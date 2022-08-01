13 best mooncakes to usher in Mid Autumn Festival 2022 with

It feels like Chinese New Year – with its visitor limitations and all – was only just yesterday, so trust us when we say that we were pretty shocked to realise that another major festival was on the horizon. Which brings us to the best mooncakes that Singapore has to offer this Mid Autumn Festival 2022.
As with previous years, hotel and restaurants chefs have come up with a slew of delicious new flavours to attract diners, some good, some strange, and some plain predictable. To prevent you from making the same mistakes we did, we’ve taken the liberty to list out as many of our favourites this year as possible, by of course, trying as many as our blood sugar count would allow. After all, you wouldn’t want to be wasting calories on average mooncakes, right?
Read on for the best mooncakes in Singapore to order.
The best mooncakes in Singapore to usher in Mid Autumn Festival 2022 with:
Raffles Hotel Singapore has always been our go-to when it comes to boozy snowskin mooncake — the Champagne Truffle Snow-Skin Mooncake remains a hot favourite, and for a good reason too. This year, however, they’ve introduced two new alcoholic bites to cater to the crowd. The first is the Lion Butterfly Pea Gin with Pandan and Lemongrass Snow-Skin Mooncake (quite the mouthful, we know), a sage green piece that’s infused with elegant notes from Brass Lion Distillery’s Butterfly Pea Gin, and incorporated with fresh pandan and lemongrass for a local touch. Another new addition is the Baileys Chocolate Truffle Snow-Skin Mooncake, which is sure to satisfy chocolate lovers.
Those who purchase online from now to 21 August 2022 can enjoy 20 percent off the mooncake selections here.
Regent Singapore always excites us with their mooncakes, especially since they’re known to combine the efforts of their immaculate F&B establishments to come up with new and innovative flavours for guests. There are four new flavours from Basilico, Summer Palace, Tea Lounge and Manhattan this year, each one amplifying the unique characteristics of the team. Our favourite has got to be the elegant Roselle & Goji Berries from Summer Palace, but the tangy Ricotta Seirass & Amalfi Lemon from Basilico came in close second. Favourites like the Mao Shan Wang Durian, Black Sesame Paste, White Lotus Paste and Gryphon Green Tea continue to hold their place in the eight-piece snow skin mooncake box.
Customers of the four-piece baked and eight-piece snow skin mooncakes are entitled to 25 percent early bird discount from now until 7 August 2022. Orders placed between 8 to 10 September will enjoy 15% discount with ongoing credit card promotions.
We love a good reusable moment, and The Marmalade Pantry is taking it a notch this year. The mooncakes come in a dainty Blush Pink Rattan Vanity Case, which can be reused for picnics or as an accessory for a casual brunch date. We got our hands on the The Marmalade Mix, a four-piece set consisting of Double Yolk with White Lotus Paste, Baked Charcoal with Black Sesame and Melon Seeds, as well as new flavours like the Traditional White Lotus Paste with Macadamia Nuts, and Hojicha Matcha with Raisin. Our personal favourite was the Traditional White Lotus Paste with Macadamia Nuts — the macadamia nuts added a delightful buttery aroma and crunch to the smooth lotus paste.
Guests who pay with Mastercard® by 14 August 2022 can enjoy an exclusive 20%, but do remember to add the promo code “MG20” during checkout.
Speaking of reusing the packaging, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach has got a pretty timely and useful one to go with their mooncakes this year too. After taking your treats out, the box can be used as a stylish tea stand and tray for serving, and is one of our favourite designs of the year. As for the mooncakes themselves, the Nyonya Gula Melaka with Pandan Paste joins the list of baked mooncake options this year, while on the snowskin end, you’ll Lemon Truffle with Green Tea Lotus debuting as a tangy addition to the mix.
Selected credit cardholders can enjoy a 20 percent + 5 percent early bird discount from now to 10 August 2022, while guests who make their purchases from 11 August to 10 September are entitled up to 20 percent savings.
TWG Tea always comes up with the dreamiest selection of treats, and this year is no different. The Immortal Moon Tea Mooncake Collection comes in a set of two mooncakes paired with Immortal Moon Tea or a set of four mooncakes, available for you to pick and choose. Our favourite this year goes to Illumination, a snowskin mooncake dressed with gold leaf for a luxurious touch, but when cut open reveals a lotus paste that’s infused with aromatic, fruity and flowery notes of Immortal Moon Tea. It’s also studded with white chocolate pearls for a bit of crunch and a white chocolate heart filled with mango confit for sweetness.
