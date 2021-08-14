Soak up the balmy breeze at these alfresco restaurants

If you’re looking for a quick fix to your cabin fever and you’re not that fond of picnics, we’ve found the perfect solution: alfresco restaurants.

Think the soothing whisper of a balmy summer breeze, a table-filled feast and an invigorating tipple or two: this seems like the perfect brunch option for any weekend out.

So, where exactly are you heading to? Haters might say their neighbourhood kopitiam does do “alfresco dining” too — after all, it does rely on the natural winds to ventilate the establishment.

Yet, we’re not going to waste precious time outside our homes (with our masks on, mind you) just to dig in to a bowl of fish soup. We’re championing some seriously beautiful locations that make each meal out one to remember. Read on for the full list of alfresco restaurants to head to.

(Hero and featured image credit: Hui Designs)