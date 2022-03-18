The weekends are designed for languid brunches, bottomless cups of coffee and lavish desserts, which you can do at these seven best cafes in Clementi.

Much of the action is centred around Sunset Way, where you can find gelati and waffles from Burnt Cones and Hundred Acre Creamery. Buttercake N Cream offers hearty fare and cakes, and Sunset Railway Cafe serves nasi lemak and Singapore style coffee in a homely space. For artisanal brews, Olla Specialty Coffee has you covered.

Another hot spot is Faber Drive on the neighbourhood’s western fringe. There you’ll find Jovis Cafe, which encourages you to kick back for hours over waffle pizza and board games. A few doors down is Cloud Faber, home to craft coffee joint Glass Roasters and Gelatolabo. See below for more details.

7 best cafes in Clementi for weekend brunch, coffee and desserts