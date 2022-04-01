6 new cafes and restaurants to try in Singapore this April 2022

Welcome back to our monthly roundup of new cafes and restaurants — this time with a renewed excitement that we’re sure many of you are feeling too.
After all, we’re now finally able to dine in groups of 10, and we won’t have to cut out friends and their plus ones from dinner gatherings anymore. Yes, it’s still not the same as pre-covid where capacity limitations simply did not exist, but small wins are better than none right?
To say we miss vacationing in Japan is quite the understatement at this point. For April 2022, we’re seeing an outpour of new minimalist cafés and Japanese restaurants in Singapore that serve everything from affordable rice bowls and sushi to extravagant omakase joints you won’t want to miss. P.S fine-dining fans won’t regret a trip to (or the price tag) at Imamura.
Seafood lovers will find themselves at home at Maguro Brothers, which is serving up a tuna-focused meal that highlights rare cuts of the fish. Otherwise, head to Poisson for dishes that spotlight the produce from the deep sea.
Read on for the full list.
All the new cafes and restaurants to try in Singapore this April 2022:
We love a good fine dining experience (“treat yourself” is our life motto), so if you’re up for a new, multi-sensory gastronomic adventure, you’d best be booking a spot at Imamura. The kappo restaurant delves into the mind of Michelin-starred chef Hirofumi Imamura, and seeks to transport you to a fairytale world of food you won’t forget. Apart from the signature sashimi course, which is brought to the table in a layered display of fluke fish, shoyu jelly, uni, and caviar, the vegetables at the meal — 56 are used in total — also take centre stage at the exquisite dinner.
Poisson (read: pwa-son) is the latest concept by 159 Atas, the founders of pork-focused joint Cochon in Geylang, and beef-committed restaurant, Boeuf. Similarly, Poisson will highlight the flavours of the sea with a menu curated by Geoffrey Weckx and executed by Executive Chef Ma Yee Khang. Here, signature dishes include the AMA, a tartare of locally-sourced blue prawns that’s been cured in a delicate spring onion-infused oil, before being crowned with Bafun uni and a generous dollop of Kaluga Queen Hybrid caviar.
From the same team behind successful concepts like The Feather Blade, Rappu Handroll Bar, and Mezcla comes Goho, a kaiseki bar located in Duxton. Here, you won’t find the traditionally Zen ambience associated with kaisekis. Instead, think a dimly lit joint with buzzing music, neon lights, and bar seating, all designed for the modern diner. The dinner-only menu is split into three variations: Sakura, Sumire and Ume, which are priced at S$98, S$138 and S$188 respectively. Each are complete with dishes that reflect the five cooking methods fundamental to Japanese Kaiseki cuisine. Signature dishes include the Mt Goho, a glass of premium ingredients like uni, wagyu, toro, Ikura, kani, caviar, and bonito smoke that’s sure to leave you hankering for more.
Kampong Bahru is home to a new cafe in the neighbourhood: Grey Area Coffee Roasters. The monochrome, industrial-themed locale is founded by two seasoned baristas from Alchemist Coffee, and is armed with a neat menu of brews and filter coffees for your next caffeine fix. Fan favourites include the White, a cuppa that’s nutty, creamy, and laced with light citrus notes.
Chef Eugene Lam, who brings with him 12 years of experience at restaurants such as Hide Yamamoto and Ashino, is now helming the kitchen at Unkai Sushi Singapore. The intimate 30-seater is home to menus that feature omakase, sashimi, sushi, and rice bowls, all crafted with seasonal ingredients for optimum freshness. The best part? Omakase menus start at a neat S$88++, making it an affordable alternative compared to many other restaurants in Singapore.
Tuna is pretty much a fan favourite fish after salmon for sashimi in Singapore, but if you’re looking for something a little different than most, you have to check out Maguro Brothers. The joint features rare cuts of Japanese Bluefin Tuna like the head, toro, cheek, ribs, and dorsal, but you’ll also be able to find popular cuts such as Otoro, Akami, and Chutoro here too.