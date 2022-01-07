8 dishes to savour at Empire Hotpot this Chinese New Year

Hotpot is the most communal of dishes, which makes it a default for most families and friends who celebrate Chinese New Year. As we approach another lunar calendar, gather your loved ones at Empire Hotpot, which is serving new flavours and signature favourites to ring in the Year of the Tiger.

Located in Ngee Ann City, Empire Hotpot brings people together over the joys of steamboat dining. They offer eight soup bases, from their signature Empire Supreme Lobster Broth to American Ginseng & Angelica Root Fish Head Soup, all of which are made fresh with premium ingredients.

Besides steamboat, Empire Hotpot serves dim sum during the day. Expect classic Cantonese dishes as well as creations by Head Chef Chan Ka Chun, who has over 30 years of experience running top restaurants in Hong Kong and Singapore.

To celebrate Chinese New Year, the restaurant is serving new dishes such as Yu Sheng and Treasure Pot, while their gift boxes is an easy way to bring luck to your host. Read on for a look at what to expect from Empire Hotpot this Spring Festival.

Eight dishes to savour at Empire Hotpot this Chinese New Year

Fortune Salmon Yu Sheng

S$43.80 for small, S$88.80 for large

Toss to prosperity with Empire Hotpot’s Fortune Salmon Yu Sheng. The dish contains high quality salmon as well as all the vegetables, condiments and sauces to send luck roaring your way.

Available as a la carte or as part of the Chinese New Year set menus.

Empire Abalone Treasure Pot

S$328 for 6 people or S$540 for 10 people

Also known as pen chai or poon choi, Empire’s take on the festive dish contains layers of premium abalone, pork, scallop, prawn, duck and other delights. Meant to be shared between six to ten people, it’s a communal dish that epitomises the best of Chinese New Year.

Available as a la carte.

Empire Supreme Lobster Broth

S$38 for a full pot

Empire Hotpot’s signature dish is made with Boston lobster, golden bamboo shoots, pumpkin and onion, which gives the sweet broth a golden yellow hue while revitalising the eyes and skin.

Available as a la carte or as part of the Chinese New Year set menus.

Fish based soups

Fish Maw and Cartilage Soup: S$38 for a full pot, S$19 for a half pot

American Ginseng and Angelica Root Fish Head Soup: S$28 for a full pot



Empire Hotpot’s fish maw soup features shark bone and herbs for a smooth and creamy broth, while the fish head soup elevates the local favourite with high-grade American ginseng and other aromatics to make it herbaceous and savoury.

Available as a la carte or as part of the Chinese New Year set menus.

Seafood

S$6 to S$23, seasonal prices apply to certain items

Fish symbolises wealth and prosperity in Chinese culture, and the Lunar New Year is an ideal time to savour treasures from the sea. Empire Hotpot offers delicacies such as Coral Trout, Turbot and Pomfret, as well as lobsters, Australian Scallop, Scottish Bamboo Clam, Canadian Oyster and Crab, all freshly delivered to the table.

Available as a la carte.

Beef

S$10 to S$66 per portion, half portions available

For heartier cuts, Empire Hotpot serves premium beef to cook in their steamboat. USA Sliced Beef is an affordable option with a well balanced ratio of meat to fat, while thin slices of Kagoshima A4 Wagyu are incredibly tender. For something with more heft, opt for the decadent Kagoshima A4 Wagyu Beef Cube.

Available as a la carte.

Tiger Treats

S$23.80 to S$32.80

New this Lunar New Year are Empire Hotpot’s Tiger Treats. The gift boxes contain festive cookies such as Bamboo Charcoal Coconut and Chinese Walnut, or hearty delicacies of Preserved Meat Yam Cake and Chestnut Cake.

Available for takeaway.

Dim sum

S$5 to S$26 per item

Empire Hotpot offers dim sum and other Hong Kong specialities during lunch. There are the classics such as Steamed Barbecue Pork Bun, Xiao Long Bao, Steamed Prawn Dumpling and Pan Fried Carrot Cake, as well as Chef Chan’s creations like Steamed Scallop Dumpling, Baked Charcoal Egg Tart and Baked Snow Crust Barbecue Pork Bun.

Empire Hotpot is located at 391 Orchard Road, #05-13/14 Ngee Ann City, Singapore 238872. Call 6908 0606 or click here to book.

Mondays to Fridays, 11.30am to 2.45pm, 6pm to 9.45pm

Saturdays, 11am to 9.45pm

Sundays, 10.30am to 9.45pm