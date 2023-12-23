Reacher season 2: Every episode’s release date, cast, plot and other details

Reacher season 2 has kicked off on Prime Video, launching Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher back onto our screens via scheduled episodes.

When viewers last saw Jack, he burnt a complex counterfeiting operation to the ground and exacted vengeance for his brother’s murder.

Reacher season 2, which is based on the 11th book in Lee Child’s series, Bad Luck and Trouble, kicks off two years later, with Jack living a more peaceful life – until he receives a coded message revealing that members of his former military unit are being mysteriously and brutally killed one by one.

New episodes of the series, which premiered with the first three episodes, are being released every week on Amazon Prime Video.

When is Reacher season 2 episode 4 releasing on Prime Video?

Reacher season 2 is being released in multiple parts.

The first three episodes premiered on Prime Video on 15 December, while the next five episodes will land weekly on the streaming platform.

This means that we can expect the fourth episode to be released on 22 December.

How many episodes of Reacher season 2 are there?

There are eight episodes of season 2 in total.

Reacher season 2 release schedule

The new series premiered with the first batch of three episodes, with the rest of the eight episodes being released every Friday. Here is their release schedule:

Episode 1 – ATM – 15 December (out now)

Episode 2 – What Happens in Atlantic City – 15 December (out now)

Episode 3 – Picture Says A Thousand Words – 15 December (out now)

Episode 4 – A Night at the Symphony – 22 December

Episode 5 – Burial – 29 December

Episode 6 – New York’s Finest – 5 January 2024

Episode 7 – The Man Goes Through – 12 January 2024

Episode 8 – Fly Boy – 19 January 2024

Reacher season 2 trailer

You can watch the action-packed trailer for Reacher season 2 below.

