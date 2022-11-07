Michelin-starred collabs, limited-edition eats and more dining news

We’re back with our regular scheduling of dining news around the island, this time with first-ever releases and new collaborations you wouldn’t want to miss.
Guests have more reason to head back to French neo-brasserie Claudine now, especially with their first-ever edition of ‘Friends of Claudine’ happening this month. Popular bistro, The Marmalade Pantry, is also working with local jewellery firm, Madly Gems, for an afternoon tea set that’s great for weekend hangouts with friends and family.
Regent Singapore’s Dolcetto is where we’ll be heading to at any time of the day now — with their facelift also comes a whole slew of dishes, bites, and desserts that’ll keep you fuelled all day. P.S. It’s also now pet-friendly too.
Read on for all the dining news you need to know this month:
- Nouri's chef Ivan Brehm x author Khir Johari collab
- Lady M's first-ever Butter Pecan Mille Crepes
- Dolcetto reopens with a sweet new expansion
- Claudine launches its first edition of 'Friends of Claudine'
- The Marmalade Pantry x Madly Gems collab
- The annual Alba White Truffle Benefit Dinner and Charity Auction is back
Michelin-starred Nouri’s very own chef Ivan Brehm has announced a series of Crossroads experiences in collaboration with Khir Johari, author of the award-winning book, The Food of Singapore Malays. The two-day event kicks off with an intimate, hour-long session at Appetite, around the topic “The Malay Archipelago: A Metaphor for Inclusivity in the Age of Globalisation,” before a collaborative dinner is served the next day. Guests who have made reservations for the dinner are invited to the talk as well — limited seats are available, so be sure to RSVP accordingly.
Lady M is celebrating autumn the best way they know how — with a new mille crepe cake flavour. The never-before-seen, limited edition Butter Pecan Mille Crêpes aren’t as heavy as you think they’d be either: these delicate crepe layers have been smoothed out with a light pecan cream (made with French pecan praline and whipping cream), complete with crunchy pecan bits in-between for an added layer of texture to your bite.
We always make a stop at Regent Singapore’s Dolcetto when we have the time for their pillow-soft focaccia and sweets, and after a couple of months of renovation, they’ve finally reopened the Italian patisserie to diners again. The facelift sees the all-day dining locale becoming a whopping 100-seater space, complete with over 200 types of bread, cakes, gelato, pasta, cheese, wines…you get the drift, it sounds like heaven. Furry friends are also invited so you can be sure to find us heading down for some midday brunch with our pets in tow.
Claudine is rolling out its very first edition of collaborations for its ‘Friends of Claudine’ series, starting with acclaimed Chef Daniel Baratier from L’Auberge Sur-les-Bois. The two-day event will see chef Daniel serve up a stellar a la carte menu in celebration of ‘Game Season’ inspired by his home in Haute-Savoie and Autumn’s bounty. Highlights include the Wood Pigeon Ballotine as well as his signature Pâte en croûte.
The Marmalade Pantry has teamed up with Madly Gems, Singapore’s only fine jewellery design house specialising in coloured gems, to create a pop-up at ION Orchard. Thus, the Bejewelled Afternoon Tea Set was born. Guests can expect a medley of treats inspired by the precious stones, including the Beryl Panna Cotta Shooter, Geode Cupcake, Garnet Buttermilk Scones, Spinel Tartlet, and the Ruby Bruschetta. The experience doesn’t just end at the food either. They’ve also created a ‘Lapidarist in Action’ experiential zone where you’ll get to see a virtual lapidarist at work (filmed in real time!) to appreciate the intricacies behind this craft and art form.
The annual Alba White Truffle Benefit Dinner and Charity Auction returns for one-night only at Michelin-starred restaurant, Art. During this special night, expect a gastronomic evening that supports a good cause as you feast on an innovative five-course menu celebrating the the elusive Alba White Truffle. Whilst you’re here, participate in a silent auction for carefully selected, prestigious truffle specimens of the season — and leave knowing that 100 percent of the proceeds from the silent auction and nett proceeds from the dinner will be donated to =DREAMS.