8 best Chinese New Year deliveries and takeaways to indulge in this year

Another year, another socially distanced Chinese New Year. With dining out still limited to five people, bigger families are better served by celebrating the Year of the Tiger at home, which you can do with these eight restaurants delivering impressive meals.
Commence the festivities with Tanuki Raw’s sashimi platters, or a whole suckling pig from Yan. Min Jiang offers an impressive pen cai, while Lime Restaurant keeps it classic yet full of high end ingredients.
For an alternative to the usual salmon yu sheng, Si Chuan Duo Hua at Parkroyal on Beach Road serves one with pufferfish, and Spice Brasserie injects Lunar New Year cheer into local favourites. Madame Fan serves an alluring set for five, and Raffles Hotel Decadent Home Dining Set drips with luxury.
See below for more info on these opulent Chinese New Year deliveries and takeaways. For snacking ideas, check out our guide here.
8 best Chinese New Year deliveries and takeaways this year:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Tanuki Raw Party Platters
- Min Jiang's Spring Chicken, Iberico Pork and Abalone Pen Cai
- Pufferfish yusheng from Si Chuan Dou Hua at Parkroyal on Beach Road
- Suckling pig from Yan
- Lime Restaurant's Treasure Pot Reunion Pen Cai
- Raffles Hotel's Decadent Home Dining Set
- Madame Fan sharing set for five
- Spice Brasserie's Chinese New Year Family Set Menu
If fish symbolises prosperity, then Tanuki Raw is making wealth rain with their Sashimi Platter (S$88, 56 slices, serves 4 to 6). The platter comes with thick, sashimi-cut salmon, tuna, scallop, surf clams, octopus, swordfish, white tuna and yellowtail, all served with fresh wasabi.
If you rather salmon, their Salmon Lover Platter (S$88, serves 6 to 8) offers 10 sashimi slices of salmon, as well as 40 pieces of a combination of salmon nigiri sushi, smoked salmon roll, salmon California roll, salmon roe sushi, and Tanuki Raw’s signature, the Superstar Roll.
Available for pre-orders from 27 December 2021, last delivery date 13 February 2022. Orders close on 5 Feb 2022.
Min Jiang, Goodwood Park Hotel’s Sichuan and Cantonese restaurant, offers a pen cai (S$338, serves 6) features traditional goose web, an ingredient rarely used due to a lengthy and challenging preparation process. It’s deep fried then braised with chicken, Jinhua ham and aromatics, and goes in the pot with whole spring chicken, Iberico pork belly rolls, abalone, dried oysters, shiitake mushrooms and fried fish maw.
Availability now till 15 February 2022 at Min Jiang and Min Jiang at Dempsey. Advance order of five days is required and the last pre-order date is on 10 February 2022.
Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant at Parkroyal on Beach Road turns to Japan for its yu sheng (S$211.86). Instead of the usual salmon, the dish stars fugu, or pufferfish, with fresh edible flowers and greens from local farm Petalicious. For those who are looking for a gift, the restaurant has an elegant box set of two items: Carrot Cake, Nian Gao or Kueh Lapis with Prunes.
Pre-order now till 15 February 2022. Collection starts from 11 January 2022 to 15 February 2022
Go whole hog this Lunar New Year with Yan’s Signature Crispy Roast Suckling Pig ($328+). Good for 6 to 8 people, the delicacy combines shatteringly crispy skin with wonderfully juicy meat, and comes with homemade Chinese pancake and spring onions and cucumber garnishes. Choose for it to be portioned so you can start eating the moment it’s delivered.
Available now till 15 February 2022. Pre-order 1 day in advance.
If you have a large party to feed, Lime Restaurant’s Treasure Pot Reunion Pen Cai will serve you well. Available in portions for up to 10 people (from S$318), it’s delivered hot in a claypot of seafood, roast meats, vegetables and other delights. Other centrepieces include their Braised American Sea Cucumber (from S$108) with shrimp and oyster, and Prosperity Herbal Chicken (S$58).
Available from 8 January to 15 February 2022. Preorder 3 days in advance.
Raffles Hotel is synonymous with luxury, and their Decadent Home Dining Set by Yi (S$950.16) doesn’t disappoint. Meant for eight diners, it comprises of their Fortune Yu Sheng with salmon sashimi and crispy silver bait, and appetisers of Organic Eggplant with Japanese Sea Urchin, Fresh Scallop & Spinach Roll and Crispy Pork Belly with Sichuan Crunchy Pickled Vegetables.
Mains include Steamed Chicken & Hong Kong Choy Sum with Minced Ginger & Scallion Oil, Steamed Cod Fish with Spring Onion, Ginger & Brown Bean Paste and the Prosperity Seafood Treasure Pot, a pen cai of black moss (fa choy) and premium seafood.
Available from 17 January to 15 February 2022. Pre-order two days in advance.
Take the Madame Fan experience home with their Luck sharing set for five (S$498). The modern Cantonese restaurant is presenting a wealth of flavours such as Truffle Wasabi Prawns, Braised Crab Meat and Cantonese-Style Kampong Chicken with sliced ham. Also included is sauteed celery with macadamia, mushroom, fungus and sweet peas, and Wok-fried Glutinous Rice with preserved sausage offers heartiness. Abalone Yu Sheng and Nan Giao, or rice cakes, keep the set appropriately festive.
Available from Tuesdays to Sundays from now till 15 February 2022.
Spice Brasserie at Parkroyal on Kitchener Road elevates Asian street food favourites, and they’re doing likewise for their Chinese New Year Family Set Menu. Up to four people can dine on BBQ Glazed Bak Kwa with Pineapple Puree, Golden Imperial Soup with Abalone, Fish Maw, Dried Scallop and Sea Cucumber, and two Golden Creamy Pumpkin Butter Crabs.
The set also includes the restaurant’s Signature Crispy Pork Roll and Braised Napa Cabbage with Fatt Choy and Mushroom. Dessert is Mandarin Orange Sugee Cake.
Only available for orders placed for 11 Jan 2022 to 15 Feb 2022