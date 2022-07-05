3 expert tips by Jordi Roca on how to best enjoy the sweet treat

As the old refrain goes, there’s always room for dessert, and more often than not, dessert is chocolate. Here’s how to eat it right according to master chocolatier Jordi Roca.

The world-renowned pastry chef at the three-star El Celler de Can Roca has worked with desserts since the late 1990s when he was apprenticed under the acclaimed pastry chef Damian Allsop. In 2020, Roca created the luxury chocolate brand Casa Cacao, which makes high quality, sustainable bean-to-bar products in the city centre of Girona, Spain.

Most recently, both Roca and Allsop teamed up with The Macallan Whisky Maker Polly Logan to create a range of limited-edition whiskies with the profiles of chocolate. The trio worked together to identify chocolate’s distinct notes, which Logan turned into two single malts under the The Macallan Harmony Collection. The first was Rich Cacao, which expresses notes of dark chocolate and chocolate fondant. Fine Cacao is the most recent release, and it recalls milk chocolate and chocolate-coated raisins.

We looked for “chocolates with very lightly roasted profiles,” Roca said of the partnership. “The type of chocolate we make at Casa Cacao is bean-to-bar from very select origins and highly expressive, so they’re roasted at a low temperature, which makes them more aromatic and subtle. Notes like fruit and aromas of cocoa and wood are the perfect pairing with The Macallan.”

Roca, who called the collaboration “stimulating” and “extremely fruitful,” hopes to take it further. In the meantime, Casa Cacao is dipping its toes abroad, most recently with a pop-up in Hong Kong last year. If you ever find yourself near a Casa Cacao bar, or any decent chocolate for that matter, here are Roca’s recommendations on eating it right.

Jordi Roca’s three essential tips on enjoying chocolate

1. Know where your chocolate comes from

“Look for chocolate that are reliably traceable so you know where the cocoa beans come from. Make sure the production is environmentally friendly and complies with quality standards. These are usually the criteria that all bean-to-bar products promote, and which mean it will always be interesting chocolate.”

2. Don’t chew on it

“Put a piece of chocolate in your mouth and let it melt slowly so the aromas can fill the palate. Cocoa fat is the only fat that melts at our body temperature and this feature makes it rather magical.”

3. Take it slow

“Give yourself the time to savour it as it deserves as much time as a glass of The Macallan. The aromas don’t reveal themselves straight away – they evolve on the palate and you start discovering new taste paths that will lead you to pleasure.”

The Macallan Fine Cacao is available at Singapore Changi Airport Lotte Duty Free shops and other global travel retail locations. The Macallan Rich Cacao is online at channels like thewhisky.sg and thewhiskyshop.com.sg.

Casa Cacao is located at Plaça de Catalunya, 23, 17002 Girona, Spain.