7 old-school bakeries with the best egg tarts in Singapore

The humble egg tart is a brilliant union of Chinese and European baking traditions, as many consider it a combination of Cantonese egg custard and Western custard tarts.
We’re lucky to have both the classic Hong Kong and decadent Portuguese variants in Singapore. The former is characterised by a shortbread-like base and smooth custard filling, whereas the latter tends to be more of a dessert with its burnt caramel top and puff pastry base. Whichever you prefer, there’s nothing better than sinking your teeth into a creamy, eggy centre and chewing down on a buttery biscuit tart.
Here, we’ve rounded up seven bakeries where you can seek out the best egg tarts in Singapore.
Tong Heng Confectionery has been specialising in Chinese pastries since 1935. The business is renowned for their signature diamond-shaped egg tarts, which are well-known for their light, crispy crust and smooth custard. If you’re looking for a more exotic spin on the pastry, opt for the Coconut Egg Tart. It has a more fibrous texture and fruitier flavour than the original version, thanks to the addition of fresh, hand-shredded coconut.
Who can forget the queues that appeared when this historic Hong Kong bakery landed on our shores? Tai Cheong Bakery has been producing pastries since 1954, so you know their Signature Egg Tarts won’t disappoint. Expect velvety egg custard encased in a buttery, shortcake-like crust and prepare yourself for having more than just one.
The long standing Balmoral Bakery offers a variety of classic cakes and pastries. The egg tarts here stand out for their runny centre and soft, crumbling crust. Don’t forget to pick up some old-school treats such as custard puffs and chicken pies while you’re here.
Many head to Da Sheng Hong Kong Pastry for their old-fashioned baked goods. The egg tarts here are less sweet than normal and have delightfully flaky crusts. Other must-try treats include the lotus seed paste pastry with salted egg yolk and lau po ping (flaky pastry with winter melon filling).
8Tarts n Pastries is known for their preservative-free Hong Kong-style offerings. The egg tarts here have smooth custard filling and soft pastry bases. The egg white and Portugese varieties are available here as well, and you can even find unconventional flavours such as durian, jackfruit, and chocolate.
Leung Sang Hong Kong Pastries offers a wide range of Chinese-style baked goods. Many flock here for the egg tarts, which are known for their silky custard centres and buttery bases. Be sure to give the char siew sou (flaky barbecue pork bun) and chicken curry bolo bun a try as well.
Madeleine’s is one of the few establishments left in Singapore that still produces Portugese egg tarts (also known as pastel de nata). This variant boasts a flaky puff pastry base, a rich filling akin to traditional Western custard, and a burnt caramel top resembling crème brûlée. Madeleine’s rendition has over 20 fluffy layers of crust, which yields a satisfying crunch with every bite.