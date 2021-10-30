9 places to eat in Springleaf, the underrated foodie’s paradise in the North

With the opening of Thomson-East Coast Line, secluded neighbourhoods with good restaurants are now more accessible. Springleaf is one of them, and if you find yourself in the area this weekend, here are nine places to eat at.

A residential district between Upper Thomson and Mandai, Springleaf is bordered by Upper and Lower Seletar Reservoir on each side. It’s also close to the Central Catchment Nature Reserve. This proximity to nature makes the area incredibly lush.

While the vibe at Springleaf is tranquil today, it used to be a thriving area known as Chan Chu Kang Village. Due to the fertile land, the village’s economy revolved around agriculture like timber, gambier, and pepper. The river estuary also supported families, who fished and hunted around it.

Today, much of the bustle is concentrated on two rows of shophouses next to Springleaf MRT Station, primarily because of the food. There, you’ll find eateries selling yong tau foo, roti prata, and bak kut teh. Further north past Springleaf Nature Park, The Famous Kitchen offers Michelin recommended meals while Cafe Bakeaholic does a croissant-waffle mashup called the croffle.

Hungry? Here are 9 more places to eat in Springleaf this weekend.