

Cast: Han Ye-ri, Han Seung-yeon, Park Eun-bin, Ryu Hwa-young, Park Hye-su, Ji Woo

Release date: 22 July 2016

Episodes: 26 (2 seasons)

Synopsis: Five female college students from different walks of life live under the same roof. This includes small town psychology major Yoo Eun Jae (played by Park Hye-su, Ji Woo), religious culinary arts major Jung Ye-eun (played by Han Seung-yeon), hardworking business major Yoon Jin-myung (played by Han Ye-ri), quirky journalism major Song Ji-won (played by Park Eun bin), and rich kid Kang Yi-na (played by Ryu Hwa-young). Although strangers at first, they grow close through the course of time, learning about each other’s quirks in the process.

After a string of supporting roles, this drama put Park Eun Bin in the headlines as a main character. Not to mention, it was quite well received by critics and viewers alike. Reflecting this reception, the actress told Korea Joongang Daily, “I got private messages from people who have gone through incidents similar to what the characters on show have gone through. They said they were able to sympathize with Song. I am grateful for that. I hope that they can be happy in the future because of my role.” Elaborating on her experience she added, “Through playing her, I have said words that I would never say in real life. I think some parts of myself that were hidden came out through her.”

The Ghost Detective

Directed by: Lee Jae-hoon

Cast: Choi Daniel, Park Eun-bin, Lee Ji-ah

Release date: 5 September 2018

Episodes: 32

Synopsis: Sharp detective Lee Da-il (played by Choi Daniel) catches ghosts efficiently. His assistant Jung Yeo-wool (played by Park Eun bin) is assertive and hot blooded, boasting 10 years of working experience. The former finds himself entangled in a mysterious case regarding the death of the latter’s sister — seeing a woman in red at every crime scene. Meanwhile, Jung has a mysterious purpose behind her current job of choice.

The drama was well received, with Park earning a nomination in the Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries category in the 2018 KBS Drama Awards for her performance. When she first took on the role, Sports Chosun quoted the star saying (translated), “I have great faith in director Lee Jae-hoon and writer Han Ji-wan. I am so excited to meet a good production team and spend a scary and thrilling summer. I will love Jeong Yeo-ul to the fullest with a fully charged heart.”

Hot Stove League

Directed by: Jung Dong-yoon

Cast: Namkoong Min, Park Eun-bin, Oh Jung-se, Jo Byeong-kyu

Release date: 13 December 2019

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Professional Korean baseball team ‘The Dreams’ is in a slump, having placed last in the league for four seasons and their general manager stepping down. In comes Baek Seung Soo (played by Namkoong Min) who has a stellar resume but no experience in management. Faced with low budgets and internal conflict, he works with passionate and fiery operations manager (and the only woman in the team) Se-young (played by Park Eun bin) and Han Jae-hee (played by Jo Byeong-kyu) to work towards creating a team that could win big.

Korea Joongang Daily reported that the series had garnered major interest, rising in popularity to a 19.1 percent — highest ever for a sports-related title. Park Eun Bin won the Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries award at the 2020 Grimae Awards for her performance, additionally earning nominations at the SBS Drama Awards and APAN Star Awards as well. The actress had to study the sport earnestly to achieve this feat. Osen Korea quotes her saying (translated), “When I first set up the character Lee Se Young, it was the baseball fans’ GIFs that helped me the most.” She added that she was “very inspired” by them and tried to reflect the same in her character.

Do You Like Brahms?

Directed by: Jo Young-min

Cast: Park Eun-bin, Kim Min-jae, Kim Sung-cheol, Park Ji-hyun, Lee You-jin, Bae Da-bin

Release date: 31 August 2020

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Park Joon-young (played by Kim Min-jae) and Chae Song-ah (played by Park Eun Bin) are two passionate, introverted students of classical music at a reputable institution. While chasing their respective dreams, the two cross paths, understand what happiness means to them, and forge their own paths.

For her convincing performance, Park Eun Bin won the Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Fantasy/Romance Drama title at the 2020 SBS Drama Awards. Reportedly, the actress had a little experience playing violin prior to this role. She also reached out to fans in a statement saying she was happy to be in the show and practicing her musical skills. In an interview with Korea Times, her co-star Kim Min Jae reflected on his experience working with her. “I came to rely on her as she was a more experienced actor … it meant a lot to me.” He further added, “I would ask her many questions, like ‘This scene is difficult to express, how should I work it out?’ … and every time, she gave me such wise answers.”

The King’s Affection

Directed by: Song Hyun-wook

Cast: Park Eun-bin, Rowoon, Nam Yoon-su, Choi Byung-chan, Bae Yoon-kyung, Jung Chae-yeon

Episodes: 20

Release date: 11 October 2021

Synopsis: In the Joseon era, the crown prince’s wife gives birth to fraternal twins. This is seen as an ominous sign, with the daughter Dam-yi (played by Park Eun-bin) set to be killed to break the omen. However, the mother begs for her life to be spared and sends her away in secret instead. Years later, the son passes away. This leaves the throne vulnerable. That is until the daughter returns to take his place, posing as a prince herself. Afraid of her secret being revealed, she becomes reclusive and taciturn. However, her optimistic tutor Jung Ji-woon (played by Rowoon) might turn things around.

The drama was received well by critics and viewers alike — with the cast being thrust into global headlines. The latter, especially when the show made history as the first Korean-language series to win the Best Telenovela title at the 50th edition of the annual International Emmy. Awards. Park Eun Bin won several awards for her performance, including the Popularity Award and Top Excellence Award at the 2021 KBS Drama Awards. Reflecting on her role, Park Eun Bin noted in a press conference, “I thought the story about a woman becoming a king in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) was brilliant. I was drawn to the concept of a female sitting on the throne,” The Korea Times reports. “As an actor, my biggest challenge was how to make it convincing to viewers… Because there were no previous cases where an actress played a king, it took me some time to get used to,” she added.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Directed by: Yoo In-shik

Cast: Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh, Kang Ki-young

Episodes: 16

Release date: 29 June 2022

Synopsis: Young lawyer Woo Young-woo (played by Park Eun bin) has Asperger’s Syndrome. Her condition makes her different — complicating social interactions and intimate relationships.

However, her wit, extraordinary memory, and creativity make her a fierce presence in the courtroom.

The series met with wild success, with Park Eun Bin featuring in global headlines and winning a string of awards. The latter includes Actor of the Year title at The Star Awards, Actress of The Year (Domestic) title at The Kinolights Awards, Actress of the Year – Series at Cine21 Awards, and Rising Star Award for TV at the Critics’ Choice Awards Asian Pacific Cinema & Television. Reflecting on her role, she told The Korea Times, “It felt like the series wasn’t something that I should approach lightly. The series seemed like a good one, but as an actor it was overwhelming.” She further added, “And I tried not to take references from videos of real-life people (on the autism spectrum) because it felt like I would be using their lives for my acting … What I personally did was to study the diagnosis criteria of the autism spectrum (to build the character).”

(Hero and featured image credit: @eunbining0904/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Why is Park Eun-bin famous?

Park Eun-bin is best known for her portrayal of a young lawyer with Asperger’s Syndrome in the K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

2. What is the new drama with Park Eun-bin?

Park Eun-bin is set to star in the romantic drama Diva of the Deserted Island.

3. What movies has Park Eun-bin been in?

The Romantic President, Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp, Secretly, Greatly, and The Witch: Part 2. The Other One are a few movies starring Park Eun-bin.

4. What is the best drama of Park Eun-bin?

Extraordinary Attorney Woo and The King’s Affection are considered some of Park Eun-bin’s best works.