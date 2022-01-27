8 best online butcheries in Singapore to order premium meats from

Plant-based meat is all the rage now, but there is still a case to be made for meats that are ethically and sustainably produced. Enter these eight online butcheries in Singapore that cater to the conscious carnivore.
All these retailers work with small farms around the world who raise cows, fowl, lamb and pigs on hormone- and antibiotic-free feed. Some of these meats are also organic, grass-fed and carbon neutral. Crucially, home cooks can order them online and have them delivered within 24 hours.
A wide variety of options are available. Ryan’s Grocery, for instance, sells ready-to-cook beef Wellington, and Huber’s offers larger portions for a big feast. Farmer’s Market has a whole lamb rack while Baggie’s cure a South African specialty in-house. Read on to find out more.
8 best online butcheries in Singapore to buy premium meats from:
Jump To / Table of Contents
Baggie’s was opened in 2017 by partners Mark and Ella to sell quality biltong, a South African cured meat, which they make themselves from beef and venison. They have since expanded into fresh meats and specialty sausages like boerewors, another South African favourite. Beef ranges from a tomahawk steak to bones for making broth, and grass fed lamb is sourced from New Zealand.
Delivery is available from Mondays to Saturdays. Place orders by 12pm on Mondays to Thursdays for same-day delivery, and 8pm on Fridays for Saturday morning deliveries. Free delivery for orders over S$100.
2 /8
Butcher Box sells a selection of sustainably sourced meats from renowned farms and producers in Australia, New Zealand and the US. Expect wagyu from the highly rated Blackmore, White Pyrenees lamb and organic chicken cuts. As their name suggests, they offer curated or customised boxes of meat for different occasions.
Delivery is available from Mondays to Saturdays. Place orders by 4pm for delivery the next working day. Free delivery for orders over S$150.
3 /8
Cavemen calls themselves a lifestyle concept that consists of a grocery, restaurant, bottle shop and soon-to-open cafe. For meats, they offer USDA Prime beef, Japanese wagyu, Duroc and Iberico pork. Sausages and ham are also available, as well as boxes consisting of different cuts, cheese and wine to host a party easily.
Available for delivery from Mondays to Sundays. Place orders by 7.30pm for same-day delivery on selected items. Free delivery for orders over S$80.
4 /8
Farmer’s Market aims to bring restaurant quality meats to home cooks at an affordable price. They only sell grass-fed beef from Australia’s south coast and New Zealand, naturally raised lamb from Western and South Australia, and sustainably farmed pork from small Australian and American producers. They also stock free range chicken from France and sausages made locally.
Delivery is available from Mondays to Saturdays. Order by 12pm for next-day delivery. Free delivery for orders over S$100.
5 /8
Huber’s is one of the older premium butcheries in Singapore. It debuted in 2007 and continues to sell European-style, premium meats from all over the world. There’s milk-fed veal osso buco from the Netherlands, organic beef, boneless lamb shoulder and pork escalope, a thin cut meant for breading and deep frying. Certain cuts are offered in large portions so you can carve it table-side to impress your guests.
Delivery is available from Mondays to Saturdays. A minimum purchase of S$100 is required for delivery.
6 /8
Little Farms specialises in sustainable meats from Australia. They have beef, lamb, pork and poultry that vary from free range to organic, and offer information on the farmers that produce them. Pre-sliced and marinated cuts are available for convenient cooking.
Delivery is available from Mondays to Saturdays. Order by 11am for same-day delivery. Free delivery for orders over S$100.
7 /8
Ryan’s caters to the consumer with special dietary requirements. They source directly from specialised producers in Western Australia who are certified organic, free-range and advocate for humane animal treatment. Cuts include highly marbled wagyu steaks, ready-to-cook beef Wellington, free range pork loin ribs for bak kut teh and organic, carbon-neutral lamb rack crown.
Delivery is available every day. Order before 6pm for next-day delivery. Free delivery for orders over S$150.
8 /8
The Meat Club call themselves a “home of the conscious carnivore,” and back their claim up by only selling cage free, free range, grass fed and hormone free cuts from Australia and New Zealand. They sell curated boxes with different cuts of meat, which can be customised, and offer a subscription model with discounts and special items.
Delivery is available from Mondays to Saturdays. Order by 2pm for next-day delivery. Free delivery for orders over S$100.