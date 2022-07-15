Here’s where you can find the best Yong Tau Foo in Singapore

Making Yong Tau Foo (YTF) at home is simple enough, but if you’re out, here are the best yong tau foo spots to visit in Singapore.

If you’re not up for making the broth from scratch with soybeans and anchovies, all you’ve got to do is buy a set of pre-packaged ingredients, boil them in a pot, add the noodles and you’re ready to go. If you like it dry, you can even purchase sweet sauce or have a bowl of glorious brown meat gravy ready to douse your platter with.

The Hakka dish is popular even for those eating out. Besides giving you the illusion of dining clean while on a diet, the dish allows for endless permutations, making it the ultimate meal for a variety of palates. We don’t want to burst your bubble but whether it’s truly healthy really depends on what you choose — right down to your carbs and whether you’re having it dry or with soup. As health conscious as we are, there are certain dishes we believe deserve some sort of leeway when it comes to calorie-counting, and yong tau foo is certainly one of them.

While we mourn the loss of establishments like the famous Xi Xiang Feng Yong Tau Foo in Ang Mo Kio and Ampang Niang Tou Fu in Katong, we’re getting our fix elsewhere. Read on for the full list of where to get the best yong tau foo in Singapore.

Where to find the best Yong Tau Foo in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: @sek.yeah via Instagram)