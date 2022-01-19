7 online grocery stores to easily shop for your Chinese New Year feast

Chinese New Year means hordes of people descending on the supermarkets, but you can avoid them by shopping at these online stores offering ingredients curated for your home celebration.
If you’re preparing for a steamboat meal, Ebi Bar sells packaged broths and condiments, while Fishmart offers fresh seafood that’s cleaned and portioned. For meat, Ryan’s Grocery delivers organic cuts, and Don Don Donki presents a wide selection of beef and pork from Japan.
For products across Giant Supermarket, Cold Storage and Guardian pharmacy, the new mobile app Cart provides a platform to shop across those brands. Redmart brings together Chinese New Year essentials under one page, and pandamart ensures you get your orders in as quickly as 30 minutes.
See below for more information on what these online stores offer, then check out our Year of the Tiger guides to bak kwa, yu sheng, delivered meals and reunion dinner sets.
7 online grocery stores to shop for your Chinese New Year feast
Pandamart is delivery platform Foodpanda’s grocery arm. They have over 5,000 products ranging from fresh produce to alcohol, which can be delivered as fast as 30 minutes around the clock. For Chinese New Year, they have a special category featuring delicacies, festive decorations and cleaning products, as well as curated selections of snacks and drinks.
Modern Singaporean noodle restaurant Ebi Bar has launched take-home packs of steamboat broths, ingredients and sauces for Chinese New Year. The highlight is the Umami Goodness Broth (S$6.90), which is made from slowly-simmered prawn shells. Dishes like Handmade Shrimp Paste and Ngoh Hiang are also available, which you can dip in condiments such as Curry Mayo and Supreme Sambal.
Fishmart is a direct-to-consumer platform by a wholesale seafood supplier. The products come straight from Jurong Fishery Port, which are cleaned, portioned, packed and delivered the same day. They offer whole cuts such as marble goby and pomfret, filleted portions of salmon, as well as sashimi grade oysters, scallops and lobsters. The store also sells seafood bundles.
Cart is a recently launched mobile app that brings together products from Cold Storage, CS Fresh, Giant, Guardian. They have over 20,000 items from fresh vegetables to festive snacks, as well as cleaning products and party essentials. Currently, the app is offering S$20 worth of coupons for new sign-ups, free delivery above S$50 and same-day delivery for orders made before 10am.
Specialty food retailer Ryan’s Grocery welcomes the Year of the Tiger with sustainable seafood and organic meats. They have hand-picked, wild-caught abalone from Australia, as well as sliced Toriyama A4 wagyu for steamboat and barbecue. Other products include free range pork cuts, organic mushrooms and hotpot sets.
Lazada’s Redmart brings together all your festive needs under their CNY One Stop Shop. They have oranges, steamboat ingredients, abalone and bird’s nest, snacks and drinks including alcohol. If you’re planning a spring cleaning before the big day, or need to clear up once your guests leave, they have products to leave your home sparkling.
Yes, Don Don Donki is Japanese-centric, but the grocery retailer has a wide selection of vegetables and meat that are ideal for a Chinese New Year dinner. They sell sliced Angus and wagyu beef for shabu shabu and yakiniku, but are just as relevant if you’re hosting a steamboat meal or barbecuing. A bundled hotpot vegetable set offer convenience, while frozen seafood, chicken and shirobuta pork round out a feast.