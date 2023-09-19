Net worth of ‘Selling the OC’ cast members: Who is the richest among them?

Selling the OC (2022–present) is an ongoing Netflix reality show which is a spin-off of Selling Sunset (2019–present), and like the original show, revolves around its realtors/cast members, whose personal net worth is in millions of dollars.

All of them work for The Oppenheim Group, the brokerage company at the centre of both shows. But unlike the Selling Sunset’s cast members who deal in real estate in Los Angeles, the spin-off group is based in Orange County in California, with offices in West Hollywood and Newport Beach.

The teams of both shows are different. But of course, both sell multi-million dollar properties in their respective areas while juggling their personal lives and professional challenges.

Jason Oppenheim, the co-founder of The Oppenheim Group, is part of the cast of Selling the OC. The combined net worth of Jason and his twin, Brett Oppenheim, who is the president and broker of Oppenheim Real Estate, is close to USD 50 million — much more than the combined net worth of all cast members on either Selling Sunset or Selling the OC.

Selling the OC has released one season with eight episodes so far. It has been renewed for a second and third season.

The net worths of the cast members of Selling the OC

The cast of Selling the OC includes Alexandra Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland.

The richest member in the spin-off after Jason is Alexandra Hall. She is closely followed by Alexandra Jarvis and Tyler Stanaland, both of whom have a net worth of USD 4 million.

Interestingly, three of the cast members have a net worth of USD 1 million each, and no one is below that mark. It is noteworthy that, unlike the wider gap in the net worth of their Selling Sunset counterparts, the cast members of Selling the OC are much closer to each other in terms of net income.

Here is how all of them who are on the show stack up.

Alexandra Hall: USD 5 million

Alexandra Jarvis: USD 4 million

Tyler Stanaland: USD 4 million

Austin Victoria: USD 3.5 million

Gio Helou: USD 3.5 million

Brandi Marshall: USD 3 million

Polly Brindle: USD 2 million

Alexandra Rose: USD 1 million

Kayla Cardona: USD 1 million

Lauren Brito: USD 1 million

Sean Palmieri: USD 1 million

Alexandra Harper: USD 1 million

Cast members of Selling the OC, what they do and their overall net worth

Alexandra Hall

The richest member of Selling the OC cast, Alexandra Hall, who is one of the three Alexandras in the team, has a net worth of USD 5 million. She has a background in interior design and according to The Oppenheim Group website, ranks in the top tier of Orange County real estate professionals.

Simply known as Alex Hall, she is a single mother of two children and was initially not interested in being part of the show. She changed her mind after learning that a producer from her favourite TV show, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County (2004-2006) was part of it.

Alexandra Jarvis

A realtor associated with the group, Jarvis is also a model and an attorney. A native of Alabama, she graduated from UC Irvine School of Law with distinction and took up a job at a litigation firm in Newport Beach. Before earning her law qualification, she graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Spanish and International Business.

“As a practicing attorney, Alexandra gained unmatchable skills in client advocacy, negotiations, and problem-solving,” notes her profile.

She recorded a sales figure of USD 40 million in her first year in the real estate industry and her net worth is estimated at around USD 4 million.

In April 2023, she married businessman Sergio Ducoulombier at the iconic Villa del Balbianello overlooking Lake Como in Italy. Jarvis wore a gown by celebrity designer Michael Costello made exclusively for her for the special occasion.

Tyler Stanaland

Tyler Stanaland is all about real estate. He belongs to a family in which six generations have worked in the real estate business. According to PEOPLE, his father, John Stanaland, has a luxury residential real estate firm in Orange County.

Though he earned his real estate licence at the age of 18, his focus was on professional surfing. He toured the world, pursuing a career in surfing before ending it to join his father’s business. After 12 years, he left the family business to join hands with Jason Oppenheim.

On the personal front, Stanaland is known for his marriage to Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow. Their marriage collapsed in September 2022 when they announced their separation. In January 2023, Snow filed for divorce.

While Stanaland has a net worth of around USD 4 million, Snow is richer with a net worth of USD 9 million.

Austin Victoria

Much of Austin Victoria’s USD 3.5 million net worth is due to his very successful career as a model, wherein he worked on campaigns for major fashion brands such as American Eagle and Armani Exchange.

He started working in the real estate sector in 2017 and joined The Oppenheim Group in 2021. His official profile on the group says that he quickly climbed the ladder of success in the world of real estate and became his team’s lead agent.

Victoria is a California native and is married to fashion designer Lisa Victoria. The couple tied the knot in 2018 after eight years of dating. They have two daughters, who are twins.

Gio Helou

One of the richest members of Selling the OC, Gio Helou was in the news in May 2023 for listing his own family home for sale for USD 15.8 million.

“The home was built by my father and holds some of my favourite family memories, so it’s a privilege to oversee its transition to a lucky new owner,” he told the New York Post.

Helou’s father, Carol Helou, a residential developer, built the house after tearing down the original structure in 2013.

Spread over an area of 353 sq metres, the two-level bayfront home came with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a bar, a below-ground wine cellar, a covered deck with a built-in BBQ, a fire pit and a private dock. The house was also shown in some episodes of season 1 of the show.

As a real estate agent, Gio Helou is a specialist in beachfront properties. He worked in residential development before getting completely into the real estate world. He is one of the first agents recruited by The Oppenheim Group. His profile says that he loves fast cars and retro motorcycles. His personal net worth is USD 3.5 million.

