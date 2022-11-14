9 places for the best Hokkien mee in Klang Valley today

Singapore’s very own Hokkien mee is one of the best hawker dishes you could order, but foodies will know that further north in Malaysia lies a very different (but equally delicious) version of the heritage dish. Read on to find out why it’s different, and where to find the best Hokkien mee in Kuala Lumpur’s Klang Valley.

At first glance, the humble Hokkien mee might scare the uninitiated away. We don’t blame them – its extremely dark colour is not usual – but once you get a taste of these noodles you’ll want to come back for more. In fact, you can take your time to explore the many places that cook up the dish in KL.

But first things first: the dish in KL and Penang are two very different things. The KL version is a dry-style, dark sauced noodle dish while the Penang version refers to a spicy prawn noodle soup, which is what the KLites refer to as “prawn noodles”.

Why is Hokkien mee from Klang Valley’s KL and PJ so special?

The KL version is essentially stir-fried, thick yellow noodles in dark soy sauce with a medley of pork strips, fish cake, cabbage and sometimes pork liver, topped off with cubes of deep-fried pork lard. Naturally, this dish isn’t halal, but don’t worry, because we’ve included a halal option below too.

So what exactly makes the simple dish of fried noodles so special that it has the locals craving it, even likening it to comfort food? The secret here lies in the wok hei, a certain kind of char achievable only by way of cooking with a wok on a high heat setting. For an even deeper charred flavour in the noodles, the dish has to be cooked over a charcoal-fuelled fire – the traditional way.

In fact, many hawker stalls in KL’s Klang Valley and PJ still cook the dish over a charcoal fire to retain that deep flavour – it’s the sign of a good plate of Hokkien mee that many modern restaurants might not be able to achieve.

For the best plate of Hokkien mee in KL and PJ, you’ll need to rough it out in traditional coffee shops or even roadside hawker stalls. The lack of air conditioning only adds to the experience of dining like a local, plus the affordability is an added bonus. Read on for our list.

(Hero and featured image credit: @thatgluttonn/Instagram & @sumobibi/Instagram)

10 best places for Hokkien mee in Klang Valley’s KL and PJ