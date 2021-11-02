Middle Eastern food may not be on the minds of most diners here, but it should be. The dishes explode with vibrancy and textures, and the cuisine is a window into the region’s rich cultures. For a look at this supremely underrated fare, here are 11 best restaurants to eat Middle Eastern food in Singapore.

The Middle East stretches from northwest Asia to the top right corner of the African continent, spanning countries like Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Lebanon. It also steps slightly into Europe via Turkey.

While each culture has its own tweaks and names for certain dishes, there are threads that weave them together: a deft use of spice, a focus on grilling, and the injection of energy into humble ingredients.

For protein, lamb, chicken, beef, and cheese frequently show up, while vegetables like cucumber, onion, tomato, and eggplant appear regularly. Spices like caraway, cinnamon, cardamom, and clove bring flavours. Chickpea, pomegranate, pistachio, and dates offer textures.

These ingredients arrive at various moments of a meal. Vegetables are transformed into hot and cold dishes called mezze, ranging from dips like hummus and baba ganoush to tabbouleh salad. Meats, slow cooked or skewered and charcoal grilled, make up the mains. Carbs are usually flatbread or rice, and desserts typically involve some form of pastry.

In Singapore, places like Shabestan and Alaturka serve cuisines from specific regions, while Dubai Shawarma and Marmaris offer an affordable introduction. Fat Prince and Artichoke take the contemporary route, and Safiya lets diners enjoy the food at home. Read on more for 11 best restaurants to eat Middle Eastern food in Singapore.