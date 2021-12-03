15 restaurants for the best Christmas 2021 menus in Singapore

This Christmas, we covered boozy gifts, desserts and home cooking so far, but we are far from peak eating. For the main event on Christmas Eve or Day, this guide to 15 restaurants with lavish Christmas 2021 menus might come in handy.
This year, we have a sumptuous Italian affair from the likes of Lavo, Zafferano and Griglia, as well as a festive pizza and pasta from Peperoni. Lawry’s The Prime Rib offers their signature cut and other gourmet dishes, and Tanjong Beach Club serves brunch by the beach.
The Gyu Bar brings wintry delicacies with its snow aged wagyu, as Flnt takes offers a mashup of Peruvian and Japanese flavours through its unique Nikkei cuisine. Also fusing cultures is Indian restaurant Adda, which is cooking tandoori turkey.
Lime Restaurant presents a buffet of festive favourites, and Ce Va Li offers views of Santa rushing through the sky as you tuck into a five course meal. Salted and Hung applies its minimal waste ethos to its Christmas set menus, and two Michelin starred Saint Pierre brings the flash with caviar, black truffle and high end seafood. Finally, Overeasy makes ‘Murica great again with its beer can chicken.
Here are 15 restaurants in Singapore offering the best Christmas 2021 menus:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Lawry's The Prime Rib six-course menus
- Stuffed tandoori turkey at Adda
- Racines' French style semi buffet brunch
- Italian-American Christmas dinner at Lavo
- Peperoni’s Deck The Halls pizza
- Christmas brunch at Tanjong Beach Club
- Zafferano three- and five-course dinners
- Festive Nikkei cuisine at Flnt
- Hearty Italian sets at Griglia Open Fire Italian Kitchen
- A sky-high meal at Ce La Vi
- Zero waste dining at Salted & Hung
- Snow aged wagyu at The Gyu Bar
- Christmas buffet at Lime Restaurant
- Luxurious set menus at Saint Pierre
- Red, white and blue at Overeasy
Lawry’s The Prime Rib is offering six-course menus on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day that include quality meats, fine seafood, and captivating desserts. The highlight is the restaurant’s Signature USDA Prime Rib of Beef, which is aged for up to 21 days, roasted on rock salt, carved and served from the restaurant’s iconic Silver Carts.
Other items include soft shell crab with wasabi mayo, duck confit with braised egg, grilled shirobuta pork loin and barbecue pork ribs, and orange Madeline donuts. Diners also get to take home an array of treats to complete their celebratory feasts.
Christmas Eve 6 course set menu
S$169++ or S$189++ per person
Available on Friday, 24 December 2021 for dinner*
*10 percent off the set menu for guests seated between 3.30pm to 5.30pm.
Christmas Day 6 course set menu
$139++ per guest or $229++ per two guests
Available on Saturday, 25 December 2021 for lunch* and dinner*
*10 percent off the set menu if you place deposits using your Citi Card before 18 December 2021.
Indian restaurant Adda puts its mark on the traditional roast turkey with a tandoori version. The bird is marinated with spiced yogurt for over 24 hours, roasted in the tandoor and stuffed with dum biryani. Each turkey is served with tomato makhni sauce, raita and roasted vegetables. Other special dishes include grilled wasabi fish in malabar sauce, ginger flower chicken tikka, chilli milli paneer balchao, turkey tikka masala, mixed berry pulao, and chocolate yule log cake.
Available now till 25 December 2021. Preorder is required.
Mondays to Sundays
12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10.30pm
S$146++
Racines brings French flair to its Christmas Joy A la Carte Semi-Buffet brunch. Start the meal with a generous seafood platter followed by appetisers of truffle chicken liver pate, and foie gras with yuzu soy glaze and caramelised white peach.
Mains include hot smoked turkey breast with morel sauce and cranberries, roasted lamb rack with rosemary mustard, and Racines’ signature wagyu beef check with red wine jus. For the finale, look forward to a coffee chocolate almond tart and fraiser Swiss roll with berry jam and vanilla cream.
Saturday, 25 December 2021
12pm to 3.30pm
S$138++ per adult, S$68++ per child
Lavo puts an Italian-American spin on its Christmas dinner menu on 24 and 25 December. Choose from three mains, either roasted salmon with fennel, blood orange and grilled asparagus, roasted turkey with Italian sausage stuffing and gravy, or honey glazed ham with vanilla roasted carrots and mashed cauliflower.
