12 most popular TV series of 2023 to watch, according to IMDb

The year 2023 has delivered some of the most popular TV series in recent years. From dystopian thrillers to superhero comedies and gritty crime dramas to franchise favourites, this year’s offerings have something for everyone. Having successfully covered a diverse range of genres and stories that have captivated audiences worldwide, it’s little wonder these TV shows have made the most popular list in 2023.

Of course, there were quite a few sequels and spin-offs, such as The Mandalorian season 3, culinary drama The Bear season 2, period romance Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and superhero horror Gen V of The Boys franchise. All of them were hits. But it was some of the new TV shows in 2023 that have left an indelible impression on viewers, propelling them to “most popular” status quickly.

On the dystopian front, there is HBO’s The Last of Us, whose critical and commercial success has been phenomenal. Adapted from the immensely popular video game series of the same name, it is the most critically acclaimed among all the 2023 TV shows based on IMDb metrics.

Offering a modernised adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic story of the same name, The Fall of the House of Usher is one of the most popular TV shows on Netflix. The streaming platform also won the year with the live-action adaptation of the massively popular manga One Piece.

Then there is Disney’s Ahsoka, which adds a new tale to the long-running Star Wars mythology and lays the foundation of more stories.

Several of the new series and their actors have been nominated for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in multiple categories. These include shows such as Jury Duty and Beef, as well as actors such as Jason Segel (Shrinking), Lyonne (Poker Face), Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), and Steven Yeun and Ali Wong (Beef).

With so many outstanding shows to choose from, 2023 has proven to be a remarkable year for television and streaming, showcasing the creativity and storytelling prowess of the industry.

(Rankings are as per IMDb based on a minimum rating count of 10K.)

The best and most popular TV series in 2023 to watch before the year ends: