A decade on, Buona Terra is still a home for irresistible Italian fare

Chef Denis Lucchi of Buona Terra loves tomatoes so much that he made his own.

His creation, which appear at the start of dinner, is the most physically perfect specimen of cherry tomatoes ever. They are completely smooth and bright red, with a tag on the vine that pleads, “Handle me with care.” A server encourages us to eat it in one go – “It explodes when you bite into it,” she explains, and she’s right. It gushes both sweet and savoury, which linger on thanks to the buttery shell. Lucchi calls this dish Just Tomato, but it’s more like the ultimate tomato bonbon.

Made by encasing gelatinised gazpacho in cocoa butter, the snack is one of the few dishes at the decorated Italian restaurant that’s culinary science-curious. Everything else at Buona Terra – or Good Earth in Italian – is refreshingly frank and earnest. Shrimp tastes like shrimp. Pasta looks like pasta. And it’s a delight.

If anything has evolved since Buona Terra’s debut in 2012, it’s the interior. The dark chairs and heavy drapes have been dropped for a visibly brighter look. Organic curves soften the room. It’s very white, almost clinical by day, but glows warmly at night.

The restaurant, which picked up a Michelin star in 2019 and last year, only offers set menus for lunch and dinner, and the Buona Terra Chef Experience (dinner, S$198++) offers Lucchi’s full interpretation of northern Italian cuisine over five courses. Whisky flights and wine pairings are available, with an option for natural wines.

The first half of the meal is heavy on seafood. Smooth yellowtail carpaccio is folded around a quartet of bright citruses, then snowed on by frozen horseradish. Meaty Mozambique langoustine lies next to grilled gem lettuce in a complex bagna cauda sauce, overlaid with a barely-there slice of lardo that teases out the sweetness of the shrimp. Poached turbot and Sicilian red prawns are packed in crunchy Swiss chard like a sushi roll then topped with delicately nutty black caviar.

The pasta course is Lucchi’s magnificent take on carbonara. Durum wheat spaghetti from Mancini Pastificio Agricolo is first cooked and finished in a parmesan cheese broth. It’s then sautéed with applewood smoked butter, crispy guanciale and truffle paste, twirled with shavings of cured egg yolk and crowned with Perigord black truffle. It’s marvellously light and earthy, and a mushroom-y pinot noir from Alto Adige prolongs the joy.

Less successful is the Irish duck breast. Pan-seared and plated with a luscious moscato, the skin is crispy but the meat is slightly tough, and it’s outshined by deeply umami morel mushrooms. Bright Japanese white and red strawberries, however, do not miss a beat with herbaceous olive oil and 25-years aged balsamic vinegar. Neither does the poached apple strudel, with its featherlight crisp and ripe, juicy apples. According to Lucchi, it recalls a dish Italian grandmothers would bake during winter in northern Italy, but it feels right at home in tropical Singapore.

Buona Terra is located at 29 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228224. Book here.