India is a repository of fantastic snacks, and vadai is one of them. Here are eight places in Singapore that do the best versions of vadai.

Vadai (pronounced as vah-dye) is a savoury fritter that can be traced back to ancient Tamils over 2,500 years ago. The dough is typically made from legumes or potatoes, seasoned with spices, then shaped like a doughnut and deep fried. Common toppings here include prawn, vegetables, and ikan bilis, while modern iterations use ingredients like cheese. Whatever the flavour, they come with a side of green chilli meant to be eaten alongside.

In Singapore, vadai is typically sold as a snack at pasar malam, but covid caused many sellers to pivot into permanent stalls. While the night markets have come back, many hawkers have maintained their brick-and-mortar locations, which is only good news for diners. We look at some of them here, plus a few online delivery options.

(Hero image credit: @snk_foodiesg / Instagram)

8 places in Singapore to get your vadai fix