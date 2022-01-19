7 online grocery stores to easily shop for your Chinese New Year feast

Chinese New Year means hordes of people descending on the supermarkets, but you can avoid them by shopping at these online stores offering ingredients curated for your home celebration.

If you’re preparing for a steamboat meal, Ebi Bar sells packaged broths and condiments, while Fishmart offers fresh seafood that’s cleaned and portioned. For meat, Ryan’s Grocery delivers organic cuts, and Don Don Donki presents a wide selection of beef and pork from Japan.

For products across Giant Supermarket, Cold Storage and Guardian pharmacy, the new mobile app Cart provides a platform to shop across those brands. Redmart brings together Chinese New Year essentials under one page, and pandamart ensures you get your orders in as quickly as 30 minutes.

See below for more information on what these online stores offer, then check out our Year of the Tiger guides to bak kwa, yu sheng, delivered meals and reunion dinner sets.

7 online grocery stores to shop for your Chinese New Year feast