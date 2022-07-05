2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand: 67 restaurants and eateries in Singapore make it to the list this year

This just in: 67 restaurants, hawkers and street food establishments have been awarded a spot on the 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand list for Singapore.

The Michelin Bib Gourmand selection is an exciting time for many. While a coveted star (or stars, for that matter) places dining establishments on a more exclusive list, the Bib Gourmand category remains a special selection that recognises establishments that offer diners a value-for-money gourmet experience in Singapore.

This year, the 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand list sees nine new entrants, bringing the total of 22 restaurants, 40 hawker centre stalls, and 5 street food establishments to 67.

The newcomer list varies across cuisines. Cumi Bali, for instance, prides itself on serving authentic Indonesian cooking with homemade sauces made with a myriad of natural spices, while One Prawn & Co is a prawn noodle lover’s dream with their flavourful broth. Hawker Chan, who lost his star in 2021 after a five-year run of being “world’s least expensive Michelin-starred meal”, makes it back on the Michelin list, albeit under the Bib Gourmand selection this year.

“With this selection of newly awarded Bib Gourmand locations, we celebrate the dynamism of the local food industry, which has neither lost at all its passion, nor its quality of offerings. Hawker centre stalls and street food are fully part of the very unique Singaporean culture, and our inspectors were amazed to deep dive into these authentic dishes that are full of flavour, culinary experiences, and led by talented professionals who enhance common ingredients,” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide.

For the full 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand list, see below (* marks the fresh entrees):

1. A Noodle Story, Amoy Street Food Centre

2. Alliance Seafood, Newton Food Centre

3. Anglo Indian, Shenton Way

4. Ar Er Soup, ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre

5. Bar-Roque Grill, Tanjong Pagar

6. Bismillah Biryani, Dunlop Street

7. Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang, Bukit Merah View Food Centre

8. Chen’s Mapo Tofu

9. Chey Sua Carrot Cake, Toa Payoh Lorong 1

10. Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck, Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre

11. Cumi Bali*

12. Da Shi Jia

13. Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood, Geylang Road Lorong 19

14. Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre

15. Fei Fei Roasted Noodle, Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre

16. Fool*

17.Fu Ming Cooked Food, Redhill Food Centre

18. Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow, Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre

19. Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodle. Kim Keat Palm Market and Food Centre*

20. Hainan Zi, Chong Pang Market and Food Centre

21. Hawker Chan Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle, 78 Smith Street

22. Heng, Newton Food Centre

23. Heng Heng Cooked Food, Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre

24. Hjh Maimunah, Jalan Pisang

25. Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee, Tiong Bahru Market

26. Hong Kee Beef Noodle, Amoy Street Food Centre

27. Hong Kong Yummy Soup, Alexandra Village Food Centre

28. Hoo Kee Bak Chang, Amoy Street Food Centre

29. Indocafe – The White House

30. J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff, Amoy Street Food Centre

31. Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh, Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre

32. Joo Siah Bak Koot Teh, Kai Xiang Food Centre

33. Jun Yuan House of Fish, Old Airport Road Food Centre

34. Kelantan Kway Chap Pig Organ Soup, Berseh Food Centre*

35. Koh Brother Pig’s Organ Soup, Tiong Bahru Market

36. Kok Sen

37. Kotuwa

38. Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge, Newton Food Centre

39. Lagnaa, Little India

40. Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh, Yuhua Market & Food Centre

41. Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow, Old Airport Road Food Centre

42. Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice, Chinatown Complex

43. Lixin Teochew Fishball Noodles, Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre*

44. Muthu’s Curry, Little India

45. Na Na Curry, Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre

46. New Lucky Claypot Rice, Holland Drive Market & Food Centre

47. One Prawn & Co*

48. Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre

49. Shi Hui Yuan, Mei Ling Market & Food Market

50. Sik Bao Sin (Desmond’s Creation)

51. Sin Huat Eating House

52. Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun*

53. Soh Kee Cooked Food, Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre

54. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, New Bridge Road

55. Tai Wah Pork Noodle, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre

56. The Blue Ginger

57. Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice, Maxwell Food Centre

58. Tiong Bahru Hainanese Chicken Rice, Tiong Bahru Market

59. Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee, ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre

60. To-Ricos Guo Shi, Old Airport Road Food Centre

61. True Blue Cuisine

62. Un-Yang-Kor-Dai* (Promoted from Michelin Plate)

63. Unagi-Tei*

64. Whole Earth

65. Yhingthai Palace

66. Zai Shun Curry Fish Head

67. Zhi Wei Xian Zion Road Big Prawn Noodle, Zion Riverside Food Centre

The Michelin Guide 2022 Singapore will be announced 12 September 2022.