To complete the meal, there is a choice between two family desserts at an additional S$88++, either black forest log cake with vanilla Madagascar panna cotta, or Nonna’s tiramisu with mascarpone mousse.
24 and 25 December 2021
5pm to 11pm
S$328++
5 /15
Peperoni wants you to get into the spirit of sharing with their Deck The Halls pizza with Berkshire pork pancetta, caramelised apricots and vegetables (medium S$22 or large S$28). Their Santa Ave Marea (S$27), however, is a personal portion of angel hair pasta with prawns, kombu and chives that you can indulge alone.
For those hungry for a stay-home feast, Peperoni’s Xmas Combo (S$48) includes a Large Deck the Halls pizza, chicken wings and meatballs al forno that serves four. The Citrus Sleigh-ffron Tart (S$10) with vanilla gelato offers a sweet ending.
Available from 1 to 31 December 2021 at all Peperoni Pizzeria outlets.
It is a white (sand) Christmas at Tanjong Beach Club with its festive brunch. Mains include Tender Valley Black Angus grain-fed steak, roasted spatchcock chicken and crispy pork belly, while desserts consist of chocolate pudding with vanilla ice cream and hazelnut praline.
If you want it boozy, they have an optional free flow deal comprising of wines, spirits and beers, as well as special cocktails like the Invisible Christmas Colada and Berry Bells.
25 and 26 December
11.30am to 2.3opm
$98++ per adult, $58++ per child (5 to 12 years old)
Add S$48++ for the free flow
Zafferano does an Italian job on Christmas with its three- and five- course dinner set menus. The meals begin with canapes, followed by an appetiser of Alaskan king crab with Oscietra caviar.
For the pasta course, house made tagliolini is crowned with scallops and bafun uni from Hokkaido, while a seafood stew combines wild caught Spanish turbot with Sicilian red prawn cacciucco and mushrooms. For dessert, relish a contemporary interpretation of the classic Christmas cake with the panettone semifreddo.
3 course set menu
24 and 25 December 2021
5.30pm to 7pm
S$128++
5 course set menu
24 and 25 December 2021
7pm to 10.30pm
S$188++
Flnt is rolling out four and six course dinners over Christmas that showcase a combination of Japanese Peruvian fare inspired by Nikkei cuisine from Peru.
Dinner items include grilled turkey breast with smokey aji panca and anticucho sauce, and grilled white corn tomorokoshi with truffle, shoyu, gruyere and togarashi. There is also uni sushi with grilled white corn and gruyere, grilled cod with aji verde and shishito tempura, as well as grilled Tajima tenderloin with satsumaimo and shishito.
Six course Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner
24 and 25 December, 6pm to 10.30pm
S$158++
Four course Christmas Day lunch
25 December 2021, 12pm to 2pm
S$108++
Griglia Open Fire Italian Kitchen’s Christmas set menus commence with Hokkaido scallop crudo with cauliflower and caviar, followed by zucchini flower with Iberico pork and truffle. Burratina with eggplant caponata presents a lighter version of the Sicilian classic, while roasted lamb with zucchini and oregano cream keeps it hearty.
Pastas consist of house made tagliolini with Canadian lobster tail, Vesuvius tomatoes and basil, as well as conchiglioni with smoked ricotta, guanciale and truffle.
Choose between 10-day dry-aged quail with foie gras and raisins or grass-fed wagyu beef striploin for the main course, and dessert offers the Panettonemisu: a glorious amalgamation of panettone and tiramisu with with mascarpone, marsala zabaglione, espresso and dark cocoa powder.
24 December
12pm to 3pm
25 December
12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10.30pm
S$145++
10 /15
Ce La Vi presents a festive five-course dinner menu of starters like scallop sashimi with grapefruit yuzu vinaigrette, and asparagus and mushroom cappuccino with braised leek. Entrees and mains range from pan-seared foie gras with sea urchin, to red wine glaze wagyu beef short rib with parsnip kombucha puree and salted kampot pepper. End the evening with Rudolph In Blackforest, a smoked chocolate mousse with vanilla compote, brownie sponge and cherry vanilla sorbet.
