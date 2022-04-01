6 new cafes and restaurants to try in Singapore this April 2022

Welcome back to our monthly roundup of new cafes and restaurants — this time with a renewed excitement that we’re sure many of you are feeling too.

After all, we’re now finally able to dine in groups of 10, and we won’t have to cut out friends and their plus ones from dinner gatherings anymore. Yes, it’s still not the same as pre-covid where capacity limitations simply did not exist, but small wins are better than none right?

To say we miss vacationing in Japan is quite the understatement at this point. For April 2022, we’re seeing an outpour of new minimalist cafés and Japanese restaurants in Singapore that serve everything from affordable rice bowls and sushi to extravagant omakase joints you won’t want to miss. P.S fine-dining fans won’t regret a trip to (or the price tag) at Imamura.

Seafood lovers will find themselves at home at Maguro Brothers, which is serving up a tuna-focused meal that highlights rare cuts of the fish. Otherwise, head to Poisson for dishes that spotlight the produce from the deep sea.

Read on for the full list.

All the new cafes and restaurants to try in Singapore this April 2022:

(Hero and featured image credit: Finbarr Fallon for Goho)