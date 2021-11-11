8 best cafés and restaurants to try at Bukit Pasoh this week

Small in stature but large in its culinary influence, Bukit Pasoh shouldn’t be overlooked when you’re looking for an exciting dining experience. If you need a starting point, this restaurant guide to the area might come in handy.
Bounded by Cantonment Road and Neil Road to the south and the bustling Keong Saik Road to the north, Bukit Pasoh, or Pasoh Hill, is named after the Malay word for an earthen storage vessel previously made there. The street was also home to many Chinese clan associations, some dating back to the 1920s. In 1989, Bukit Pasoh was given conservation status, which preserved its pre-war art deco shophouses.
Today, these units are home to some of the country’s more thrilling restaurants. There are hip daytime spots like modern Australian eatery The Lokal, and The Populus serves elevated brunch fare and rice bowls. Trattoria Nonna Lina offers traditional Tuscan cuisine while Beurre goes for modern French with Asian touches.
Opposite Beurre is the seafood-centric Humpback, and Clos Pasoh is a chic reimagining of a French brasserie. Zen delivers exquisite Nordic Japanese plates as part of a three-Michelin star experience. Finally, Mad About Sucre offers affordable European dishes plus innovative desserts. Read on to find out more.
All the best cafés and restaurants to visit at Bukit Pasoh:
The Lokal is a casual Australian restaurant with a German soul. Taken from the Deutsch word for local eatery (and influenced by the nearby Goethe-Institut Singapore), German head chef Max Strauch cooks hearty fare like smashed avocado with house made ricotta during the day, then beef goulash and pork cordon bleu in the evening.
Sip on coffee from Paradise Coffee Roasters with either dairy, oat, soy, or coconut milk, or opt for The Lokal’s smoothies, freshly squeezed juices, house made sodas, and teas. They also have Pilsner Urquell on tap, classic cocktails, and wines.
Wednesdays to Sunday, 9am to 9pm
The Populus serves an eclectic spread of contemporary dishes that draw influences from all over the world. They offer all day brunch dishes like shakshuka with harissa lamb, French toast, and fried chicken with pancakes, as well as truffle wagyu rice bowl, beef and lobster burger, and strawberry and elderflower sundae.
There’s also coffee from 2 Degrees North, Tea Bone Zen Mind brews, and Mork hot chocolates. Craft sodas, fruit smoothies, and freshly squeezed juices round out the drinks menu.
Mondays, Tuesdays, and Sundays, 9am to 6.30pm
Wednesdays to Saturdays, 9am to 9.30pm
Trattoria Nonna Lina is named after chef and owner Simone Vespasiani’s grandmother, who hails from the Tuscan seaside town of Porto Santo Stefano. It’s a homey restaurant that offers traditional cuisine from their area like tripe slow cooked in wine and tomato sauce, gnocchi with porcini mushrooms and pork jowl, aged cheese and pepper ravioli, and cacciucco, a Tuscan seafood stew. Hearty, rustic, and humble, just like grandma’s cooking.
Tuesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 2.30pm and 6pm to 10.30pm
Beurre, which is French for butter, is where you go to slide close to your loved ones. The popular date spot is run by chef Darwin Wong, who focuses on French food with Asian influences served as sharing plates.
His vision is obvious in the cold truffle scallops glass noodles, as well as mussels, eggplants, and okra in a coconut champagne broth. The roast black chicken stuffed with truffles, foie gras, and lardon glutinous rice, however, is perhaps the epitome his cooking. Other diners would be craning their necks in envy.
Mondays, 5pm to 10.30pm
Tuesdays to Saturdays, 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 10.30pm
Humpback is a seafood restaurant inspired by the Seattle experience of shucking and eating live oysters in waist deep waters. No dip in the ocean is required here, but you get different types of fresh bivalves, as well as blue crab sliders, octopus and squid ink mash, scallop ceviche, and scampi spaghetti.
During Happy Hour (opening to 6pm daily), Humpback offers oysters for S$3+ each (the regular price is S$7+) and 20 percent off wine bottles.
Mondays to Fridays, 4pm to 10.30pm
Saturdays and Sundays, 12pm to 10.30pm
Zen is the local branch of the critically lauded Restaurant Frantzen in Sweden. Scottish chef Tristin Farmer is in charge here, and he presents a multi course Nordic Japanese experience (S$480+) in a three storey shophouse. Your meal starts in the kitchen with snacks, moves to the second floor dining room for the main courses, and finishes with desserts in the upstairs living room. There are headlines calling it one of Singapore’s most expensive restaurants, but food experts believe it’s worth it: Zen currently holds three Michelin stars and placed 23rd on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 list.
Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7pm to 10.30pm
Fridays and Saturdays, 12pm to 5pm and 7pm to 10.30pm
Clos (pronounced as Klo) Pasoh is a modern French brasserie that offers power lunches, intimate dinners, and languid weekend brunches. The menu is decidedly Gallic – think beef stew with foie gras and roasted duck breast with olives – but worldly influences also show up in dishes like in the calf head fried wonton with wasabi ravigote sauce.
Tuesdays, 4.30pm to 11pm
Wednesdays to Saturdays, 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 11pm
Get a sugar high on Mad About Sucre’s pastries, cakes, and desserts, which have gotten the venue recognised as one of Singapore’s top patisseries. They also serve affordable French food in set menus, which you can enjoy during lunch (S$48+ for two snacks and a main) or as a four course dinner (S$89+).
It would be remiss not to order one of their cakes for dessert. The offerings change regularly, and currently they have a calamansi, salted tequila, and mango option called Summer, Litchi Mars with wasabi and lemon, and the avocado, strawberry, and macadamia Nebula.
Wednesdays to Saturdays, 12.30pm to 5pm and 6.30pm to 10pm
Sundays, 12.30pm to 5pm