8 quick but delicious dinners you can whip up on busy weeknights

There are times when you are too tired from the day’s work and don’t feel like spending a lot of time in the kitchen.

But you do want a home-cooked dinner which can be made quickly. Don’t worry, we have you covered.

Here are some 8 quick dinner recipes that are easy to put together and full of flavour:

Thai Prawn Fried Rice

It is simple and easy. You don’t need a whole of ingredients for this one. If you are a fan of Thai food, you probably will have the condiments in your pantry. What else does it require? Cooked and cold steam rice and prawn.

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

This classic Italian dish is not only delicious, but it’s also easy to cook. And all you need are five ingredients: spaghetti, olive oil, garlic, chilli flakes and parmesan cheese.

Omelette

Yes, an omelette is usually eaten for breakfast. But this healthy dish can also make for an excellent dinner when made with fillings. You can go for a quick one with cheddar cheese, chives and bacon or ham. Or a more fulfilling Mediterranean omelette. Take a look at three different ways to jazz up your omelette in the video.

Mexican Rice Salad

Throw in some colourful veggies of your choice, boiled red kidney beans with some cooked leftover rice and you are almost done. All that needs to be added is the dressing and your dinner is ready.

Beef Noodle Salad

Okay, this one may take 15 minutes to put together, but the final result will be worth those extra five minutes. The combo of beef and noodles is delicious and this dish is proof. Two important ingredients needed are rice vermicelli noodles and a rib-eye steak.

Chicken Satay Ramen Noodle Bowl

Ramen is comfort in a bowl. This recipe is even better because it’s a mix of Japanese and Thai flavours. Whip this up on a rainy day and enjoy. For extra protein, you can add a boiled egg.

Chicken Schnitzel with Slaw

Super quick, easy and spicy, this Chicken schnitzel dish will tingle your tastebuds. Serve it with a side of slaw loaded with the yoghurt dressing to enhance the flavours.

Halloumi with Chilli

If you’ve had one of those crazy busy days and don’t have the time to make an elaborate dinner, Nigella Lawson has the perfect recipe for you. Chilli and Haloumi, what’s not to like.

(Main and featured image: ThaiChef food)

This story first appeared in Prestige Thailand.