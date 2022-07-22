9 restaurants for a National Day feast, from buffets to fine dining

Singapore is turning a sprightly 57 years old. Celebrate National Day at these nine restaurants serving menus ranging from buffets to fine dining with a local touch.
At Straits Kitchen, they are rolling out a spread of Malay, Indian, Chinese, and Middle Eastern dishes made with sustainable ingredients and fresh produce from local farms, as Racines offers unlimited rojak, popiah, laksa salmon gravlax, and kueh pie tee.
Rempapa chef Damian D’Silva teams up with two chefs to serve a four-hands Chinese and Indian feast, and Saint Pierre delivers a six-course modern French meal with regional flavours. At Akayona, savour an all-Singaporean omakase menu that combines Japanese ingredients with homegrown dishes.
Then there are special food and drinks by Binary, Yàn, Da Paolo, and The Gyu Bar, which are offering Singapore-inspired dim sum to a Milo-Manhattan cocktail. See below for more.
9 restaurants with National Day menus for a feast
- 9 Aug: 6-course dinner with a local twist @ Saint Pierre
- 9 Aug: National Day Semi-buffet brunch @ Racines
- 8-9 Aug: Multi-ethnic buffet at Grand Hyatt's Straits Kitchen
- 8-14 Aug: Local flavours and a Milo Manhattan @ Binary
- 6 & 13 Aug: National Day four-hands meals @ Rempapa
- 6-31 Aug: Locally-inspired dim sum lunch @ Yàn
- 8-31 Aug: Spicy Tomato Sukiyaki @ The Gyu Bar
- Now till 31 Aug: All-Singaporean omakase @ Akanoya
- Now till 31 Aug: Red and white pizza @ Da Paolo Pizza Bar
Modern French meets local flavours at Saint Pierre, which is serving a six-course dinner on 9 August. The celebratory affair begins with a trio of Champagne snacks filled with Southeast Asian touches such as galangal, bang kuang, and betel leaf. Scallops from Hokkaido get a seasoning of turmeric and laksa leaves, while Nemuro hairy crab is lightly spiced with chilli and balanced with the sweetness of palm sugar.
For the main course, the flavourful and meaty Challans Duck is served with buah keluak sauce and shallot. Cap off the evening with a refreshing dessert of Miyazaki mango infused with green cardamom and lime.
9 August 2022, 6pm to 11pm
S$488++ per person
Racines will be hosting a semi-buffet brunch on 9 August that pays tribute to the Singapore’s vibrant culinary scene. Begin with a sharing platter of seafood on ice, followed by unlimited appetisers of rojak, popiah, laksa salmon gravlax, and kueh pie tee.
For mains, expect local delights including pork satay, kong bak bao, and chilli king prawns, as well as modern iterations such as curry pasta and plant-based otak-otak. Finally, dessert is a sharing portion of pandan kaya cake, soya milk pudding, ondeh-ondeh, and more, as well as a live station offering unlimited waffles and pancakes with ice cream.
9 August 2022, 12pm to 3pm
S$128++ per adult
S$64++ per child
Grand Hyatt’s Straits Kitchen taps on Singapore’s various cultures for a showcase of multi-ethnic fare on 8 and 9 August. The buffet features Malay, Indian, Chinese, and Middle Eastern cuisines made with sustainable ingredients and fresh produce from local farms.
The feast includes local delights such as popiah and rojak, which are made-to-order. For mains, indulge in wok-fried carrot cake and wok-fried salted egg yolk mud-crab, as well as ikan bakar sambal and tandoori meats cooked at live stations. Peranakan kueh, ice kachang, chendol, and soft-serve coconut and durian ice creams end the evening on a sweet note.
8 and 9 August 2022
Lunch: 12pm to 2pm
Dinner: 6.30pm to 9.30pm
S$88++ per adult
S$45++ per child
Includes free-flow juices and local beverages
Afternoon tea: 3pm to 4.30pm
S$50++ per adult
S$25++ per child
Includes free-flow juices and local beverages
Binary marks National Day by showcasing Singapore flavours in their food and drinks from 8 to 14 August. Their jumbo chicken satay features four hefty skewers of grilled chicken thigh served with the classic sides of cucumbers, onions, and peanut sauce, while the seafood laksa pasta is the local favourite presented using Western culinary techniques. For drinks, the Milo-tini cocktail is a homegrown take on the Manhattan with the toasty malted notes of Milo balanced with rich, full-bodied Old Forester Bourbon, and served in a martini glass. Available á la carte and as a set.
