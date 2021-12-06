The festive period calls for luxurious cuts of meat, which you can do at Lawry’s The Prime Rib with its signature steak and other gourmet dishes for Christmas and the New Year.
Happening on 24 and 25 December 2021, and on 31 December 2021 and 1 January 2022, the restaurant is serving set menus that include fine seafood, quality meats and captivating desserts. In addition, diners get to take home an array of treats to complete their celebratory feasts.
Lawry’s will also be decked out in Christmas lights and decorations, creating a joyous atmosphere for families and friends to indulge great food, sumptuous drinks and world class service. Check out below for a taste of what to expect.
6 dishes to feast on from Lawry’s The Prime Rib festive menus
Signature Roasted USDA Prime Rib of Beef with Turkey Combo
(Available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
Lawry’s Signature USDA Prime Rib of Beef is the main attraction at the restaurant. It is aged for up to 21 days to enhance flavour and tenderness, then slowly roasted on beds of rock salt, carved and served from Lawry’s iconic Silver Carts. For the festive season, Lawry’s is offering the beef with roasted sliced turkey, US Idaho mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, and whipped cream horseradish. Diners also have a choice of creamed corn, creamed spinach or buttered peas.
Christmas Duck Confit with Braised Egg
(Available on Christmas Eve)
The French delicacy gets festive with Lawry’s Duck Leg Confit and Egg. The meat is slowly braised until it is delicately tender, and the addition of herbs, raisins and port wine offer multidimensional flavours. A side of US Idaho mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables turns this into a hearty meal.
Grilled Shirobuta Pork Loin and Barbecue Pork Ribs
(Available on Christmas Day)
Shirobuta pork comes from pigs raised in the Kagoshima prefecture of Japan. They have a good balance of lean meat and fat, and Lawry’s Grilled Shirobuta Pork Loin is a textbook example of this: juicy, meaty, and tender. Slow braised barbecue pork ribs bring a contrast of textures.
Atlantic Lobster Tail with Ora King Salmon
(Available on New Year’s Eve)
Gourmet seafood should be part of a celebratory meal, and Lawry’s offers the best from the ocean with their Atlantic Lobster Tail with Ora King Salmon. The lobster is brimming with freshness, while the Ora King salmon – a fish sustainably bred for its flavour – is smooth and rich. A lemon butter sauce and capsicum mayonnaise add complexities of spice and acid.
Hokkaido Scallop with Barramundi Fish Fillet
(Available on New Year’s Day)
Hokkaido scallops are highly prized for their size, meatiness and flavour. Lawry’s gives theirs a quick sear, imbuing it an alluring char while still retaining its bouncy texture. It is served with a tender barramundi fish fillet on top of savoury squid ink rice.
Pulut Hitam Cake
(Available on New Year’s Day)
Lawry’s Pulut Hitam Cake is a classic Western pastry with a regional twist. The traditional Indonesian dessert is made from black glutinous rice, coconut milk and palm sugar, which the restaurant transforms into a mousse layered between fluffy brown sugar sponge cake. It is topped off with more pulut hitam for a decadent, exciting yet familiar treat.
Lawry’s The Prime Rib Festive Menus
Christmas Eve 6 course set menu
S$169++ or S$189++ per person
Available on Friday, 24 December 2021 for dinner*
*10 percent off the set menu for guests seated between 3.30pm to 5.30pm.
Christmas Day 6 course set menu
$139++ per guest or $229++ per two guests
Available on Saturday, 25 December 2021 for lunch* and dinner*
*10 percent off the set menu if you place deposits using your Citi Card before 18 December 2021.
New Year’s Eve 6 course set menu
$179++ or $199++ per guest
Available on Friday, 31 December for dinner*
*10 percent off the set menu for guests seated between 3.30pm to 5.30pm.
New Year’s Day 4 course set menu
$119++ per guest or $199++ per two guests
Available on Saturday, 1 January 2022 for lunch and dinner
Lawry’s The Prime Rib is located at 33A Orchard Road, #04-01/31 Mandarin Gallery, Mandarin Orchard Singapore, Singapore 238897