Brandi Marshall

The Oppenheim Group calls Brandi Marshall “the great communicator” and acknowledges that she is a “sharp negotiator.” Perhaps this is because Marshall is a former public relations executive. Outside of her work in real estate, where she has spent around 15 years, Marshall is a contributor to the ALS Foundation and supports fundraising efforts for autism research and care.

Her exceptional skills have helped Marshall build a personal net worth of around USD 3 million. And her husband, Sean Marshall, is also quite famous as he played in the G-League, a minor league of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and other professional basketball leagues in Turkey, Greece, France and Germany.

Polly Brindle

Polly Brindle is one of the most famous faces among the cast members of Selling the OC. A chief reason is that she is a former model and actor.

Brindle started modelling at the age of 15 in London, Paris and Milan and spent the next 20 years in the fashion industry working for brands like Lancôme, Dior and Aston Martin.

She acted under the name Polly Furnival and was among the cast members of The Glass Man (2011), Rush (2013) which starred Chris Hemsworth as Formula 1 driver James Hunt, and the horror film Jingle Dead II (2014).

Originally from West Yorkshire in northern England, Brindle moved to the US in 2011 and later acquired American citizenship. While in Los Angeles, Brindle juggled her acting and modelling career alongside a career in architecture and design.

Polly then decided to immigrate to Los Angeles where she began focusing on a career in architecture and design and soon became the manager of an architecture firm. In fact, she was still studying for her real estate licence when Jason Oppenheim offered her the job at his company.

Due to her extensive career in modelling and acting, and now her real estate work, Brindle is richer than some of her castmates. Her net worth is estimated at somewhere between USD 1.5 million and USD 2 million.

Alexandra Rose

Alexandra Rose is the third member of the Selling The OC cast who has a net worth of USD 1 million. She is the first agent hired to work at the OC branch of The Oppenheim Group. Armed with a degree in finance and economics, Rose has secured sales worth USD 100 million in the first four years as a realtor.

According to her official profile on the realtor’s website, Rose is originally from Orange County, but her family moved to Dallas, Texas, when she was 10 years old. It was her education that brought her back to the Southern California region at the age of 18.

She has revealed on the show that her biological parents are both homeless and that she was adopted at the age of five.

“When my adoptive dad passed away, it was really, really tough on my mum because she was the single mum of myself and four of my other brothers, because my adoptive parents adopted all of us from my biological parents, who couldn’t take care of us,” she said.

Kayla Cardona

Like many others in the team, Cardona has experience in real estate trading. According to her profile on The Oppenheim Group, she helps clients with strategic marketing and transaction management services.

The Orange County native started her career in real estate in 2019, with the highest-rated team on Zillow. Her performance was so good that she became a top one-per cent agent and earned an Executive Club Award. It is estimated that she has a net worth of around USD 1 million, much of which is likely due to her real estate work.

Cardona is a single mom and likes spending time with her son and her friends. To support her family, she continues working multiple jobs. According to Women’s Health, she works as a bartender at night and often pulls off 12-hour workdays.

She loves staying fit and engages in boxing and weightlifting.

“Fitness has been a huge part of my life,” she told the publication, adding that she tries working out five days a week.

Lauren Brito

Mentored by an internationally ranked top one-per cent agent, Brito is one of the most famous cast members of Selling the OC. She has closed over 150 properties successfully and has expertise in operations management, client relations, negotiations and marketing.

Before turning to real estate in 2017, she used to run a family business, which she co-owned, in the suburbs of Los Angeles. Brito married Andrew Shortt, a real estate agent, in mid-2022 after six years of relationship. She resides in Orange County and has a rescue Golden Retriever. It is estimated that her net worth is around USD 1 million.

Sean Palmieri

In the very first episode of Selling the OC, Palmieri revealed that he is bisexual. Thus, he instantly became one of the firm favourite LGBTQ+ personalities on television. And with a net worth of USD 1 million, he is one of the millionaires working with The Oppenheim Group.

The South Florida native has a Bachelor’s degree in Advertising from the University of Florida. According to his official profile, he was involved with Sales and Operations for architect Zaha Hadid’s One Thousand Museum when he was working for the ONE Sotheby’s Realty Development Division in Florida.

He moved to California in 2018 and began dealing in multi-million-dollar luxury homes in Bel-Air, Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills, Malibu, Orange County and San Diego, among other places. Three years later, he joined the group and has been with it since.

Alexandra ‘Ali’ Harper

Alexandra ‘Ali’ Harper is the newest cast member on Selling the OC and the latest hire at the Orange County real estate office. She is the fourth cast member with the name Alexandra on the show, after Alexandra Hall, Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose.

There is no clarity on her net worth, but Women’s Health suggests that the figure might be around USD 1 million.

The 30-year-old Harper has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and communications from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. She is a former beauty queen, having won the Miss Tennessee USA title in 2017. She was among the top 10 in subsequent Miss USA competition. Her mother, Sharon, is also a former beauty queen. Sharon won the Miss Tennessee USA title in 1981.

Harper is the only cast member on the show who did not have a real estate license at the time of joining the crew. She has not commented on her license.

On Instagram, Harper expresses her love for food, friends and family. She often posts about delicious dishes and their recipes. Her boyfriend, Lucas England, is a vice president at a global supply chain company.

Watch the show here.

(Hero and featured image credit: NeNino Muñoz/Netflixflix)