On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, they have a special five-course dinner menu with highlights such as kuih Loyang and foie gras with plum jam and gingerbread, butter poached bay lobster with miso hollandaise and caviar, and wagyu beef short rib with mulled wine and parsnip kombucha puree. The festivities conclude with a rich fruit cake of orange and dark chocolate cremeux with whisky vanilla mousse.
Five course dinner
29 November to 23 December 2021, Mondays to Thursdays
S$128++
Five course Christmas Eve and Christmas dinner
24 , 25 and 26 December 2021
S$188++
Salted & Hung’s dinner on Christmas Eve and Day showcases chef Drew Nocente’s approach to minimal waste cooking. The meal commences with a medley of snacks such as beetroot, ebi, kangaroo, head cheese, and IPA sourdough with wakame butter. A starter of uni, red vegetable puree and sake jelly is next, followed by kingfish slices with tomato water made from vegetable trimmings and buttermilk.
Dinner progresses with king crab and kaluga caviar with collagen chips made from turbot trimmings. The main courses are Australian marron with shellfish and buttermilk emulsion, or dry aged wagyu with layers of truffle and potato millefeuille.
Dessert is a rum-infused classic Christmas pudding with cream and berries. Diners gets to take home a trio of Mr. Bucket’s Christmas bon bon, gingerbread and egg nog.
24 and 25 December 2021
6pm to 10.30pm
S$208++
The Gyu Bar is letting it snow with its festive menu of snow aged A4 wagyu. Available a la carte or as part of its nine-course omakase menu, try it in dishes such as wood-smoked tataki (S$32), katsu curry (S$28) and yaki shabu egg dip (S$55 for 60g).
Diners can also have the beef grilled with the yakiniku cut sirloin (S$78) or a steak (S$98). The snow-aged wagyu shabu shabu (S$218) is a cozy meal for two.
Available now till 31 December 2021
12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm
Lime Restaurant is serving a Christmas Eve and Christmas Day buffet of local, regional and international culinary delights. The line up includes red wine miso glazed pork ribs, wok-fried white pepper crab and slow-baked gammon ham.
At the dessert station, be tempted by white chocolate lime yule log cake, chocolate passion yule log cake and yoghurt passion apricot and cream cheese strawberry sudachi.
Christmas Eve
12.30pm to 3pm, 5.30pm to 7.30pm
S$109++ per adult, S$54.50++ per child (4 to 12 years old)
8pm to 10pm
S$119++ per adult, S$59.50++ per child (4 to 12 years old)
Christmas Day
12.30pm to 3pm, 5.30pm to 10pm
S$129++ per adult, S$64.50++ per child (4 to 12 years old)
Two Michelin-starred Star restaurant Saint Pierre presents an exquisite five-course lunch and seven-course dinner on Christmas Eve. Begin the celebration with the N25 Kaluga Reserve Caviar with Toyama buri (amberjack) and cauliflower, followed by hairy crab with daikon and champagne sauce. Perigord black winter truffle joins foie gras and a 25-year-old mirin, and Bresse guinea fowl is served with matsutake mushroom.
Only available for dinner, tender and succulent Pyrenees lamb saddle is served with celeriac and rice wara, followed by a pre-dessert of Amane melon and Toulouse violette. The experience ends with a stunning chocolate dessert of gavotte biscuits, manjari chocolate and nashi pear.
Christmas Eve lunch
11,30am to 3pm
S$248++
Christmas Eve dinner
6pm to 11pm
S$388++
Overeasy puts an American spin on the festive season with items such as the restaurant’s iconic beer can chicken (S$78++) and surf and turf with roasted tomahawk and grilled Maine lobster (S$238++). Sides include watermelon salad with candied pistachio and feta, as well as sweet potato with thyme, sea salt and cranberry sauce.
Pair the festive meal with Overeasy’s refreshed cocktail menu inspired by American pop culture and traditions. Expect drinks such as Strawberry Balsamic Shrub, Bloody Marilyn, and Tepache Jungle Bird. For the non drinkers, enjoy an Arnold Palmer: a tea lemonade with tepache.
Available now till 31 December 2021
Mondays to Sundays
12pm to 3pm, 5pm to 10.30pm