Where to get artisanal cheeseboards and grazing platters in Singapore

The cheeseboard has come a long way from just featuring pale slabs of Camembert and a few dried apricots.

While traditional businesses continue to offer carefully curated selections of artisanal cheeses, modern establishments have been busy elevating the arrangement and turning it into beautiful grazing platters by incorporating premium charcuterie, seasonal fruit, and crackers into artful (read: social-media worthy) compositions.

Done right, a beautifully plated cheeseboard is wonderful marriage of tastes and textures that you and your friends can savour at parties or over a Netflix sesh. They’re a feast for the eyes and the palate. After all, what’s more beautiful than a wild selection of cheeses and all its accoutrements on a beautifully carved wooden board?

If you’re looking for a selection of good cheeses, fresh produce, and a thoughtful selection of dips and crackers without lifting a finger, this list of the best artisanal cheeseboards in Singapore is for you.