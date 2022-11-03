8 best seafood restaurants in Singapore to make reservations for now

For most Singaporeans, seafood is something we grew up eating all the time. Unlike some of our friends who grew up in land-locked areas in other parts of the world, we are blessed to be living in an island city with tons of fresh seafood that’s available just about any time of the year.

The famous chilli crab, for instance, has seen everyone from local diners to international tourists flock to seafood restaurants all over the island for a taste, and the best establishments in Singapore all offer a different rendition of the iconic dish. The last decade has seen more ‘modern’ renditions of the iconic dish too, offering nouveau flavours that include salted egg yolk too.

Then there’s other hot favourite dishes like cereal prawns, freshly steamed fish, deep-fried baby squid, and everything in between. If you’re tired of steaks and burgers, and want something a little closer to home, or are simply hankering for a satisfying meal, we’ve got you covered. Oh, and gather as many family members and friends for this one – it’s going to be an oceanic feast like no other at these best seafood restaurants in Singapore.

8 of the best seafood restaurants in Singapore for the freshest catch:

(Hero and featured image credit: Melben Seafood)