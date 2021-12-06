6 dishes to feast on from Lawry’s The Prime Rib festive menus

The festive period calls for luxurious cuts of meat, which you can do at Lawry’s The Prime Rib with its signature steak and other gourmet dishes for Christmas and the New Year.

Happening on 24 and 25 December 2021, and on 31 December 2021 and 1 January 2022, the restaurant is serving set menus that include fine seafood, quality meats and captivating desserts. In addition, diners get to take home an array of treats to complete their celebratory feasts.

Lawry’s will also be decked out in Christmas lights and decorations, creating a joyous atmosphere for families and friends to indulge great food, sumptuous drinks and world class service. Check out below for a taste of what to expect.