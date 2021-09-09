5 Greek restaurants to visit in Singapore for a taste of the Mediterranean

From omakase restaurants and fine dining establishments, to casual pizza parlours and hawker centres, Singapore truly has a wide variety of dining options.
While local, Japanese and Italian food has long been popular among epicureans here, our little red dot also boasts a range of unconventional, exotic cuisines the likes of Argentine, Peruvian and Alpine fare. Recent years have also seen the growing presence of Greek food here, with a number of eateries sprouting up around the island with their renditions of classics such as filo pastry pies, Taramasalata (fish roe dip) and Moussaka (a casserole of eggplant and minced beef).
Diners can tuck into dishes such as quinoa tabbouleh and red peppers stuffed with feta cheese, along with brunch items like pancakes with yoghurt, and pita bread with haloumi — a cheese made from a mixture of sheep’s and goat’s milk.
Here are five Greek restaurants in Singapore worth checking out the next time you’re craving something a little different for lunch. Many of them even boast beautifully designed interiors dressed in blue and white — which are commonly used for buildings in Greece, and are the country’s national colours — so you can fool yourself into thinking you’re on a holiday in the Hellenic Republic.
(Main photo: Alati; Featured photo: Blu Kouzina)
Bakalaki is Greek food at its finest. Besides serving dishes such as Grilled octopus with lemon, Oven baked chicken and Traditional Greek Salad, the Tiong Bahru-based establishment is also home to a whole deli section where guests can purchase a selection of Greek desserts, bakes and dry goods to recreate the experience at home.
Decked out in a calming palette of white and blue hues, Alati is one pretty spot to dine at. It also serves a solid repertoire of Greek fare spanning fyllo-wrapped feta (sheep’s milk cheese ensconced in a deep fried, flaky pastry), squid stuffed with feta, dill, spinach, and parsley (see main image), grilled octopus, and — our favourite — salt baked fish that’s juicy and naturally sweet, and served with pepper and ladolemono, a combination of lemon and olive oil.
Located on Dempsey Hill, Blu Kouzina offers traditional Mediterranean dishes such as spinach pie, grilled sardines and oven-baked eggplant. It flies in most of its ingredients such as extra virgin olive oil, organic sea salt, oregano and thyme honey from Greece. Also available are Greek red and white wines, and imported beers and liqueurs.
This charming eatery along the marina in Sentosa Cove focuses on authentic Greek cuisine spanning Taramosalata, Moussaka and Baklava (a fried pastry filled with nuts). It also serves seafood and meats such as pork belly and lamb seared over a custom-made charcoal grill.
Transport yourself to the Greek islands when you dine at Zorba The Greek Taverna. The breezy bistro is located along the idyllic Singapore River, and diners expect to dig into the likes of Hirines Brizoles (a 48-hour marinated duroc pork cutlet that’s grilled and served with chips, salad and tzatziki), as well as a hearty Mixed Grill Platter of lamb, chicken, pork and beef that’s perfect as a sharing platter for a party of five.