India is a repository of fantastic snacks, and vadai is one of them. Here are eight places in Singapore that do the best versions of vadai.
Vadai (pronounced as vah-dye) is a savoury fritter that can be traced back to ancient Tamils over 2,500 years ago. The dough is typically made from legumes or potatoes, seasoned with spices, then shaped like a doughnut and deep fried. Common toppings here include prawn, vegetables, and ikan bilis, while modern iterations use ingredients like cheese. Whatever the flavour, they come with a side of green chilli meant to be eaten alongside.
In Singapore, vadai is typically sold as a snack at pasar malam, but covid caused many sellers to pivot into permanent stalls. While the night markets have come back, many hawkers have maintained their brick-and-mortar locations, which is only good news for diners. We look at some of them here, plus a few online delivery options.
(Hero image credit: @snk_foodiesg / Instagram)
8 places in Singapore to get your vadai fix
Acheymama lets you have your vadai fix without leaving the house. The online store offers plain, prawn, and ikan bilis versions, which they make in-house and cook upon order. Acheymama also sells frozen vadai to fry them at home.
S$0.90 to S$1.20 per vadai
Online only.
Named after one of the founders, the business was started by James and Gina Rajan in 1985, who began selling their signature from door to door before opening their first stall at Geylang Bahru in 1987. Today, you can find classics like prawn and chilli, as well as ones with unconventional toppings such as cheese, crab stick, tofu, and a pizza-vadai mashup.
S$1.20 to S$8 per vadai
Tuesdays to Sundays, 9.30am to 3.30pm
(Image credit: @michellelim_star / Instagram)
Located in ABC Brickworks, this stall is run by a Chinese couple who sells only two dishes. Their vadai comes in both plain and prawn flavours, and is crispy with a thick, fluffy centre. We’re partial to the shrimp option, which is juicy and fresh.
S$1 to S$1.50 per vadai
Weekdays, 10.30am to 7pm
Weekends, 10am to 3pm
(Image credit: @simtaste / Instagram)
Gordon’s Vadai is the eponymous stall of Gordon Koh, a former military man-turned-magician who went into the hawker trade to sell his favourite childhood snack. He set up a stall in Katong that lasted for six years before retiring, but his fans convinced him to turn it into an online business. Four flavours are available, from the vegetarian to the premium with a large prawn.
S$1.20 to S$2 per vadai, minimum of 5 pieces
Online only.
Mr Vadai Founder was a pasar malam regular until Covid, which forced the business into a permanent stall. Now with three locations in the east, their signature prawn is crunchy and airy, and they also have mini versions filled with quail egg, chicken, fish, and crab.
Regular vadai: S$1.20 each, S$5 for 6 pieces
Mini vadai: S$4 for 10 pieces
Tuesdays to Sundays, 9am to 3pm
Housed inside the culinary haven that is Tekka Centre, Sky Lab specialises in prawn vadai, which is large and crisp yet not overly greasy. Don’t sleep on the masala option either. The batter is heavily spiced, and offers an aromatic, crumbly bite.
S$2.20 to S$2.70 for two vadai
Daily, 6am to 11pm
Keeping the dish’s pasar malam origins alive is The Famous Vadai Uncle, who still operates from night markets around the island. In business since 1981, the plain version is fluffy and gently spiced, while the prawn combines crispy seafood with a soft centre. Check their Facebook to find out where they will be popping up.
Plain: S$2.50 for 4 pieces
Prawn: S$5 for 7 pieces
(Image credit: @jcbellyneverfull / Instagram)
From a stall at Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar to a permanent location at Golden Mile Food Centre (they also have other outlets around Singapore), The Original Vadai sees a long line for its rendition of the popular snack. They sell traditional flavours like prawn and ikan bilis, and also have signatures including cheese, chocolate, onion, lentils, and grago (fermented shrimp paste).
S$1 to S$4.50 per vadai
Wednesdays, 12pm to 8pm
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays to Sundays, 12pm to 7pm
(Image credit: @sedapsutra / Instagram)