8-14 August 2022
A la carte – available throughout opening hours
Jumbo Chicken Satay (S$18++)
Milo-tini (S$24++)
National Day set menu for 2 – 12pm to 5pm
S$57++
Includes chicken wings “nasi lemak,” seafood laksa pasta, jumbo chicken satay, and 2 Milo-tini
Rempapa chef Damian D’Silva is partnering with two chefs for a four-hands meal to commemorate National Day. The first is a communal Chinese set dinner with chef Marvas Ng of Path, and will offer two dishes from D’Silva, two from Ng, and two collaborated dishes, in addition to two snacks and desserts. Highlights include a 16-day dry-aged duck served with caramel jus, Iberico pork jowl with tomato salsa and smashed cucumber salad, asparagus with sambal juliana beurre blanc, and chilled angel hair pasta with majiang sauce. Rounding off the meal is a dessert of osmanthus jelly and an assortment of kueh.
D’Silva will also partner with Vasunthara “Vasun” Ramasamy, a contestant on MasterChef Singapore Season 2 contestant who runs private dining sessions. She will serve three thosai and three chutneys, while D’Silva will offer three side dishes. Look out for kuzhi paniyaram with chutney and podi (fermented rice dumplings with ginger, coriander, and green chilli), masala thosai, egg podi thosai, dhal tadka, and coconut sombol. A variety of kueh will be served as dessert.
Rempapa x Path Chinese set dinner
6 August 2022, 6pm-10.30pm
S$168++ per person, minimum four people
Includes 2 snacks, 6 communal sharing dishes, and 2 desserts
Rempapa x Vasun Indian set lunch
13 August 2022, 11am to 3pm
S$68++ per person; minimum four people
Communal sharing dishes of 3 thosai, 3 chutneys, 3 sides, and 1 dessert
To mark the nation’s 57th birthday, Yàn pays homage to Singapore’s culinary heritage with a National Day dim sum menu for lunch. Available from 6 to 31 August, classic Cantonese dishes are incorporated with local flavours such as the wok fried Nyonya-style carrot cake and steamed assam cod. Steamed xiao long bao with bak kut teh broth draws inspiration from the famed pork rib soup, while pan-fried Singapore chilli crab meat bun combines the crustacean with deep-fried mantou.
6-31 August 2022, 11.30am to 2.30pm
Dishes: from S$6-S$14++
The Gyu Bar pays tribute to Singapore with a spicy tomato sukiyaki, a limited edition dish that incorporates beloved local flavours. Available either for dine-in or takeaway, the basic includes 300g of Hokkaido pork, or upgrade to a range of wagyu sirloin. Every sukiyaki set is accompanied by assorted vegetables and tofu, konnyaku noodles, two bowls of Hokkaido rice, and raw Okinawa egg as a dip. For dine-in guests, a platter of seasonal starters, including the crowd’s favourite uni yukke cone, will be presented as well.
8-31 August 2022
From S$208++
Akanoya Robatayaki & Bar combines Japanese ingredients with local dishes for an all-Singaporean omakase menu in celebration of National Day. The nine-course meal kicks off with yu sheng with chutoro, mizuna and wafu sauce. Second course is a satay platter of grilled
Misuji prefecture wagyu beef, tori momo (chicken oyster), butanbara (pork jowl), and leek, garnished with peanut and Okinawa brown sugar.
Singapore’s pepper crab gets reimagined with steamed taraba crabs from Hokkaido, stir-fried with sansho pepper and butter, and served with toasted bread. Hei mee, or prawn noodle soup, is a combination of grilled tiger prawn, aburi scallop, prawn sauce over somen. For Grandma’s Beef Curry, chunks of omigyu beef cheek is mixed in curry made from a special mix of spices.
Dessert is inspired by orh nee, which is cooked with Japanese sweet potato roasted overnight on bincho embers, then pureed and mixed with candied Japanese chestnuts, peaches, and ginger . Finally, muah chee uses homemade warabimochi sprinkled with kinnako and served with Okinawa vanilla ice cream as petit fours.
Now till 31 August 2022
Mondays and Sundays, 5.30pm to 10.30pm
Tuesdays to Saturdays, 5.30pm to 1.30am
S$228++ per person
For Singapore’s 57th birthday, Da Paolo Pizza Bar is serving a chicken, pesto, and sun-dried tomato pizza that pays tribute to the flag. The red and white pie is a rustic Roman-style thin-crust pizza that has been hand-stretched, slowly leavened over 24 hours, and stone-baked with a herbaceous house-made pesto, creamy mozzarella cheese, juicy herbed chicken breast, sweet cherry tomatoes, and Italian sun-dried tomatoes. For a hearty feast, add on a wide array of quintessential Italian food and beverages such as truffle mac & cheese, tagliatelle alla Bolognese, and tagliatelle al granchio.
Now till 31 August 2022
Chicken, Pesto & Sundried Tomatoes Pizza: S$33++