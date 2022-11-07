Michelin-starred collabs, limited-edition eats and more dining news

We’re back with our regular scheduling of dining news around the island, this time with first-ever releases and new collaborations you wouldn’t want to miss.

Guests have more reason to head back to French neo-brasserie Claudine now, especially with their first-ever edition of ‘Friends of Claudine’ happening this month. Popular bistro, The Marmalade Pantry, is also working with local jewellery firm, Madly Gems, for an afternoon tea set that’s great for weekend hangouts with friends and family.

Regent Singapore’s Dolcetto is where we’ll be heading to at any time of the day now — with their facelift also comes a whole slew of dishes, bites, and desserts that’ll keep you fuelled all day. P.S. It’s also now pet-friendly too.

Read on for all the dining news you need to know this month:

(Hero and featured image credit: Regent Singapore)