Customers who purchase a minimum of two sets of Immortal Moon Tea Mooncake Gift Boxes online can enjoy a discount of 15 percent, valid for orders from now to 3 August 2022.
Health is at the forefront of Resorts World Sentosa this year, but that doesn’t mean they’re skimping out on the luxe factor either. The Ruby’s Charm Snow Skin Mooncake mooncake from Feng Shui Inn, for instance, is a raspberry snow skin stuffed with Hami giant red jujube paste (full of antioxidants, vitamin C and fiber!), walnuts and dried longan. All five of the baked mooncake options here are also crafted with lower sugar content for a healthier spin on the classics.
Customers can enjoy 30 percent off every order made with Mastercard.
SunnyHills’ Pineapple Custard Mooncake is a popular one amongst guests of all ages — the textured pineapple isn’t cloyingly sweet, and adds a light fragrance to the salted egg yolks for the perfect balance of sweet and salty. This year, they’ve also added a new flavour, the Kougyoku Apple Mooncake, made with the ruby red apples sourced from Aomori Ken in Japan. The result of mixing the tangy apples with roasted sweet potato puree is a gentle sweetness with every bite, and one we’d very much like to see again on the menu again next year.
You can always get the perennial favourites and classics at Shangri-La Singapore, but this year we’re spotlighting the all-new Origin Bar Cocktail Snowskin Mooncakes selection for your consideration. The limited edition treats from Origin (number 66 on the Asia’s 100 Best Bars!) sees a take on the bar’s signature cocktail, with four options crafted with ingredients like spiced pineapple marmalade, lime zest, white lotus paste, white chocolate gin truffle, dry gin and vermouth. The eight-piece set also comes with a bottle of Moon Tipplers Cocktail.
Peppermint is a contentious flavour — you either love it or hate it. If you fall into the former category, then you’ll find yourself right at home with the selection at Hai Tien Lo. This year, they’ve crafted the Peppermint Paste with Chamomile Truffle Snowskin Mooncake, which combines the unique menthol sensation with honey-like sweetness from chamomile, all encased within white chocolate truffle. Not that adventurous? The Rose Lychee Snowskin Mooncake is also a good option.
Guests who make their order from now to 31 July 2022 are entitled to a 25 percent for mooncakes other than the Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin Mooncake and Premium Gift Box.
Traditionalists will enjoy the flavours at Yàn. Apart from the Baked White Lotus with Single Yolk/Double Yolk, they’ve also got the Thousand Layer Yam/With or Without Single Yolk, a classic Teochew mooncake that’s increasingly difficult to find these days.
With travel back on the cards for us, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore has reimagined their mooncake boxes this year to be used as travel-sized vanity cases for after the festival is over. Besides the hotel’s signature Mini Snowskin Lycheetini mooncakes, guests can look forward to a new flavour on the menu this year, the aromatic Black Sesame with White Lotus Seed Paste and Roasted Walnuts baked mooncake.
A 30 percent privilege is available on all mooncake varieties for orders from 1 July to 9 August 2022, and Citibank, DBS, HSBC, OCBC, POSB and UOB credit card members enjoy a 20 percent discount on all mooncakes orders from 10 August to 10 September 2022.
Artisanal bakery La Levain, which is also opened by the same team behind the beloved Mdm Ling Bakery, is also offering mooncakes to diners this year. Made in-house by their WGA Baker of the Year finalist Wythe Soon, the boozy Liqueur Truffle Snowskin Mooncake here makes use of premium ingredients such as Valrhona Fruit Inspirations, Crème de Framboise and Pomme Vert Liqueur, so you can be sure that quality is not compromised. P.S. they have Teochew mooncakes here too!
Your vegan friends can be included in your festivies as well, as long as you bring them some of these lovely bites from Green Common. The Vegan Custard Mooncake features a eggless custard formula and is crafted with the award-winning Miyoko’s organic vegan butter, so your friends can dine with peace of mind. Did we mention they contain 0mg of cholesterol, 0g of trans-fat, and are free from added preservatives too?
Guests who purchase the mooncakes from now to 31 July can enjoy a 20 percent discount, while advance orders by customers placed between 1 to 21 August will receive 15 percent off their order.