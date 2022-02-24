Crunchy, juicy, and goes with beer. Pork knuckle hits many marks when it comes to food, and these are seven restaurants in Singapore that lets you have it at home almost instantly.
Bavarian in origin and typically served with sauerkraut, the dish is a highlight at German restaurants Brotzeit and Paulaner Brauhaus here. It’s also a signature at Frieda, while Red Dot Brewhouse wants you to eat it along with locally made craft beer.
At the M Social hotel, Beast & Butterfiles pairs traditionally cooked pork knuckle with Asian-inspired sides, and The New Harbour Cafe & Bar serves it with sausages and a heaping of fries. Finally, Wine Mansion proves that wine also makes fine bedfellows with the meal.
7 restaurants that deliver the best crispy pork knuckle in Singapore
Beast & Butterflies follows the classic template when it comes to their oven-roasted pork knuckle (S$36) classic, but its sides are inspired by Asia with a sauerkraut made fragrant with sesame oil sauerkraut, spicy and sour nam jim sauce and sweet hoisin dip.
Brotzeit is a restaurant chain that has been slinging German cuisine since 2006. The roasted pork knuckle (S$39), or schweinshaxn, is a signature, which is slow cooked until it achieves a crackling skin over tender, juicy meat. Order it on its own or in rostis, burgers and fladens.
Located at The Capitol Kempinski, Frieda showcases authentic German and Austrian fare. The pork knuckle (S$49) is slow-cooked in aromatic stock for three hours and baked in the oven until crispy. Each serving comes with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and your choice of sauce.
Paulaner is another German cuisine institution in Singapore that focuses on Bavarian classics. One of them is the pork knuckle (S$41), which is braised and roasted until shatteringly crispy. Dip it in the toasty dark beer sauce, and have it with a side of sauerkraut and bread dumpling.
Beer and pork knuckle is a pairing that’s never wrong, and why the dish (S$42) is such a hit at local taproom and brewery Red Dot. Large enough for two, it comes with crushed potatoes, sauerkraut and chicken jus for even more flavour.
New Harbour teamed up with Iron Nori (formerly known as Iron Supper Club) to offer this hearty meal (S65.90). Big enough to be shared, it includes crackling pork knuckle, assorted sausages, fries and salad.
Wine Mansion wants to prove that beer isn’t the only drink to have with pork knuckle (S$35.31). Crunchy and tender, it’s a joy to eat alongside mustard and purple cabbage. A rich white or juicy red wine completes the experience.