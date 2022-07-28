Lobster feasts, exclusive experiences, and more dining news this week

With Singapore steadily opening up and more holidaymakers planning their much-deserved trips abroad, the local dining scene is also stepping up its game to introduce new experiences to diners who are still in town. Read on for all the latest dining news in town.

Kappo destination, Oumi, for instance, is hosting two-day-only, six-hands collaboration with Guest Chef Michael Ryan and Chef John-Paul Fiechtner of Kaarla, featuring produce-forward menus that’ll highlight the best of 1-Arden Food Forest and local markets in Singapore.

Those looking for a learning experience that’s chockfull of heritage, culture, and delicious food to boot can make reservations at Rempapa’s Private Dining Room, where Chef Damian procures seasonal ingredients to craft a nine-course menu that’s full of surprises.

Read on for the full list.

All the dining news in Singapore you’ll want to take note of this August:

(Hero and featured image credit: Hilton Singapore Orchard)