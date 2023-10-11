The 1975’s Matt Healy delivers 10-minute rant on Malaysia during Florida performance

At this point, relations between English pop-rock band The 1975, its vocalist Matt Healy, and Malaysia are – for lack of a better word – irreparable. Much of that can be directly credited to the kerfuffle that was witnessed earlier this year during the Good Vibes Festival, which saw frontman Matt Healy making out with bassist Ross MacDonald after airing his misgivings on the Malaysian government’s homophobic policies.

And while The 1975 has effectively been banned from performing in Malaysia moving forward, it has by no means put an end to this highly contentious saga. For one, Matt Healy continues to maintain his reputation as a loose cannon, as evidenced by his most recent tirade during a scheduled performance at Fort Worth, Texas.

The 1975’s Matt Healy goes on another rant about Malaysia

Committing to a 10-minute respite during the band’s set, Healy delivered a pre-written speech on the incident. Taking aim at the Malaysian authorities as well as the backlash that the band had faced as a result of the controversy, he went so far as to claim that his band was ‘briefly imprisoned’ in the country before they could depart.

“Lots of people, who appear to be liberal people, contended that the performance was an insensitive display of hostility against the cultural customs of the Malaysian government and that the kiss was a performative gesture of allyship.” he said. The 34-year-old went on to further address claims that the kiss was a performative gesture, saying “The idea of calling out a performer for being performative is mind-numbingly redundant as an exercise. Performing is a performer’s job.”.

Describing the social media firestorm that erupted around them as ‘liberal outrage’, Healy further called out The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas for his critical response to the fiasco, claiming that it was simply an ‘expedient way’ of expressing his own disappointment’ in the cancellation of the Good Vibes Festival. Casablancas was previously slated to perform on the same festival schedule as Healy in Malaysia.

Matt Healy adds that the band’s decision not to remove any ‘pro-freedom of speech and pro-gay songs’ was a conscious choice, as the band was not looking to appease Malaysia’s government.

The local entertainment landscape has changed considerably as a consequence of the controversy, prompting the immediate cancellation of the three-day annual music festival by local authorities, while simultaneously inciting renewed concerns regarding the behaviour of foreign talents who appear to lack any semblance of cultural sensitivity when taking the stage.

Future Sound Asia, the organisers of the Good Vibes Festival, has reportedly ordered the band to pay RM12.3 million in damages in lieu of further legal action.

It is worth mentioning that this isn’t the first time that Healy has pulled a stunt such as this, as he had previously kissed a male fan when performing in the UAE back in 2019 as a show of protest against the country’s similarly oppressive anti-LGBTQA legislatures.

Feature and hero image credits: The 1975/Facebook