8 best cafés and restaurants to try at Bukit Pasoh this week

Small in stature but large in its culinary influence, Bukit Pasoh shouldn’t be overlooked when you’re looking for an exciting dining experience. If you need a starting point, this restaurant guide to the area might come in handy.

Bounded by Cantonment Road and Neil Road to the south and the bustling Keong Saik Road to the north, Bukit Pasoh, or Pasoh Hill, is named after the Malay word for an earthen storage vessel previously made there. The street was also home to many Chinese clan associations, some dating back to the 1920s. In 1989, Bukit Pasoh was given conservation status, which preserved its pre-war art deco shophouses.

Today, these units are home to some of the country’s more thrilling restaurants. There are hip daytime spots like modern Australian eatery The Lokal, and The Populus serves elevated brunch fare and rice bowls. Trattoria Nonna Lina offers traditional Tuscan cuisine while Beurre goes for modern French with Asian touches.

Opposite Beurre is the seafood-centric Humpback, and Clos Pasoh is a chic reimagining of a French brasserie. Zen delivers exquisite Nordic Japanese plates as part of a three-Michelin star experience. Finally, Mad About Sucre offers affordable European dishes plus innovative desserts. Read on to find out more.

All the best cafés and restaurants to visit at Bukit Pasoh: