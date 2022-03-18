The weekends are designed for languid brunches, bottomless cups of coffee and lavish desserts, which you can do at these seven best cafes in Clementi.
Much of the action is centred around Sunset Way, where you can find gelati and waffles from Burnt Cones and Hundred Acre Creamery. Buttercake N Cream offers hearty fare and cakes, and Sunset Railway Cafe serves nasi lemak and Singapore style coffee in a homely space. For artisanal brews, Olla Specialty Coffee has you covered.
Another hot spot is Faber Drive on the neighbourhood’s western fringe. There you’ll find Jovis Cafe, which encourages you to kick back for hours over waffle pizza and board games. A few doors down is Cloud Faber, home to craft coffee joint Glass Roasters and Gelatolabo. See below for more details.
7 best cafes in Clementi for weekend brunch, coffee and desserts
1 /7
Burnt Cones dishes out cool scoops of Kaya Chendol, Scamorza (smoked cheese), Mint Chocolate and Ube gelati, which you can enjoy in their gently charred cones. For something more substantial, they offer Valrhona Chocolate Brownie and Buttermilk Waffles, as well as coffee from Glyph Supply Co.
Weekdays, 11am to midnight
Weekends, 9am to midnight
2 /7
Cakes rule at Buttercake N Cream, with flavours like Chocolate Lava, Malteser 1936, Gula Melaka Pandan and Earl Grey Cheesecake. But don’t overlook the savoury stuff too. Popular items include Sautéed Garlic Butter Mushrooms, Truffle Fries, Mc Fish Burger and Granny’s Oxtail Stew.
Weekdays, 11.30am to 10pm
Weekends, 11am to 10pm
(Image credit: @buttercakencream)
3 /7
Cloud Faber is a multi-concept venue that combines coffee, gelato and waffles. Glass Roasters brews unimpeachable cups of coffee from beans they roast in house, while Gelatolabo does ice creams and sorbets like Yamanashi peach and lemongrass, which you can have on top of waffles.
Glass Roasters
Wednesdays to Mondays, 9am to 6pm
Gelatolabo
Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1pm to 10pm
Fridays and Saturdays, 12pm to 10.30pm
(Image credit: Cloud Roasters)
4 /7
Hundred Acre is a Winnie the Pooh-inspired creamery that does handcrafted gelati, which they scoop into buttery, rosemary-infused cones or garnish on top Belgian waffles. Vietnam lends itself to other dishes: there’s Dalat, which combines avocado cream and coconut sorbet, Coco Affogato with Vietnamese coffee, and Vietnamese drip coffee with condensed milk.
Daily, 12pm to 11pm
(Image credit: Hundred Acre Creamery)
5 /7
Jovis encourages you to linger there for hours with free WiFi and power plugs, board games and magazines. But don’t be a tool by ordering only ordering a cup of coffee: try crowd favourites like the honey mustard chicken wings, chicken shop, aglio olio and waffle pizza. Top it off with an avocado shake and toasted marshmallow ice cream sandwich.
Mondays to Wednesdays, 11am to 9.30pm
Fridays to Sundays, 10.30am to 9.30pm
(Image credit: Jovis Cafe)
6 /7
Olla began life as as mobile catering company in 2011 by Singapore National Barista champion Hee Wei before growing into a cafe at Sunset Way. They brew beans by Nylon Coffee Roasters and teas from T2, served alongside fluffy scrambled egg burger, mushroom mac and cheese, and ondeh ondeh waffles with salted gula Melaka ice cream.
Daily, 8am to 5pm
(Image credit: @heythere.ch)
7 /7
Local flavours reign at Sunset Railway Cafe, which serves Singapore-style coffee and tea on top of espresso and mocha-latte. The theme extends tothe food menu too, with dishes like Nasi Lemak, Mee Siam, Laksa, and Pulut Tekan, as well as Sugee and Pandan cakes.
Thursdays to Sundays, 8am to 3pm
(Image credit: @sunsetrailway_cakes)