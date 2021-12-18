19 more dining, drinking and gifting ideas this Christmas 2021

Christmas, T-minus seven days. If you are still looking for places to eat or things to gift, here are 18 more ideas on dining, drinking and gifting to consider before time runs out.

For restaurants, Stellar at 1-Altitude, Level33 and Marguerite are rolling out set menus with all the gourmet trimmings, while Green Common serves plant based dishes for a guilt free holiday. If you are tired of ham, Shinzo has special Japanese dishes for the festive season. Then drink all you want at Smoke & Mirrors, which is serving free flow cocktails from the Eve to Boxing Day for as little as S$58++.

Tis’ the season too for a galore of desserts. Baker’s Brew and Mr. Bucket offer log cakes and bon bons respectively, while Mr. Holmes gives their iconic cruffins a Christmas makeover. La Lola Churreria jazzes up their churros with festive flavours, and new patisserie The Kampong Bakery dreams up an osmanthus tart. Marks & Spencer brings chocolates that light up, and Brewerkz and Udders team up to offer two boozy ice creams made from the brewery’s latest IPAs.

Over to drinking. Glenmorangie distils the holidays into a new release called A Tale of Winter, and Johnnie Walker bottles whiskies from closed distilleries under their Blue Label expression. Maker’s Mark literally lets you make a mark with a service that offers personalised bottles of bourbon, and Penfolds wants to change your mind about wine with a pack and recipes for vino cocktails. For rare whiskies, Copper & Crimson sells tasting flights that are incredibly affordable for what they offer.

More information can be found below, then check out our guides to restaurants, boozy gifts, deliveries and takeaways, log cakes and other desserts, candles, cocktail recipes, events this festive season.

Here are 19 dining, drinking and gifting ideas this Christmas 2021