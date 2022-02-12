Home > Food & Drink > Dining > 9 best cafes, bars and restaurants in Jalan Besar to visit this weekend
9 best cafes, bars and restaurants in Jalan Besar to visit this weekend
Food & Drink
12 Feb 2022 09:20 AM

9 best cafes, bars and restaurants in Jalan Besar to visit this weekend

Jethro Kang
9 best cafes, bars and restaurants in Jalan Besar to visit this weekend
Food & Drink
9 best cafes, bars and restaurants in Jalan Besar to visit this weekend

From football fans to foodies, Jalan Besar is an area that is dear to many. That’s why we thought it’s appropriate to offer a guide to the best cafes, bars and restaurants in the area.

Named after the Malay words for Big Road, Jalan Besar started as a track through a betel nut and fruit orchard in the 1830s. The area was urbanised after World War 1, and numerous engineering workshops opened in the area, some of which still exist today.

Much of the bustle still takes place around Jalan Besar Stadium, which hosted the heyday of Singapore football between the 1930s to 1970s. In the neighbouring shophouses, you’ll find trendy cafes and bars like Chye Seng Huat Hardware and Druggists. Scaled offers locally farmed seafood direct from the supplier, and 1 Tyrwhitt Bistro Bar brings cheap beer and pizza together.

Jalan Besar guide
(Image credit: Chye Seng Huat Hardware Coffee)

Hawker food also features heavily in Jalan Besar. Beach Road Scissor-Cut Curry Rice serves a sloppy but surefire dish, while Cheng Mun Chee Kee cooks pig organ soup that is incredibly soothing. Lim’s Fried Oyster at Berseh Food Centre is slightly further afield but is well worth a visit, as is the dim dum at Swee Choon. Finish off with cookies from Creamery, which does them lava cake-style. See below for more.

Your guide to the best cafes, bars and restaurants in Jalan Besar

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 Tyrwhitt Bistro Bar

1 /9

1 Tyrwhitt Bistro Bar

Just a throw in from Jalan Besar Stadium is Tyrwhitt Bistro & Bar, which serves hearty, honest pub fare and affordable beer. Their Truffle Mushroom Pizza is a hit, and they allow you to get a half-and-half pie. Also popular is their happy hour deals like 1-for-1 pints of Carlsberg or Kronenbourg Blanc, and beer towers.

Mondays to Sundays, 3pm to 10.30pm

1 Tyrwhitt Bistro Bar
Address
1 Tyrwhitt Rd, Singapore 207522 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6341 5167
Book here
Beach Road Scissor-Cut Curry Rice

2 /9

Beach Road Scissor-Cut Curry Rice

Beach Road Scissor-Cut Curry Rice is decidedly un-Instagrammable. One of the pioneers of this dish, they use scissors to trim the food into bite-sized pieces, then drench the plate in one shade of curry. But the aroma and rich flavours are a draw. Popular options include the chicken chop, cabbage and braised pork belly.

Daily, 11am to 3.30am

(Image credit: @mikelogy / Instagram)

Beach Road Scissor-Cut Curry Rice
Address
229 Jln Besar, Singapore 208905 google map
Phone
9826 1464
Cheng Mun Chee Kee Pig Organ Soup

3 /9

Cheng Mun Chee Kee Pig Organ Soup

Comfort is a big bowl of pork soup at Cheng Mun Chee Kee. The signature includes generous amounts of meatballs, pork liver, stomach and other off cuts, while sides like Hua Diao Wine Chicken with Ginger and salted vegetables complements the soup’s meatiness. If you run out of broth, the stall offers free refills.

Sundays to Thursdays, 10am to 2am
Fridays and Saturdays, 10am to 3am

(Image credit: @hungryrayshoots / Instagram)

Cheng Mun Chee Kee Pig Organ Soup
Address
24 Foch Rd, Singapore 209263 google map
Phone
6902 1558
Chye Seng Huat Hardware

4 /9

Chye Seng Huat Hardware

Chye Seng Huat Hardware was one of the pioneers that gentrified the Jalan Besar area. Run by PPP Coffee, they took over a hardware store and kept the name and the Art Deco touches, and added a rustic courtyard straight out of Kinfolk. The spot is still plenty popular today for its artisanal coffees, which you can have alongside tempura unagi wrap and oat milk muesli.

Daily, 8.30am to 10pm

 

Chye Seng Huat Hardware
Address
150 Tyrwhitt Rd, Singapore 207563 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6299 4321
Book here
Creamery Boutique Ice Creams

5 /9

Creamery Boutique Ice Creams

Creamery’s ice creams run the gamut of styles – from Milo Dinosaur to a
Hojicha and Nutella mashup – but their cookies are arguably the highlight. They serve them in the style of a lava cake, oozing with flavours such as matcha, red velvet with lemon cream and charcoal cookie with salted egg. They also sell kits that let you recreate the experience at home.

Mondays to Wednesdays, 12.30pm to 10pm
Fridays, 12.30pm to 10.30pm
Saturdays, 12pm to 10.30pm
Sundays, 12pm to 10pm

Creamery Boutique Ice Creams
Address
139 Tyrwhitt Rd, Singapore 207557 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8133 1250
Druggists

6 /9

Druggists

Also taking the name of its previous tenant is Druggists. The bar replaced a former Chinese medicine hall and now serve therapeutics of the liquid kind: craft beer, cocktails and natural wine. The food is also well executed, like the Kung Pao Chicken Poppers, Curry Fries and Kacang Power Burger: galangal-marinated and grilled chicken thigh with satay sauce in toasted hamburger bun.

Weekdays, 3pm to 10.20pm
Weekends, 1pm to 10.20pm

Druggists
Address
119 Tyrwhitt Rd, Singapore 207547 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6802 0228
Book here
Lim's Fried Oyster

7 /9

Lim's Fried Oyster

Located on the ground floor of Berseh Food Centre, Lim’s Fried Oyster is a second-generation hawker stall serving up decadent orh luak. The bivalves are fat and juicy, and the omelette has a lovely wok hei with charred, crispy sides. Fermented shrimp in the homemade chilli paste offers more briny depth.

Daily, 6pm to 12am

Lim's Fried Oyster
Address
166 Jln Besar, #01-32 Berseh Food Centre, Singapore 208877 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9386 0732
Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong

8 /9

Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong

Scaled is local seafood supplier Ah Hua Kelong’s restaurant arm. They sell to other top end eateries such as Rosemead, Salted & Hung and Labyrinth, so there shouldn’t be any doubts of their quality. Asian flavours make up most of the dishes here, from grilled sea bass with pickled daikon and dill to Kong Bah Grouper with seasoned short grain rice and fennel celery archar.

Mondays and Wednesdays, 5.30pm to 10.30pm
Thursdays to Sundays, 12pm to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 10.30pm

Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong
Address
8 Hamilton Rd, Singapore 209179 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9133 3379
Book here
Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant

9 /9

Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant

Swee Choon should be your destination when you’re hankering for traditional dim sum. Opened since 1962, they serve classic Hong Kong and Shanghai style dumplings and hand pulled noodles for lunch, then switch to zi char dishes in the evening. Go early or make a reservation, especially during weekends.

Lunch

Weekdays, 11am to 2.30pm
Weekends and public holidays, 10am to 3.30pm

Dinner

Sundays to Thursdays 6pm to 2am
Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays, 6pm to 3am

Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant
Address
183/185/187/189, Jln Besar, 191/193, 208882 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6225 7788
Book here
Bars Restaurants Cafes neighbourhood guides hawkers
You might also like ...
Jethro Kang
Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers and eats dumplings.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.