6 best restaurants to eat Chinese skewers in Singapore

Charred, smoky and exhilarating: a meal of Chinese skewers promises late nights, cold beers and a festive time. Here are six best restaurants in Singapore to experience that.

Also known as chuan (串), Chinese skewers originated in northern mainland China where they’re typically consumed at street side stalls in the evening. Common ingredients include lamb or mutton, beef and pork, which are liberally spiced with cumin and barbecued over coals. It’s similar to satay, but with metal skewers instead of wood.

In Singapore, these skewers are usually found at restaurants cooking Dong Bei (东北) cuisine, which would feature the words chuan or or shao kao (烧烤) prominently on their menus.

Some of these venues include the popular Oriental Chinese Restaurant (东方美食), which sees hordes of diners queuing during peak hours. A street away is Dong Bei Xiao Chu (东北小厨) and Dongbei BBQ & Dumplings (东北烧烤饺子馆), which serve similar dishes with shorter waiting times.

On Princep Street, Those Amazing Times Chinese BBQ is another celebrated option, while BBQ City (东北菜馆) brings the meal closer to residents in Bukit Batok. Chuan Grill and Noodle Bar offers a convenient destination should the craving hit while you’re along Orchard Road.

6 best restaurants in Singapore to get your Chinese skewer fix