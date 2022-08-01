13 best mooncakes to usher in Mid Autumn Festival 2022 with

It feels like Chinese New Year – with its visitor limitations and all – was only just yesterday, so trust us when we say that we were pretty shocked to realise that another major festival was on the horizon. Which brings us to the best mooncakes that Singapore has to offer this Mid Autumn Festival 2022.

As with previous years, hotel and restaurants chefs have come up with a slew of delicious new flavours to attract diners, some good, some strange, and some plain predictable. To prevent you from making the same mistakes we did, we’ve taken the liberty to list out as many of our favourites this year as possible, by of course, trying as many as our blood sugar count would allow. After all, you wouldn’t want to be wasting calories on average mooncakes, right?

Read on for the best mooncakes in Singapore to order.

The best mooncakes in Singapore to usher in Mid Autumn Festival 2022 with:

(Hero and feature image credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore)