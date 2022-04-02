It has everything that makes up a hip district in Singapore: street art, imaginative desserts and trendy coffee joints in heritage shophouses, just without the crowds. For a weekend of exploration, check out these 11 best cafes in Everton Park.
Located at the southwest corner of Tanjong Pagar, Everton Park is a historic neighbourhood that was settled during the early 1900s. Much of the area is characterised by residential shophouses that feature an eclectic mix of Chinese, Malay and European design elements, with a sprinkling of Art Deco and Modern styles. Since 1991, the district forms part of the Blair Plain conversation area.
Today, contemporary cafes significantly add to Everton Park’s chic vibe. You get craft coffee, keto-focused baked goods, pastries inspired by Barcelona, and boozy ice cream. Craft beer and thoughtfully made cookies are also on the menu, together with French-Japanese bakes and handmade pasta. Check out the places below.
11 best cafes in Everton Park for craft coffee, artisanal bakes, and tempting desserts
Dolç is a patisserie that combines French techniques with Spanish flavours. They have staples like croissants, fruit tarts and petit gateaux, but also feature baked items from Barcelona that are available during limited periods of the year. Currently, they have Easter specials like anise-flavoured doughnuts called bunyols de l’Empordà, and Mona de pascua cakes.
Mondays, Wednesdays to Saturdays, 9am to 6pm
Sundays, 10.30am to 5pm
Folks & Stories caters to your inner Cookie Monster. They have signatures like the N°3 Nutty Professor (roasted pistachio and brown butter), N°5 Ambitious Sailor (sea salt and dark chocolate) and N°22 Urbane Globetrotter (malted milk chocolate and Earl grey), as well as seasonal specials that change every month.
Tuesdays to Saturdays, 12pm to 4.30pm
Kekito Bakery ensures those on ketogenic diets don’t miss out on sweet treats by making them low in carbs and sugar. Founded by award-winning baker Charlene Yang, they offer sugar-free ice creams, eggless cakes and cookies, as well as flourless and low-GI breads. Vegans and diabetics are also looked after here.
Tuesdays to Fridays, 12pm to 7pm
Saturdays, 11am to 4pm
Sundays, 11am to 2pm
Little Oasis is a refuge for wholesome food, good coffee and cakes. They serve all-day breakfast items such as granola cups, avocado egg bagels, banana-oatmeal waffles, and lunch items like taco bowls, salads and soba. Their sugar-reduced chiffon and pound cakes won’t spike your glucose level, as well as their no-sugar smoothies.
Tuesdays to Sundays, 9am to 5pm (closed on alternate Sundays)
Sitting in a heritage shophouse on the western end of Everton Park is Little Part 1 Cafe. It’s a homely spot for brews by Liberty Coffee and hearty brunch fare like maple bacon French toast and crepes, as well as a quiet drinking corner for craft beer, gin and tonics and highballs. Bar bites range from buffalo wings to more substantial fare like mussels, pizzas and burgers.
Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 11pm
Sundays, 9am to 9pm
This bakery is founded by pastry chef Terrian Lim, who counts Marina Bay Sands and a Michelin-starred restaurant as some of his past experiences. Now running his own patisserie, Lim bakes a fine variety of sweets, pastries, breads and cakes that fuses French, Japanese and Asian influences. This Japanese Mentaiko Seaweed Cheese Bread is one such creation, which combines cod roe, mentaiko mayonnaise, roasted seaweed and mozzarella in a French baguette.
Weekdays, 10am to 7pm
Saturdays, 10am to 5pm
Since they opened in 2012, Nylon seeks to offer coffee beans that are sustainably grown and ethically produced, which they source from South America and the African continent. They roast the beans themselves and sell them in bags, or drop by to enjoy them in a well pulled espresso or flat white.
Wednesdays to Fridays, 8.30am to 4pm
Weekends, 9am to 4.30pm
Plain Vanilla’s fifth location on Neil Road serves their full assortment of bakes and brunch items from granola bowls to peanut butter and jelly toast. During lunch, they have store-exclusive handmade pastas like Pappardelle Spicy Beef Ragu and Reginette with Chicken Pesto, then refuel with Brown Mills Organic Coffee or slip into happy hour mode with a Pimm’s Cup.
Daily, 7.30am to 7pm
Coffee and cake complement each other like each other’s better half, which is what this cafe and bakery sought out to marry together. Run by a couple who started online in 2018 before moving into this space the following year, they offer cakes like Earl Grey Lavender and Gula Melaka Avocado, Banana Walnut Loaf, Sticky Date Pudding and Chocolate Pistachio Babka. Brews, which they source from PPP, range from Long Black to Coffee Chai.
Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm
It’s more than Rum & Raisin at The Ice Cream Bar, which injects alcohol into many of their scoops. They have flavours like the rum-based Popcorn Daiquiri, Kahlua Cheesecake, Whisky Red Velvet Guinness Pistachio and XO Cranberry. Teetotallers are also not left out with the zero-alcohol Yuzu Lychee and Marbled Sesame.
Sundays to Thursdays, 12.30pm to 10.30pm
Fridays and Saturdays, 12.30pm to 11pm
Three Point Two reimagines the idea of what dessert is. They turn normally savoury items into sweets, like sushi gelato and curry gelato wrapped in roti prata with an assam dip. For the traditionalists, there are familiar flavours like flor di latte, honey lavender and roasted pistachio.
Sundays to Thursdays, 12pm to 10pm
Fridays and Saturdays, 12pm to 12.30am