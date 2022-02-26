7 best cafés in Bras Basah for artisanal coffee, board games and old school brews

For languid weekends spent over a hot cup of coffee, this guide to the best cafés in Bras Basah should come in handy.

Despite being bounded by more popular haunts of Bugis and City Hall, Bras Basah holds its own when it comes to cafés with character. Narrative and Pinhole, for instance, highlight single origin beans and careful brewing techniques. Kurasu takes a mediative approach to coffee, while Clap does house made cakes.

Crossings is a social enterprise café that offers quality drinks at affordable prices, and YY Kafei Dian upholds tradition as a Hainanese coffee shop. Over at King and the Pawn, espressos and brunch fare offer sustenance as you play board games.

(Main and featured image credit: @fatandhungryyy)

