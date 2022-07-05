2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand: 67 restaurants and eateries in Singapore make it to the list this year

This just in: 67 restaurants, hawkers and street food establishments have been awarded a spot on the 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand list for Singapore.
The Michelin Bib Gourmand selection is an exciting time for many. While a coveted star (or stars, for that matter) places dining establishments on a more exclusive list, the Bib Gourmand category remains a special selection that recognises establishments that offer diners a value-for-money gourmet experience in Singapore.
This year, the 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand list sees nine new entrants, bringing the total of 22 restaurants, 40 hawker centre stalls, and 5 street food establishments to 67.
The newcomer list varies across cuisines. Cumi Bali, for instance, prides itself on serving authentic Indonesian cooking with homemade sauces made with a myriad of natural spices, while One Prawn & Co is a prawn noodle lover’s dream with their flavourful broth. Hawker Chan, who lost his star in 2021 after a five-year run of being “world’s least expensive Michelin-starred meal”, makes it back on the Michelin list, albeit under the Bib Gourmand selection this year.
“With this selection of newly awarded Bib Gourmand locations, we celebrate the dynamism of the local food industry, which has neither lost at all its passion, nor its quality of offerings. Hawker centre stalls and street food are fully part of the very unique Singaporean culture, and our inspectors were amazed to deep dive into these authentic dishes that are full of flavour, culinary experiences, and led by talented professionals who enhance common ingredients,” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide.
For the full 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand list, see below (* marks the fresh entrees):
1. A Noodle Story, Amoy Street Food Centre
2. Alliance Seafood, Newton Food Centre
4. Ar Er Soup, ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre
5. Bar-Roque Grill, Tanjong Pagar
6. Bismillah Biryani, Dunlop Street
7. Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang, Bukit Merah View Food Centre
8. Chen’s Mapo Tofu
9. Chey Sua Carrot Cake, Toa Payoh Lorong 1
10. Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck, Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre
11. Cumi Bali*
12. Da Shi Jia
13. Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood, Geylang Road Lorong 19
14. Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre
15. Fei Fei Roasted Noodle, Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre
16. Fool*
17.Fu Ming Cooked Food, Redhill Food Centre
18. Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow, Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre
19. Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodle. Kim Keat Palm Market and Food Centre*
20. Hainan Zi, Chong Pang Market and Food Centre
21. Hawker Chan Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle, 78 Smith Street
22. Heng, Newton Food Centre
23. Heng Heng Cooked Food, Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre
24. Hjh Maimunah, Jalan Pisang
25. Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee, Tiong Bahru Market
26. Hong Kee Beef Noodle, Amoy Street Food Centre
27. Hong Kong Yummy Soup, Alexandra Village Food Centre
28. Hoo Kee Bak Chang, Amoy Street Food Centre
29. Indocafe – The White House
30. J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff, Amoy Street Food Centre
31. Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh, Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre
32. Joo Siah Bak Koot Teh, Kai Xiang Food Centre
33. Jun Yuan House of Fish, Old Airport Road Food Centre
34. Kelantan Kway Chap Pig Organ Soup, Berseh Food Centre*
35. Koh Brother Pig’s Organ Soup, Tiong Bahru Market
36. Kok Sen
37. Kotuwa
38. Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge, Newton Food Centre
39. Lagnaa, Little India
40. Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh, Yuhua Market & Food Centre
41. Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow, Old Airport Road Food Centre
42. Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice, Chinatown Complex
43. Lixin Teochew Fishball Noodles, Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre*
44. Muthu’s Curry, Little India
45. Na Na Curry, Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre
46. New Lucky Claypot Rice, Holland Drive Market & Food Centre
47. One Prawn & Co*
48. Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre
49. Shi Hui Yuan, Mei Ling Market & Food Market
50. Sik Bao Sin (Desmond’s Creation)
51. Sin Huat Eating House
52. Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun*
53. Soh Kee Cooked Food, Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre
54. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, New Bridge Road
55. Tai Wah Pork Noodle, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre
56. The Blue Ginger
57. Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice, Maxwell Food Centre
58. Tiong Bahru Hainanese Chicken Rice, Tiong Bahru Market
59. Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee, ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre
60. To-Ricos Guo Shi, Old Airport Road Food Centre
61. True Blue Cuisine
62. Un-Yang-Kor-Dai* (Promoted from Michelin Plate)
63. Unagi-Tei*
64. Whole Earth
65. Yhingthai Palace
66. Zai Shun Curry Fish Head
67. Zhi Wei Xian Zion Road Big Prawn Noodle, Zion Riverside Food Centre
The Michelin Guide 2022 Singapore will be announced 12 September 2022.