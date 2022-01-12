8 best Chinese New Year deliveries and takeaways to indulge in this year

Another year, another socially distanced Chinese New Year. With dining out still limited to five people, bigger families are better served by celebrating the Year of the Tiger at home, which you can do with these eight restaurants delivering impressive meals.

Commence the festivities with Tanuki Raw’s sashimi platters, or a whole suckling pig from Yan. Min Jiang offers an impressive pen cai, while Lime Restaurant keeps it classic yet full of high end ingredients.

For an alternative to the usual salmon yu sheng, Si Chuan Duo Hua at Parkroyal on Beach Road serves one with pufferfish, and Spice Brasserie injects Lunar New Year cheer into local favourites. Madame Fan serves an alluring set for five, and Raffles Hotel Decadent Home Dining Set drips with luxury.

See below for more info on these opulent Chinese New Year deliveries and takeaways. For snacking ideas, check out our guide here.

8 best Chinese New Year deliveries and takeaways this year: